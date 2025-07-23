Comic Book Ruminations with Anthony M. Caro

Superman’s Limits & Batman’s Moral Code: DC Superheroes Battle All-To-Human Abusers
Buckle up for a raw dive into Superman and Batman’s toughest battles against human darkness in classic DC Comics! In 1992’s Crisis at Hand, Superman faces a gut-wrenching reality check, powerless against domestic abuse and systemic roadblocks. Batman’s “no final justice” code faces challenges when Jason Todd’s Robin confronts a serial abuser. BONUS - We also look at the new Guy Gardner on film and the classic character’s Silver Age debut.
Open a 1970s Marvel Grab Bag! Ms. Marvel, Captain America, and The Thing are Inside!
In this episode, we dive into a random grab bag of Bronze Age Marvel gems from the 1970s! Join us as we explore the epic clash between Ms. Marvel and the Scorpion, relive Captain America's intense first showdown with Baron Zemo's vengeance-driven son, and take a nostalgic look back at the early days of Marvel Two-in-One. Packed with action, nostalgia, and quirky 1970s vibes, this episode uncovers hidden treasures from Marvel's iconic Bronze Age—perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike! (Sorry about ½ of the front covers being torn off.)
Visualizing Robert E. Howard's "The Tower of the Elephant" in Conan the Barbarian #4/In the Hands of an Indifferent God: Robert E. Howard, Conan the Barbarian, and the Angry, Aloof Crom
Revisit Marvel Comics' brilliant adaptation Robert E. Howard's classic tale and the award-winning storytelling that visualized Conan's search for a sought-after treasure that led to discovering a strange, otherworldly being's torment. BONUS - Why was Conan's mysterious God, Crom, so distant and disinterested in his warrior's dangerous plights?
The Anatomy Lesson That Forever Changed Swamp Thing/Spider-Man and Dracula Go Cruising
Alan Moore brilliantly reimagined Swamp Thing, starting with the classic “Anatomy Lesson” story. And what are Spider-Man and Dracula doing on a swinging seventies cruise ship?
Halloween Special! DC Comics’ House of Mystery in the 1970s/Curse of the Werewolf (By Night)
Return to the House of Mystery! Revisit DC Comics’ horror anthology’s glory days. Turn the page at the beep! Or, else, Power Records will slap the Curse of the Werewolf on you!
Revisit the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Age of comic books in an offbeat way!
Pop culture writer Anthony M. Caro crafted several essays on classic comic book storylines and the fantastic heroes and villains that make them so memorable.
The essays take a speculative look at character development and narrative structure from their historical and cultural backdrop.
The works are presented in narrated audiobook format with intro and outro commentaries from the author.