What if success isn’t something you chase — but something you choose?
In this episode of Deeper Than Dough, Bennett Maxwell sits down with Rich Walker — serial entrepreneur and CEO of Quick — for a raw, insightful conversation on aligning business with personal values, and why leadership in the age of AI starts from the inside out.
Rich shares stories from his early entrepreneurial days (yes, at 12), lessons from navigating the ups and downs of building companies, and how purpose has been the north star in his business journey. From AI’s impact on leadership to choosing happiness as a mindset, this episode goes deep on what really drives long-term success — and fulfillment.
They also explore how today’s founders can use AI not just to scale their businesses, but to grow personally, stay aligned, and build in a way that actually feels meaningful.
If you’re curious about what’s next in business and what it means to lead from values, this one’s for you.
