EP161 | Seller Financing Notes with Jay Redding and Mark Monroe.
Jay Redding and Mark Monroe talk about Seller Financing Notes.In this episode, we're diving deep into the world of seller financing with two of the industry's top minds: Jay Redding and Mark Monroe.Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, this conversation will open your eyes to the powerful strategies behind creating and investing in seller-financed notes. From structuring deals creatively to maximizing ROI with little-to-no bank involvement — Jay and Mark break it all down. What you'll learn:How to structure win-win seller financing dealsKey benefits of buying and selling notesRisk mitigation strategiesReal-world deal examples that generated massive returnsDon't miss this one if you're serious about building wealth outside of traditional lending!
44:20
44:20
EP160 | Mastering Note Investing with Jamie Bateman and Mark Monroe
Jamie Bateman and Mark Monroe talk about Mastering Note Investing.Join us for an insightful conversation with Jamie Bateman, a seasoned expert in note investing, as we dive deep into the strategies, risks, and rewards of this lucrative niche.Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, Jamie shares invaluable tips to help you navigate the world of promissory notes and maximize your returns.Key Takeaways:✅ Understanding the basics of note investing✅ How to identify high-performing notes✅ Common pitfalls and how to avoid them✅ Strategies for scaling your note portfolio Listen now on Real Estate Power Play and take your investing game to the next level!
37:56
37:56
EP159 | Did he just say that? Sales Secrets they don't teach you!
Matt Easton and Gabe Rodarte talk about Sales Secrets they don't teach you!"What if the sales playbook you've been using is completely outdated?"In this power-packed episode, Matt Easton reveals the unspoken truths about sales coaching and closing deals in ANY market. Plus how to find the RIGHT coaching for your career.YOU'LL DISCOVER:✅ What REAL sales coaching looks like (beyond motivation and scripts)✅ How sales coaching actually works – the step-by-step transformation process✅ Closing strategies that adapt to shifting markets (no more "this used to work")✅ Where to find the RIGHT information (cut through the noise and hype)✅ How to choose the BEST sales coaching for your goals (and avoid the scams)
1:16:36
1:16:36
EP158 | Marketing Specialist with Michael Mourgides and Mark Monroe
Michael Mourgides and Mark Monroe talk about marketing strategy.Struggling to fill your pipeline with QUALITY leads? In this must-listen episode, Mark Monroe picks the brain of Michael Mourgides to uncover the proven trifecta top producers use:✅ Lead Generation Goldmines – Where to find motivated buyers/sellers now✅ Networking That Converts – Turn contacts into clients without being salesy✅ Relationship Magic – Build loyalty that keeps clients coming back✅ Marketing Synergy – How to make all 3 work together for maximum impact
43:10
43:10
EP157 | REINVENT TO BIGGER $$$$ with Gabe Rodarte and Cole Babcock
Cole Babcock joins Gabe Rodarte on this week's episode of Reinvent to Bigger $$$$, diving deep into the power of personal reinvention and high-level income strategies.Ready to level up your mindset and multiply your income? In this power-packed episode, Gabe and Cole break down what it takes to transform your identity, take strategic risks, and unlock the next level of success.Learn how to: ✅ Shift your mindset to attract bigger opportunities ✅ Build momentum in business and life ✅ Turn reinvention into real revenue
Real Estate Power Play Podcast with Mark Monroe and Gabe Rodarte, is an active Real Estate Investors podcast providing real estate strategies on how to purchase property with very little or no money down. How to find buyers, How to work with private lenders, and How to locate off-market deals. We discuss actual active deals. We also discuss how to implement systems and grow your business with your team. **Mark Monroe, the #1 best-selling author, Mark turned his career to Real Estate Banking & Investing. For over 25 years, Mark successfully completed real estate & business transactions totaling over $400 million. During this time, Mark also founded several businesses within multiple sectors including real estate finance, small business lending, and advertising. Mark’s wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry is unrivaled. He is directly involved with all aspects, including real estate acquisition, disposition, and building business. Mark’s strengths as a business and financial expert work in perfect harmony with partners. Connect with Mark: www.mark-monroe.com **Gabriel “Gabe” Rodarte is a residential and commercial real estate investor in Texas. Gabe specializes in applying his expertise and market knowledge in hundreds of real estate transactions, not limited to wholesaling, flipping, rentals, Mobile home parks, RV Parks, raising private funding, and more for commercial offices, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties. Gabe thrives on sharing his deal-cutting knowledge, assisting others to grow their businesses, and continuing to support them as they achieve greater success. He continues to cultivate and add new relationships to his network, to this day. Connect with Gabe: https://www.facebook.com/gabe.rodarte.9