50. Working With IDs
Pat's Working Geniuses are Invention and Discernment, so he is otherwise known as a Discriminating Ideator. This week, Beau and Tracy share with him what it's like to work with an ID and discuss the nuances of the pairing.
5/3/2023
19:47
49. In Case of Emergency
How do our Geniuses come out when we are under stress? This week, the team revisits the importance of regulating our Geniuses, but this time on a personal level.
4/19/2023
20:47
48. The Genius of Self-Awareness
What is the best Working Genius type? This week, the team talks about self-awareness and humility.
4/5/2023
21:46
47. Demystifying Invention
The Genius of Invention is not nearly as complicated as the Genius that precedes it, but it can still be difficult to fully understand. This week, Pat and Beau are our two Inventors in studio, and they're joined by Cody and Tracy to dive deeper into the second of the Six Types.
3/22/2023
34:02
46. Don't Master Your Frustrations
Don't master your frustrations. This week, the team talks about the trap of spending time outside of your Geniuses, and why simply becoming proficient in something you don't enjoy can be detrimental long term.
About The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
What is your Working Genius? The Working Genius podcast is designed to help people identify their natural gifts and find joy and fulfillment in their work and life.
Leadership and teamwork expert Patrick Lencioni and his team explore the Working Genius model and provide practical advice for applying this framework individually, at our jobs and in our homes. What type of work makes you thrive? Are you burning out because your job requires you to work in your areas of frustration? How can teams and families better tap into one another’s gifts? This podcast answers all these questions and more.