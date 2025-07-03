In Jackson, Mississippi, in 2012, a construction crew found human remains in the backyard of Mississippi’s biggest hospital. They turned out to be from a long-forgotten chapter of the state’s past–the old “lunatic asylum.” The asylum closed its doors in 1935 and that building, along with its cemetery where 7,000 former patients had been buried, was abandoned. Reporter Larrison Campbell travels to Jackson, where a show by the artist Noah Saterstrom has brought national attention to the asylum’s history. And she tries to understand just how 7,000 people could be forgotten.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Under Yazoo Clay

