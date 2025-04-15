ep. 188 Freedom to Live Your Life as You Truly Want with Kim Kiyosaki
Kim Kiyosaki has learned what it takes to be successful—as a real estate investor, entrepreneur, speaker, author, and CEO of The Rich Dad Company. Drawing on a lifetime of experience in business, real estate, and investing to support the Rich Dad mission of financial education, Kim is a sought-after speaker, a host of the weekly Rich Dad Radio Show, and an active investor.
Kim is passionate about providing financial education and has built upon the international success of her books, Rich Woman and It’s Rising Time!, to create a series of Rich Woman products as well as an active and dynamic online community. In 1996 she and Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance classic and international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, founded The Rich Dad Company and created the CASHFLOW games.
In 1989, Kim began her real estate investing career with a purchase of a small, 2-bedroom/1 bath rental property in Portland, Oregon. Today Kim’s real estate company buys, sells, and manages millions of dollars in property and her portfolio includes apartment complexes, hotels, and golf courses.
A self-made millionaire and a fiercely independent woman, Kim travels the world for events and speaking engagements that support the company’s mission: to elevate the financial well-being of humanity.
39:49
ep. 187 Immense Gratitude Inside of Unbelievable Circumstance! with Lisa Grossmann and Curtis Broome
Lisa Grossmann and Curtis Broome are leaders in network marketing and personal development, known for their expertise in leadership, business strategy, and team building. Together, they’ve mentored thousands globally, driving both financial success and personal growth.
Lisa, a respected entrepreneur with decades of direct sales experience, is known for her focus on relationship-building, integrity, and modern marketing. Curtis, a business strategist and leadership coach, excels in business operations and team development, making him a sought-after mentor and speaker.
Their combined impact has shaped the network marketing industry, empowering individuals to reach their full potential.
55:20
ep. 186 The Power of RESIDUAL INCOME with Jordan Adler
At 34 years old Jordan Adler was living in an enclosed garage. His rent was $200 a month and he had 2 roommates that lived in the house. He carried $36,000 in Credit Card Debt and his job paid him $14,000 a year. He had tried 11 network marketing companies in 10 years and never signed up one person and never made one penny. The future looked bleak. Yet today he is one of the highest paid Network Marketers in the world as the #1 Consultant with his company. He cracked the code. His best selling book “Beach Money” has sold over 1 million copies and 100% of the profits of his book are donated to an organization that helps entrepreneurs in developing countries start small businesses through Microloans. He then published a second book, "Better Than Beach Money!" He has been featured in over 100 books and has been a guest on over 300 podcasts. He has spoken on stages with Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, Pitbull and Brian Tracy Jordan splits his time between a mountain home, a condo on the Vegas Strip and of course the beach! Six years ago he decided to get his helicopter pilots license for fun. Jordan’s message is a message of hope, simplicity and limitless opportunity. Jordan’s believes that when you continue to send good things out into the world and treat people right, good things will come your way.
40:50
ep. 185 The Ever Changing Landscape of Network Marketing with Garrett and Sylvia McGrath
Garrett and Sylvia McGrath have worked side by side since 1999. They bring over 52 years of combined experience in network marketing and corporate leadership. Together, they have built organizations with over 100,000 distributors across 21 countries.
Garrett’s expertise in network marketing includes serving as Master Distributor for multiple companies over the past two decades, while Sylvia has a strong background in both network marketing and corporate marketing. She has served as the corporate Vice President of Marketing for a network marketing company and Vice President of Sales & Marketing for a design firm with Fortune 500 clientele.
Their leadership extends beyond business-building. Garrett has served as President of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP) since 2012. Both Garrett and Sylvia are highly sought-after keynote speakers, leadership trainers, and team-builders. With their combined expertise, they have helped countless individuals and organizations achieve success in the network marketing industry.
51:39
ep. 184 Rodeo Law Enforcement and Network Marketing Greg Diekers Multifaceted Success
Greg Dieker’s journey to success is a testament to perseverance and the power of seizing the right opportunity. In December 2009, after losing his million-dollar ranch and savings, Greg was broke and searching for a Plan B. Despite attempting Network Marketing seven times over the course of 30 years without success, he finally found the right opportunity. Within just three months, Greg earned more than he had in all his previous ventures combined. Eighteen months later, he retired from law enforcement, earning nearly five times his sheriff’s salary.
With 28 years in corporate America and six years in law enforcement, Greg’s experience extends beyond business. He spent 47 years in professional rodeo, was a college athlete at Kansas State University, and umpired for over 22 years. At 69, Greg continues to produce award-winning rodeos while leading a thriving Network Marketing team of over 5,000 distributors and 19,000 customers.
Greg and his wife, Angelique, now live on a 140-acre ranch in Elizabeth, Colorado, surrounded by a variety of animals and wildlife.
Tom hosts the longest running home based business radio show in the world. Tom has been the voice of Home Based Business and Network Marketing since 1999, interviewing the Who's Who of Network Marketing, Personal Development, and Small Business. His guests have included Eric Worre, Robert Kiyosaki, Richard Brooke, Rob Sperry, Todd Falcone, John Milton Fogg, and virtually every successful network marketer and trainer in the profession.