“Baldwin Taught Me How To Be Angry And How To Love” w/ Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., is a Princeton professor and bestselling author of Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own. In this rousing final episode, Dr. Glaude delves into The Fire Next Time, Baldwin’s galvanizing condemnation of racism in America and how he consistently refuses to be pigeon-holed into one school of thought. Across his works, Baldwin addresses an incredible range of ideas and issues—many of which we still grapple with today—with a persistent message of hope, justice, and love. Baldwin historian Ed Pavlić caps off this episode with a segment on his friendship with iconic author Toni Morrison and Baldwin’s continuing legacy.
This podcast is a production of Penguin Random House Media + Knopf Publishing. It is hosted by Cree Myles, produced by Stephanie Bowen and Shalea Harris, edited by Clayton Gumbert, and executive produced by Trevor Baldwin.For more information and to get the deluxe centenary editions of James Baldwin’s works, check out JamesBaldwinBooks.com, JamesBaldwin.info, and All Ways BlackListen to more podcasts from Penguin Random House:THIS IS TASTE, a food culture podcast CRIMINAL TYPES, a podcast featuring your favorite crime fiction authorsMARLON & JAKE READ DEAD PEOPLE, co-hosted by Marlon JamesBOOKS CONNECT US
59:59
“His Work Is Not Relevant, It’s Permanent” with Ed Pavlić
Ed Pavlić, Baldwin historian and Professor of English & African American Studies at UGA-Athens, describes how he became friends with the James Baldwin family and helped the film version of If Beale Street Could Talk happen. Ed also shares his research on Baldwin’s family relationships—especially with his brother David Baldwin—and the surprising lessons Ed discovered in getting to know the real James Baldwin through reading his personal letters.
57:01
Billy Dee Williams and “One Of The Most Interesting People I’ve Ever Known”
Celebrated Hollywood actor and bestselling memoirist Billy Dee Williams (WHAT HAVE WE HERE?) goes behind the scenes about his friendship with James Baldwin and Baldwin’s love (and critique) of Hollywood. Then Baldwin historian Ed Pavlić dives into Baldwin’s love of cinema, his love/hate relationship with Hollywood, and his impact on American film culture.
26:13
“In His Presence, You Knew You Were Somewhere” w/ Dr. Jessica B. Harris
Dr. Jessica B. Harris is a food historian, author of the memoir High on the Hog (which became a popular Netflix series) and personal friend of James Baldwin. In this fascinating episode, she talks about Baldwin’s move to France, the surprising and delightful role that food and hospitality played in his life and work, and what it was like to be roommates with Toni Morrison at Baldwin’s house in France and listen to him read the first draft of If Beale Street Could Talk out loud for the first time. Then Baldwin historian Ed Pavlić explores the importance of the radical “Welcome Table” concept Baldwin created at his house in France.
58:27
“Vulnerability Is A Superpower” with Danté Stewart
Reverend Danté Stewart, author of Shoutin’ In The Fire, brings us on an inspirational journey through James Baldwin’s faith and his relentless pursuit of finding and championing love and humanity in a world full of fear, hate, and grief. Baldwin historian Ed Pavlić caps off this episode with a segment on the role of Baldwin’s religious upbringing in his desire to promote hope and justice in his work.
Brought to you by Penguin Random House and the James Baldwin family, this show examines the life and work of iconic author and Civil Rights activist James Baldwin, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth. Join host Cree Myles of the award-winning All Ways Black as she goes behind the scenes with Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Roxane Gay, Billy Dee Williams, Robert Jones Jr., and other luminaries to give the inside scoop on who James Baldwin was and why he and his works are more relevant than ever today. Visit JamesBaldwinBooks.com for more info.