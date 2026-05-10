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RTS - Couleur 3
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About RTS - Couleur 3
About RTS - Couleur 3
About RTS - Couleur 3
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The offbeat youth radio from Radio Suisse Romande.
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Lausanne
Vaud
Switzerland
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