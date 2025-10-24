Open app
Podcasts
Fiction
Weeping Cedars
Weeping Cedars
J.W.G. Wise
Fiction
Drama
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 113
Weeping Cedars Universe Overview
A bird’s eye view of the Weeping Cedars universe for those who aren’t already clued in to all the podcasts and books.
--------
2:20
--------
2:20
Shards of Amber is Available
Shards of Amber is available in all formats
--------
1:01
--------
1:01
2025 Update - Part 1
So many things are coming! Josh rambles for more than 25 minutes to bring you up to date on all things Weeping Cedars for 2025.
--------
26:15
--------
26:15
Wought of Amber Trailer
Subscribe to Wrought of Amber on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your horror podcasts.
--------
2:14
--------
2:14
2023 Update
The 2023 end of year update for Weeping Cedars.
--------
11:36
--------
11:36
Show more
About Weeping Cedars
A slow burn horror story in the town of Weeping Cedars. Learn about both the past and present of Weeping Cedars with Documentary episodes from the Historical Society and weekly updates from KWPN News at Night.
Podcast website
Fiction
Drama
Science Fiction
Weeping Cedars: Podcasts in Family
The Adventures of Lord Dinby Whitherspoon, Duke of Space
Comedy, Fiction, Science Fiction
The Worst Days Archive
Fiction, Drama, Science Fiction
Samite
Fiction, Drama, Science Fiction
Wrought of Amber
Fiction, Drama, Science Fiction
