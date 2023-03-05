Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni in the App
Listen to The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

Podcast The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Podcast The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

Patrick Lencioni
add
What is your Working Genius? The Working Genius podcast is designed to help people identify their natural gifts and find joy and fulfillment in their work and ... More
BusinessManagement
What is your Working Genius? The Working Genius podcast is designed to help people identify their natural gifts and find joy and fulfillment in their work and ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • 50. Working With IDs
    Pat's Working Geniuses are Invention and Discernment, so he is otherwise known as a Discriminating Ideator.  This week, Beau and Tracy share with him what it's like to work with an ID and discuss the nuances of the pairing.  
    5/3/2023
    19:47
  • 49. In Case of Emergency
    How do our Geniuses come out when we are under stress?  This week, the team revisits the importance of regulating our Geniuses, but this time on a personal level.     To take the Six Types of Working Genius Assessment: https://www.workinggenius.com/   To listen to the At the Table Podcast: tinyurl.com/atthetablepodcast   See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg   New! Working Genius Team Application Guide:  https://www.workinggenius.com/teamapplicationguide
    4/19/2023
    20:47
  • 48. The Genius of Self-Awareness
    What is the best Working Genius type?  This week, the team talks about self-awareness and humility.     See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg   To request a Working Genius workshop:  https://www.workinggenius.com/workshop   New!  Working Genius Team Application Guide:  https://www.workinggenius.com/teamapplicationguide
    4/5/2023
    21:46
  • 47. Demystifying Invention
    The Genius of Invention is not nearly as complicated as the Genius that precedes it, but it can still be difficult to fully understand.  This week, Pat and Beau are our two Inventors in studio, and they're joined by Cody and Tracy to dive deeper into the second of the Six Types.     To order Pat’s newest book: tinyurl.com/workinggeniusbook   To take the Six Types of Working Genius Assessment: https://www.workinggenius.com/   To listen to the At the Table Podcast: tinyurl.com/atthetablepodcast
    3/22/2023
    34:02
  • 46. Don't Master Your Frustrations
    Don't master your frustrations.  This week, the team talks about the trap of spending time outside of your Geniuses, and why simply becoming proficient in something you don't enjoy can be detrimental long term.     To order Pat’s newest book: tinyurl.com/workinggeniusbook   To take the Six Types of Working Genius Assessment: https://www.workinggenius.com/   To listen to the At the Table Podcast: tinyurl.com/atthetablepodcast
    3/8/2023
    12:45

More Business podcasts

About The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

What is your Working Genius? The Working Genius podcast is designed to help people identify their natural gifts and find joy and fulfillment in their work and life. Leadership and teamwork expert Patrick Lencioni and his team explore the Working Genius model and provide practical advice for applying this framework individually, at our jobs and in our homes. What type of work makes you thrive? Are you burning out because your job requires you to work in your areas of frustration? How can teams and families better tap into one another’s gifts? This podcast answers all these questions and more.
Podcast website

Listen to The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni, The Purposeful Marketing Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni: Podcasts in Family