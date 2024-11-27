Olive Ateliers - Curating The Past & Collecting The Future
On the mic with me today are the Olive Ateliers trio of founders, Laura, Kendall, & Ben. If you’re familiar with the brand, you’ve seen that their meteoric rise in the realm of vintage and curated design has been nothing short of remarkable. From their humble beginnings out of their backyards to establishing a thriving in-person and online presence, they’ve navigated the landscape of collecting and community with grace and speed.We get to know the heart of Olive Atelier, discussing their passion for sourcing unique, globally-inspired items and how they’ve crafted a brand that resonates deeply with collectors. Their aesthetically pleasing brand isn’t just about the products; it’s a holistic experience that emphasizes thoughtful design and presentation. Each piece is meticulously curated, reflecting a blend of vintage charm and modern sensibilities, which enhances the shopping experience.We chat about the stories behind their curated selections, the psychology of their innovative drop model, and the emotional connections they forge with their customers. Their shopping experiences, both in-person and online, make you feel like you’re on the hunt in the middle of the European streets from which they source. Better yet, each item tells a story, as do the collectors and trade parents that choose them. So without further adieu, this is team Olive Ateliers, for Collectors Gene Radio.Olive Ateliers - https://oliveateliers.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopn_mDlRIycpL_A4ufb_vKofjXG496Q6XgTrB3f4-oxfy0H5bBXCollectors Gene Website - https://collectorsgene.com/
Gary Striewski - From Seiko to SportsCenter With ESPN's Resident Watch Guy
Today I’m sitting down with ESPN and Sportscenter anchor Gary Striewski to discuss all things watch collecting. Gary got the bug early on when he noticed his father wearing a gold Seiko with his army fatigues and never got that image out of his head. Fast forward and as Gary’s career started to pave its way, so did his watch collection. He’s the guy you want representing your brand, simply because he loves this stuff. He’s walking proof that you can never have too many GMT’s and that being in the spotlight everyday doesn’t get you allocations, it’s your character that does the trick. He’s had the pleasure of being a guest on Hodinkee’s Talking Watches and his love for cars comes with the same passion he puts towards watches. We chat about how he’s ESPN’s resident watch guy now, citing the wrists of those at events like Formula 1 and the ESPY’s. It’s definitely not the last time you’ll be hearing from him on Collectors Gene Radio. But for now, please enjoy, this is Gary Striewski, for Collectors Gene Radio.Gary's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thekimchipapi?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==Talking Watches with Gary Striewski - https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/talking-watches-gary-striewski
Ray Azoulay - Obsolete Founder Curates Curiosity
Today I’m sitting down with Ray Azoulay, founder of Obsolete, one of the most well known and coveted antique furniture stores around. Ray got his start in the fashion world, ultimately becoming a director at Macy’s & Liz Clairborne. He made the decision to buy 40 acres in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and started collecting furniture, art, and photography. Ray’s always had a good eye, so he decided to take his talents to Los Angeles and open up Obsolete. Over the years, Obsolete has been a second home to A-Listers like Cheryl Crow, Ellen Degeneres, Barbra Streishand, and many more. In fact, Ellen once told Ray that his phone number was the only one she’s remembered by heart. He’s been featured in 1stDibs and many other publications showcasing not only the items he collects and sources, but his hand picked interior design projects. But what gets Ray really excited to continue sourcing furniture and the obscure, is that whether it’s you, the collector, or someone in the public eye, we continue to put our trust in his taste. Oh, and he has a 3 digit bonsai collection. So please enjoy, this is Ray Azoulay, for Collectors Gene Radio.Obsolete - https://www.obsoleteinc.com/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/obsoleteinc/?ref=badgeCollectors Gene Website - https://collectorsgene.com/
Doug Bihlmaier - Head of Vintage & Consultant: Ralph Lauren
Today I’m in East Hampton, New York to sit down with arguably one of the greatest collectors of all time. In fact, his career has revolved around collecting as the Head of Vintage, now consultant, for Ralph Lauren and we can attribute our love for western and layered looks to him. Doug Bihlmaier is my guest today, and for his first ever video interview and podcast, I was more than thrilled to sit down with him in his home and spend the day together with him and his wife. Growing up in Kansas, Doug fell in love with denim and began collecting early on. But it’s not that simple. Doug noticed Levis’ started to change their fit, so as one collector does, he starts hunting for the old stuff. But that’s what has made Doug the person we all look up to today.He’s always had the foresight as to what’s next, which is exactly what happened when he was introduced to the Ralph Lauren brand early on. Doug has spent his career traveling the world hunting for vintage goods for the stores and had anyone looked behind the curtain of the early days at the RRL store, you would have seen Doug curating one of the most impressive collections around. He recalls going to warehouses in the UK and finding old equestrian and oil paintings in gilt frames that no one wanted, and riding boots, and wool blankets from the 20’s and 30’s, and just about everything else that makes up the Ralph Lauren brand today.However, it’s not just searching the world for objects that makes Doug, well Doug. His design, architecture, and merchandising prowess have all played a big role in why we all admire Doug, and you can feel, touch, and breathe that when you walk into any Ralph Lauren and RRL store. As for Doug, well, his home is filled and layered with wool blankets, vintage denim and flannels, Native American jewelry and objects, books, you name it. And he can tell you everything you need to know about each of them.I truly feel honored to share this interview with you all, but even more grateful to call Doug a friend. So without great honor, this is Doug Bihlmaier, for Collectors Gene Radio.YouTube Video - https://youtu.be/O-dEkHd01gQ?si=ys_nbCdiXy9vvgy-
Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful
Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful is my guest today. The Shark Tank star and collector truly needs no introduction. He’s become a collector extraordinaire getting the stamp of approval from envy-worthy brands and artisans ranging from Simon Brette and FP Journe, to Fender & Montblanc. We talk about the importance of relationship building, the nuances between all the things he collects, and how brands should be looking at their future customer base. He’s a story teller, investor in many ways other than the conventional, and always there to tell you like it is, in true Mr. Wonderful fashion. And to top it all off, we did it inside the walls of a place my Grandfather built. So without further adieu, this is Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, for Collectors Gene Radio.YouTube Video - https://youtu.be/6vJPc2qOkHwCollectorsGene.com - https://collectorsgene.com/Cameron's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cameronrosssteiner/?hl=enCollectors Gene YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fZDvQUNBCunvCe_ieXeYAKevin O'Leary's TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinolearytv?lang=enKevin O'Leary's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kevinolearytv/Kevin O'Leary's YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/KevinOLearyManhattan Motorcars - https://www.manhattanmotorcars.com/Edited by Rego - https://www.instagram.com/r.ego?igsh=bzR6eWVhZGhpcGQz Filmed by Enock Brothers - https://www.aenock.com/
