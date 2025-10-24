Powered by RND
Weeping Cedars
J.W.G. Wise
FictionDrama
  • Weeping Cedars Universe Overview
    A bird’s eye view of the Weeping Cedars universe for those who aren’t already clued in to all the podcasts and books.
    --------  
    2:20
  • Shards of Amber is Available
    Shards of Amber is available in all formats
    --------  
    1:01
  • 2025 Update - Part 1
    So many things are coming! Josh rambles for more than 25 minutes to bring you up to date on all things Weeping Cedars for 2025.
    --------  
    26:15
  • Wought of Amber Trailer
    Subscribe to Wrought of Amber on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your horror podcasts.
    --------  
    2:14
  • 2023 Update
    The 2023 end of year update for Weeping Cedars.
    --------  
    11:36

About Weeping Cedars

A slow burn horror story in the town of Weeping Cedars. Learn about both the past and present of Weeping Cedars with Documentary episodes from the Historical Society and weekly updates from KWPN News at Night.
FictionDramaScience Fiction

