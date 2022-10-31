Join Rebecca and Momo McSquirrel as they bring traditional virtues to modern kids through fun and engaging stories! Young hearts and minds are formed by the sto... More
51. Hope: The Last Queen Dragon and her Mysterious Missing Egg Act 2
Our virtue in this episode is: Hope! Dai Lu and his grandfather are off on an exciting adventure to look for the legendary queen's egg. Will their deepest hopes come true? Find out in our episode today!
Question 1) What is something you’ve been hopeful for in the past? Did it happen, or are you still hoping for it today?
Question 2) How does it feel when something you are hoping for comes true?
3/9/2023
22:49
50. Hope: The Last Queen Dragon and her Mysterious Missing Egg Act 1
Our virtue in this episode is: Hope! The little dragon Dai Lu loves listening to his grandfather’s stories about the great King and Queen dragons of the past. He wonders (along with all the other dragons who live around their beautiful lake in the mountains of China) if these stories could possibly be true. Grandfather sure seems to think that they are. When danger arises in their community - again- Grandfather makes a big decision. Will Dai Lu be on his way to a great adventure? Listen to this episode and find out!
2/1/2023
23:30
49. Kindness: The Most Epic Elf Sleepover of All Time Act 2
Our virtue in this episode is: Kindness! Join us for the conclusion of Elsie and Greta’s sleepover adventure. Will they be able to find their runaway reindeer? What other adventures are in store for them? Find out in our episode today!
Question 1) Have you read any books or watched any movies lately with characters who show kindness? Think about how that made them feel!
Question 2) What are some ways that kindness is practiced during the holidays?
12/22/2022
23:36
48. Kindness: The Most Epic Elf Sleepover of All Time Act 1
Our virtue in this episode is: Kindness! Follow Elsie the elf and her cousin Greta as they enjoy their traditional holiday sleepover party. They are SO ready for a night of pure fun but quickly realize that this sleepover is going to look a lot different than what they had imagined. With Winter Giants awakening and a couple lost reindeer, this sleepover might just be the most epic elf sleepover that they’ve ever had.
11/30/2022
22:45
47. Responsibility: Mighty Monster Truck Willie and Turner’s Star Squad Dream
Our virtue in this episode is: Responsibility! Turner the little monster truck is SO excited to finally be on the construction team for the Monster Smash Rally. He hopes that he can prove himself responsible enough to become a member of the Star Squad where maybe… just maybe… he’ll be able to meet his hero: Mighty Monster Truck Willie. Will he be able to reach this dream? Perhaps it just isn't his year for the Star Squad? Find out in today’s episode!
Question 1) What are the responsibilities that you have in your life?
Question 2) Why is it good to be responsible for the jobs you have?
