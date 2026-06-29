Big news! Lamplighter Kids Stories is becoming an animated YouTube series. To learn more about the project and ways your family can support it, visit lamplighterkids.com/kidsclub

Our virtue in this episode is: Beauty! William the frog loves his home on the pond. When his good friend Oscar the otter delivers some exciting news to William, he knows that this day will be unlike any day he's had on his peaceful pond before. Come and see what lies in store for William!



If your adult is interested in learning more about our upcoming Lamplighter Kids YouTube show, they can visit our Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lamplighterkids/animatedstories



Discussion questions for kids:



Question 1) What is something that you find beautiful in your very own house?



Question 2) Is there something you find beautiful out in nature?