Too Much Space: Astronauts, NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and the future of space technology - Lab 086
We've seen all the reels and comments about astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. They originally went to space for a short trip of ~10 days but ended up there for 9 months. But were they actually stuck? We asked Dr. Jordan Bimm, whose expertise is on US space exploration, to set the record straight.
Loving Better with Yung Pueblo - Lab 085
Titi and Zakiya are back in the lab talking all about relationships with Yung Pueblo, author of How to Love Better. If you're tired of the internet convos about who should text first, balloon popping, or when to go no contact with the love of your life, this is the episode for you. Put your lab coat on!
Welcome Back to The Lab!
It's been a minute, but Titi and Zakiya are back for Semester 5 of Dope Labs. Tune in for what they've been up to and to learn about the new exciting topics we're tackling. Grab your lab coats, because this new semester will be better than ever. We're going to dissect love and break ups, the possibility of being abandoned in space, the latest news on bird flu, and much MUCH more. Make sure you tune in every Sunday starting March 9th to laugh and learn!
Dope Labs is Back!
Dope Labs is back March 9, 2025. A new year of episodes with your same old friends - Titi and Zakiya. Line up all your burning questions and get ready to put them under the microscope. Follow us so you don't miss out when we talk about falling in love, the latest in AI, what's REALLY happening in space, and more!
Semester 4 Finale Part II – Lab 084
In the second part of our season finale, Titi and Zakiya revisit more of their favorite labs from Semester 4 and hear updates on reproductive health, the economy, HBCU homecoming season, and more. Plus, we hear from some of you! You can find more Dope Labs, show notes, and cheat sheets at http://dopelabspodcast.com
Dope Labs is a podcast hosted by best friends (and two of the dopest scientists you will ever meet), Titi and Zakiya. In each episode, they serve up scientific principles with a healthy dose of tea. From cuffing season to Cardi B, they’ll take what’s trending and put it under the microscope with the help of some very smart (and cool) scientific friends. At Dope Labs, we believe “science is for errybody” and our mission is to bring out the inner scientist in YOU.