Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsLFM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
LFM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

LFM

Hits
LFM
Playing now
About LFM
(88)

Station website
FrenchLausanneVaudSwitzerlandHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:58:10 AM
A company fromMADSACK