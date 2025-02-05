Speak Up: Develop Your Executive Presence & Leadership Communication Style

365: Elevate Your Leadership Using Invisible Communication Patterns of Power

What if the key to leveling up your leadership isn’t your title or experience, but your ability to master the invisible patterns that shape communication and influence?As a highly-conscientious, high-performing leader, you’ve nailed the technical side of your job. But to break through to the next level, you need to stand out as a strategic thinker who connects actions to impact. In this episode, we dive into actionable tools from neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and leadership science to help you lead with clarity, confidence, and influence.In Laura’s conversation with leadership trainer to gaming industry, Andy Coley, you’ll learn:🔑 The keys to unlock the hidden patterns in communication to decode emotions and behaviors ✨ Master a clean feedback framework that builds even stronger teams 🎯How to position yourself as the natural choice for promotionsListen now to learn the leadership skills that will set you apart—and make your promotion feel inevitable.If you're tired of being seen as a workhorse instead of a leader and feel misunderstood or invisible to senior executives, it’s not your hard work or your personality holding you back—it’s how you're presenting yourself.My 90-Day Executive Presence Mastery System will uncover your blind spots, equip you with the tools to communicate with confidence, and help you master the four key pillars of leadership that senior executives respect and recognize. Imagine being listened to, valued, and finally getting the promotion you deserve.If you want personalized help to massively elevate your executive communication, our Executive Presence Mastery System, a 90-day intensive coaching program may be your ticket. Click here to set up a short meetup for us to chat about it.About our guest:Andy Coley, 2023 TEDx Speaker of the Year, has designed a leadership and development training programme specifically for the gaming industry. He understands the specific challenges facing your company as you develop products and the delicate symbiotic relationship between you and players. His book, Leadership Is a Skill: Transform your impact as a leader will help you develop deeper emotional intelligence to lead with authenticity and empathy. He also shares ways to apply Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques to enhance communication, influence, and team dynamics and master conflict management and support your team through change effectively.In Speak Up communication and executive presence coaching, high performing leaders learn to enhance their influence and confidence, refining their communication style to increase visibility and effectiveness in promotion opportunities. By honing communication skills and fostering a trusted advisor mindset, aspiring executives cultivate mastery in public speaking and beat imposter syndrome. Your leadership becomes more strategic and inspiring.