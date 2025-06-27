EP159 | Did he just say that? Sales Secrets they don't teach you!

Matt Easton and Gabe Rodarte talk about Sales Secrets they don't teach you!"What if the sales playbook you've been using is completely outdated?"In this power-packed episode, Matt Easton reveals the unspoken truths about sales coaching and closing deals in ANY market. Plus how to find the RIGHT coaching for your career.YOU'LL DISCOVER:✅ What REAL sales coaching looks like (beyond motivation and scripts)✅ How sales coaching actually works – the step-by-step transformation process✅ Closing strategies that adapt to shifting markets (no more "this used to work")✅ Where to find the RIGHT information (cut through the noise and hype)✅ How to choose the BEST sales coaching for your goals (and avoid the scams) Listen Now: Agents & Coaches: What's one sales "rule" you've had to unlearn? Drop it below! #RealEstateCoaching #SalesSecrets #AgentGrowth #MarketShift #ClosingStrategies #Matt Easton #Gabe Rodarte #realestateinvesting #realestate #cashflow #realestatetips #RealEstatePodcast