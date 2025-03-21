Powered by RND
The Finest

KPBS Public Media
San Diego earns its title as America's Finest City through the people, art and movements redefining the region's cultural identity. The Finest is a podcast that...
ArtsBooksHistoryLeisureMusicMusic InterviewsNewsPoliticsSociety & CultureDocumentaryTV & Film

  • The Finest - Trailer
    San Diego's creative scene is thriving in unexpected ways. Musicians are crowdfunding their careers. Tea culture is evolving. A painter's lost dreams spark a bold new vision. The city's last alt-weekly falls, but its rebellious spirit fights on. And in a rare conversation, the city's outgoing and incoming poets laureate dig into the power of words. The Finest brings you the artists, advocates and disruptors redefining culture in San Diego. Premiering Thursday, April 3.
    2:51

About The Finest

San Diego earns its title as America’s Finest City through the people, art and movements redefining the region’s cultural identity. The Finest is a podcast that highlights the emerging voices and dynamic forces reshaping community and expression. Through personal stories and critical perspectives, each episode brings forward the artists, advocates and ideas driving change and pushing boundaries in the region’s cultural landscape. New episodes premiere Thursdays.
