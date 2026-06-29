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Lamplighter Kids Stories

Lamplighter Kids Stories
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Lamplighter Kids Stories
Latest episode

73 episodes

  • Lamplighter Kids Stories

    Lamplighter Kickstarter Update: Final 24 Hours

    06/24/2026 | 1 mins.
    Thanks to everyone who has supported to our Kickstarter campaign... it's now fully funded! 🎉

    If you've been wanting to support Lamplighter Kids Kickstarter and receive exclusive rewards in return, there's only 24 hours left to do so!

    Visit lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub to find out more about our project and support us!
  • Lamplighter Kids Stories

    Announcement: Lamplighter Kids Stories Is Coming to YouTube! 💛

    05/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    The stories you already know and love… are coming to life! Find out more here: lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub
    For the past several years, Lamplighter Kids Stories has been a quiet place for children and families to slow down together through gentle, meaningful storytelling.
    Now, we’re bringing those stories to life as a calm, storybook-style YouTube series featuring Momo, gentle animation, and the same heart behind the podcast your family already knows and loves.We would be so honored of you helped bring these stories to life by supporting our Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lamplighterkids/animatedstories
  • Lamplighter Kids Stories

    65. Beauty: William the Frog and a Fun Field Trip Day

    05/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    Big news! Lamplighter Kids Stories is becoming an animated YouTube series. To learn more about the project and ways your family can support it, visit lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub
    Our virtue in this episode is: Beauty! William the frog loves his home on the pond. When his good friend Oscar the otter delivers some exciting news to William, he knows that this day will be unlike any day he's had on his peaceful pond before. Come and see what lies in store for William!

    If your adult is interested in learning more about our upcoming Lamplighter Kids YouTube show, they can visit our Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lamplighterkids/animatedstories

    Discussion questions for kids: 

    Question 1) What is something that you find beautiful in your very own house? 

    Question 2) Is there something you find beautiful out in nature?
  • Lamplighter Kids Stories

    64. Creativity: Candyland Ramacazam Act 2

    04/01/2026 | 26 mins.
    Big news! Lamplighter Kids Stories is becoming an animated YouTube series. To learn more about the project and ways your family can support it, visit lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub
    Our virtue in this episode is: Creativity! Join us for the rest of our Candyland Ramacazam adventure! Will Jayden and Ezra be able to find the Yellow Castle Door? What Candyland creatures will they meet along the way? Find out in our story today! 

    Discussion questions for kids: 

    Question 1) Why is creativity important for the world?

    Question 2) Can you think of creative projects you’ve worked on? What are some of your favorites?
  • Lamplighter Kids Stories

    63. Creativity: Candyland Ramacazam Act 1

    02/27/2026 | 23 mins.
    Big news! Lamplighter Kids Stories is becoming an animated YouTube series. To learn more about the project and ways your family can support it, visit lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub

    Our virtue in this episode is: Creativity! Join us on a very unexpected adventure with Jayden and Ezra as they enter into the fun world of Candyland Ramacazam. Find out what surprises wait for them in our story today! 

    Discussion questions for kids: 

    *We will add discussion questions in Act 2 of this story!
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About Lamplighter Kids Stories
💛 Big news! Lamplighter Kids Stories is becoming an animated YouTube series. To learn more about the project and ways your family can support it, visit: www.lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub Join Rebecca and Momo McSquirrel as they bring traditional virtues to modern kids through fun and engaging stories! Young hearts and minds are formed by the stories they are told which is why each original episode will highlight a traditional virtue such as courage, grace, and beauty along with fun, original songs!
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Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

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