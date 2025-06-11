116: EP 116: Deeper Than Dough - Neal Courtney

What does it take to build a business that actually makes kids excited to get a haircut? And more importantly, why does that matter if you're in franchising? In this episode, I sit down with Neal Courtney, CEO of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, and a guy who’s spent 25 years navigating the franchise world from the ground up. Neal went from franchisee to CEO, and now leads a national brand built on making haircut day stress-free, fun, and believe it or not, something families actually look forward to. We talk about: 🔥 How Cookie Cutters became a needs-based business that’s stood the test of time 🔥 What really makes a franchise location successful (hint: it’s not just the product) 🔥 The biggest staffing challenges post-COVID—and how franchisees can prepare 🔥 The kind of marketing support franchisees actually get 🔥 And the one non-negotiable trait Neal looks for in a franchise partner This episode is packed with real talk around what it takes to run a business that’s both profitable and meaningful. If you're exploring franchising, service-based businesses, or just want to build something that gives back, this one's worth the listen. Connect with Bennett Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126 Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 🎧 Don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss a weekly episode!