“Baldwin Taught Me How To Be Angry And How To Love” w/ Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., is a Princeton professor and bestselling author of Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own. In this rousing final episode, Dr. Glaude delves into The Fire Next Time, Baldwin's galvanizing condemnation of racism in America and how he consistently refuses to be pigeon-holed into one school of thought. Across his works, Baldwin addresses an incredible range of ideas and issues—many of which we still grapple with today—with a persistent message of hope, justice, and love. Baldwin historian Ed Pavlić caps off this episode with a segment on his friendship with iconic author Toni Morrison and Baldwin's continuing legacy. This podcast is a production of Penguin Random House Media + Knopf Publishing. It is hosted by Cree Myles, produced by Stephanie Bowen and Shalea Harris, edited by Clayton Gumbert, and executive produced by Trevor Baldwin.