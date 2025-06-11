Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessDeeper Than Dough
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Deeper Than Dough
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Deeper Than Dough

Flow Media
BusinessEducation
Deeper Than Dough
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 117
  • 117: Deeper Than Dough - Brad Davis
    In this episode of Deeper Than Dough, Bennett Maxwell sits down with Brad Davis, the founder of Roxberry, a thriving smoothie and acai bowl franchise that has quickly become a go-to for health-conscious consumers. With over 20 locations and plans for expansion, Roxberry offers a unique perspective on building a successful business from the ground up. Brad shares his journey from co-founding Zuka Juice and selling it to Jamba, to launching Roxberry in 2008, and how the brand has grown over the years. He dives into the challenges of finding the right location, building a simple yet scalable business model, and navigating the ups and downs of franchising. We also discuss the importance of quality ingredients, the rise of health-conscious eating, and how Roxberry’s commitment to innovation keeps the brand ahead of the competition. Whether you’re a potential franchisee or an entrepreneur looking to grow your business, Brad’s insights offer invaluable lessons. He reveals how he’s helped franchisees achieve success with the right systems, mindset, and approach to community building. Connect with Brad Davis Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/braddavis3 Connect with Bennett Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126/ Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 🎧 Don't forget to like and subscribe for more interviews with entrepreneurs, franchisees, and business leaders.
    --------  
    40:14
  • 116: EP 116: Deeper Than Dough - Neal Courtney
    What does it take to build a business that actually makes kids excited to get a haircut? And more importantly, why does that matter if you're in franchising? In this episode, I sit down with Neal Courtney, CEO of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, and a guy who’s spent 25 years navigating the franchise world from the ground up. Neal went from franchisee to CEO, and now leads a national brand built on making haircut day stress-free, fun, and believe it or not, something families actually look forward to. We talk about: 🔥 How Cookie Cutters became a needs-based business that’s stood the test of time 🔥 What really makes a franchise location successful (hint: it’s not just the product) 🔥 The biggest staffing challenges post-COVID—and how franchisees can prepare 🔥 The kind of marketing support franchisees actually get 🔥 And the one non-negotiable trait Neal looks for in a franchise partner This episode is packed with real talk around what it takes to run a business that’s both profitable and meaningful. If you're exploring franchising, service-based businesses, or just want to build something that gives back, this one's worth the listen. Connect with Bennett Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126 Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 🎧 Don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss a weekly episode!
    --------  
    47:00
  • 115: EP 115: Deeper Than Dough - Zach Tanner / Painter Bros
    What does it take to turn a side hustle into a national brand—and then disrupt an entire industry? In this episode, Bennett sits down with Zach Tanner, founder of Painter Bros and FM Flow. At just 19, Zach launched a small painting business that he grew into a 50-unit national franchise, landing contracts with Walmart, Home Depot, and other Fortune 500 companies. But Zach didn’t stop at franchising. He saw firsthand what the service industry was missing—and built FM Flow, a SaaS platform now transforming how service pros manage leads, operations, and profit. In this conversation, they cover: The real story behind scaling Painter Bros from a single location to $8.4 million in annual revenue. How Zach secured national accounts and why most franchises never get there. The hardest mindset shift franchisees face (and how the best overcome it). Why gross profit numbers can be deceiving—and what franchisees should really focus on. How FM Flow is helping small service businesses earn more and operate smarter. The #1 trait Zach looks for in franchise partners—and who shouldn’t buy a franchise. Whether you're considering franchising, scaling a business, or building tech in a traditional industry, this episode delivers rare insights from someone who’s done all three. Connect with Zach: www.linkedin.com/in/zach-tanner-32322a161/ Connect with Bennett: Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126 Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 If you like or learned from this video, please remember to like & subscribe!
    --------  
    33:10
  • 114: EP 114: Deeper Than Dough - Richard Walker
    What if success isn’t something you chase — but something you choose? In this episode of Deeper Than Dough, Bennett Maxwell sits down with Rich Walker — serial entrepreneur and CEO of Quick — for a raw, insightful conversation on aligning business with personal values, and why leadership in the age of AI starts from the inside out. Rich shares stories from his early entrepreneurial days (yes, at 12), lessons from navigating the ups and downs of building companies, and how purpose has been the north star in his business journey. From AI’s impact on leadership to choosing happiness as a mindset, this episode goes deep on what really drives long-term success — and fulfillment. They also explore how today’s founders can use AI not just to scale their businesses, but to grow personally, stay aligned, and build in a way that actually feels meaningful. If you’re curious about what’s next in business and what it means to lead from values, this one’s for you. Connect with Rich Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.quickforms.com Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/quikformsceo Book: "It's My Life! I Can Change If I Want To" - http://amzn.to/iKPWK0 Connect with Bennett Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126 Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 Don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss a weekly episode!
    --------  
    39:57
  • 113: EP 113: Deeper Than Dough - Alex Raymond
    What if working less — not more — is the key to growing your business and your joy? In this episode of Deeper Than Dough, Bennett Maxwell sits down with Alex Raymond, founder of the Conscious Entrepreneur Summit and host of the Conscious Entrepreneur Podcast. Alex opens up about the hidden struggles many entrepreneurs face — from burnout and imposter syndrome to the pressure to constantly "earn" success through suffering. Together, Bennett and Alex unpack the four "inner demons" that often sabotage founders from the inside out: burnout, imposter syndrome, upper limiting beliefs, and the struggle mindset. Alex shares why so many high achievers feel like they’re stuck in a loop of comparison and quiet stress, and how breaking free starts with shifting the way we think, not working harder. They also dive into the power of intuition, mindfulness, and learning to build a business that supports your well-being — not one that drains it. If you've ever felt like you're running fast but not getting anywhere, this episode is a wake-up call worth listening to. Connect with Alex https://consciousentrepreneur.us/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/afraymond/ Connect with Bennett  Instagram: @bennettmaxwell35  LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bennett-maxwell-703717126/ Subscribe to Deeper Than Dough  Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/bjozA  Spotify: https://shorturl.at/klE37 Don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss a weekly episode!
    --------  
    26:49

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Deeper Than Dough

"Deeper Than Dough" is a podcast hosted by Bennett Maxwell, the founder of Dirty Dough Cookies and an advocate for mental health and entrepreneurship.  The podcast explores themes of self-discovery, fulfillment, and personal growth beyond material success.  Through discussions with various guests, the show delves into how real joy and fulfillment can be achieved in both business and personal life.  The podcast aims to inspire listeners and entrepreneurs with stories, insights, and practical advice on finding deeper meaning in their daily activities and overall life trajectory.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationSociety & CultureEntrepreneurshipRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

Listen to Deeper Than Dough, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Deeper Than Dough: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/16/2025 - 7:55:09 PM