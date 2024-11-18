The Leper King Baldwin

Baldwin IV was King of Jerusalem from 1174 to 1185 and had the crusader state thriving despite constant attacks from outside Muslim forces led by the great Saladin and struggles with his own body turning on him from leprosy. Despite the physical limitations he still led his army out on the battlefields, made savvy decisions with the high court, and had one of the more successful runs of his time.