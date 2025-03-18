Thoughts About Feelings is a brand new podcast from Blair Imani and Mychal Threets! The first episode will release on April 2nd so be sure to subscribe and get ready to listen. We can't wait to share all of our fantastic conversations with you! For video versions of the podcast, check out our Youtube channel which is Thoughts About Feelings. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Thoughts About Feelings with Blair Imani and Mychal Threets
Thoughts About Feelings is a heartfelt 30 to 45 minute show about mental health, pop culture, libraries, and learning. Each episode opens to a signature warm, encouraging pep talk from Mychal before Blair breaks down the episode's topic with her trademark "Smarter in Seconds" approach. Together with guests, the two dive deep into a thoughtful conversation about the episode's topic. For video episodes of the podcast, subscribe to our Thoughts About Feelings Youtube channel.Produced in partnership with Ninth Planet Audio. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.