The station's stream starts after just one spot
31 Stations from
Lausanne
RTS - Couleur 3
Lausanne, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Rock
RTS - La Première
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
UZIC - Techno Minimal
Lausanne, Switzerland / Minimal, Techno
RTS - Option Musique
Lausanne, Switzerland / Chanson
IP Music
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
IP Music Slow
Lausanne, Switzerland / Ballads
LFM
Lausanne, Switzerland / Hits
ROUGE SUN
Lausanne, Switzerland / Zouk and Tropical, Latin
RTS - Espace 2
Lausanne, Switzerland
ROUGE SEXY
Lausanne, Switzerland / Ballads, Hits, Pop
Radio Orbital FM
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ROUGE BEST HITS
Lausanne, Switzerland / Hits
ROUGE GIRL
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
ROUGE URBAN
Lausanne, Switzerland / Urban
ROUGE US
Lausanne, Switzerland / World
ROUGE UK
Lausanne, Switzerland / World
999 FM Radio
Lausanne, Switzerland / Easy Listening, Pop
Radio Festnoz
Lausanne, Switzerland / Rock, Hits, Pop
Framboase
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop, Hits
Fréquence Banane
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
Global FM
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
MALKI Radio
Lausanne, Switzerland / Latin, Pop
MALKI RETRO - Radio Pop, Rock & Latino
Lausanne, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
ROUGE BEST HITS 2000
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
ROUGE BEST HITS 2010
Lausanne, Switzerland / Hits
ROUGE MADE IN SUISSE
Lausanne, Switzerland / World, Hits
ROUGE PLATINE 90
Lausanne, Switzerland / Electro
ROUGE RNB
Lausanne, Switzerland / R'n'B
VOXINOX 1
Lausanne, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies
VOXINOX 2
Lausanne, Switzerland / Oldies
WR2H2
Lausanne, Switzerland / HipHop