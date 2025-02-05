Speak Up: Develop Your Executive Presence & Leadership Communication Style

365: Elevate Your Leadership Using Invisible Communication Patterns of Power
What if the key to leveling up your leadership isn't your title or experience, but your ability to master the invisible patterns that shape communication and influence?As a highly-conscientious, high-performing leader, you've nailed the technical side of your job. But to break through to the next level, you need to stand out as a strategic thinker who connects actions to impact. In this episode, we dive into actionable tools from neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and leadership science to help you lead with clarity, confidence, and influence.In Laura's conversation with leadership trainer to gaming industry, Andy Coley, you'll learn:🔑 The keys to unlock the hidden patterns in communication to decode emotions and behaviors ✨ Master a clean feedback framework that builds even stronger teams 🎯How to position yourself as the natural choice for promotionsAbout our guest:Andy Coley, 2023 TEDx Speaker of the Year, has designed a leadership and development training programme specifically for the gaming industry. He understands the specific challenges facing your company as you develop products and the delicate symbiotic relationship between you and players. His book, Leadership Is a Skill: Transform your impact as a leader will help you develop deeper emotional intelligence to lead with authenticity and empathy. He also shares ways to apply Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques to enhance communication, influence, and team dynamics and master conflict management and support your team through change effectively.
20:02
364: Instantly Turn Criticism To Your Advantage During High-Stakes Meetings Using This 1 Charisma Boosting Tool
There is one thing you need to focus on when you are criticized in a meeting that will shift perceptions to YOUR advantage.Let's unlock the secret that separates extraordinary leaders from the rest.As a high-performing leader, you've likely faced criticism or unexpected pushback in crucial meetings. Whether it's a well-meaning colleague or a skeptical executive, how you respond in these moments can either solidify your reputation as a calm, strategic leader or leave others questioning your readiness for bigger roles. This episode equips you with a powerful technique to transform such moments into opportunities to showcase your executive presence.By the end of this episode you'll know:🌟 How to exude unshakable confidence and command respect—even when caught off guard.🤝 You can use criticism to build trust and credibility even if your brain freezes.🧠 A tool to gain valuable time to formulate sharp, strategic responses.
9:26
363: Saying the Wrong Thing in a Meeting Won’t Tank Your Career (And How to Recover Like a Pro)
Think saying the wrong thing in a meeting ruins your career? The truth is, it doesn't have to—what happens next can make you even more influential.If you're a conscientious, high-performing leader, you know how paralyzing the fear of saying the wrong thing can be. But what if the very mistakes you're so afraid of could become your biggest opportunities for growth, respect, and connection? This episode reveals exactly how to shift the narrative and recover like a seasoned pro.In today's episode, you'll learn: ✨Two battle-tested angles to take to recover from saying the wrong thing depending on how serious is your blooper.🔥What NOT to do under any circumstances.🔑A perfect comeback for unfair criticism.
9:19
362: Why Being Nice Is NOT the Key to Getting Noticed at Work & What To Do Instead That Boosts Team Performance + Innovation
What if boosting team performance, innovation and your executive presence depends on this strategy you've been ignoring?High-performing leaders often feel the pressure to deliver results while maintaining meaningful relationships. This episode is a must-listen for conscientious leaders who want to align results with relationships and build unstoppable momentum.By the end of this episode you'll know: 🎯 The kind of leadership communication that sparks creativity and drives your team to outperform. 💡 How to Master Constructive Feedback balancing accountability with humanity to elevate performance reviews. 🌟 Offering Leadership Clarity for decisiveness and transparency while encouraging input from your team.About our guest:Maria Ross helps companies create strong leaders, thriving cultures, and winning brands. Clients include LogicGate, Alteryx, ContentSquare, Dropbox, Expanse, Splunk, GSK, Wedgewood Pharmacy.Forbes named The Empathy Edge: Harnessing the Value of Compassion as an Engine for Success a 2020 Top 11 book redefining leadership and The CEO Magazine named it a top inspirational business book.Maria wrote an earlier book, Rebooting My Brain, which tells the story of her miraculous brain aneurysm recovery — with tongue-in-cheek humor & levity (yes, really).
29:26
361: This Executive Presence Communication Tool Beats A Harvard MBA All Day Every Day
If you didn't go to Harvard business school, you can still fast track your career success using this one executive presence tool. Many high-performing leaders face a common challenge: they excel at execution but struggle to communicate a clear, strategic point of view. Without this skill, it's impossible to stand out as a true leader or influence decisions at the executive level. This episode dives into how to articulate your vision so you're seen as the strategic powerhouse your company needs.By the end of this episode you'll know:💡 Discover the secret framework for crafting a compelling point of view that makes senior leaders stop and listen.🚀 Learn how to overcome fear of pushback and advocate boldly for your ideas—even if you're not yet a VP.🧠 Get real-world examples from iconic leaders like Jeff Bezos and Safra Catz to inspire your own strategy.Articulating clear points of view also demonstrates that you are strategic. Strategy is about making deliberate choices to achieve specific goals, often.
About Speak Up: Develop Your Executive Presence & Leadership Communication Style
Do you often feel sidelined in discussions, wanting to speak up and have more influence?
Got a dream project to make the world a better place and need buy in?
Do you need more executive presence in high stakes meetings?
Discover tactics to confidently assert yourself and make your ideas count on Speak Up, the podcast for high-performing introverts and ambiverts.
You'll learn:
1. Visibility Strategies from the art of persuasion, ensuring your voice is heard and respected in meetings and sought after for key projects
2. How to expand your influence, to reclaim your recognition, get green lights, and avoid your ideas being taken credit for by others
3. How to develop your confidence, to participate actively in senior leadership and executive meetings and beyond
Host Laura Camacho, with 15 years of coaching experience, guides high-performing professionals to express their ideas clearly and build executive presence. Tune in every Monday for a 10-minute executive communication skill, Wednesdays for a half-hour industry leader interview, and Fridays for a 5-minute charisma tip from leading personalities like JK Rowling and Elon Musk.
If you're ready to move forward in your career, listen to Speak Up episode 221: 5 Steps to Be More Articulate In Your Leadership Communication: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/e-221-5-steps-to-be-more-articulate-in-your-leader/id1368646965?i=1000642628170