ep. 188 Freedom to Live Your Life as You Truly Want with Kim Kiyosaki

Kim Kiyosaki has learned what it takes to be successful—as a real estate investor, entrepreneur, speaker, author, and CEO of The Rich Dad Company. Drawing on a lifetime of experience in business, real estate, and investing to support the Rich Dad mission of financial education, Kim is a sought-after speaker, a host of the weekly Rich Dad Radio Show, and an active investor. Kim is passionate about providing financial education and has built upon the international success of her books, Rich Woman and It’s Rising Time!, to create a series of Rich Woman products as well as an active and dynamic online community. In 1996 she and Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance classic and international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, founded The Rich Dad Company and created the CASHFLOW games. In 1989, Kim began her real estate investing career with a purchase of a small, 2-bedroom/1 bath rental property in Portland, Oregon. Today Kim’s real estate company buys, sells, and manages millions of dollars in property and her portfolio includes apartment complexes, hotels, and golf courses. A self-made millionaire and a fiercely independent woman, Kim travels the world for events and speaking engagements that support the company’s mission: to elevate the financial well-being of humanity. For more information contact us at https://legacycontact.now.site/home