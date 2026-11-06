The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
129 episodes
- What if the greatest freedom in your career came from admitting what you're not good at?
In episode 125 of the Working Genius Podcast, Pat Lencioni and Cody Thompson explore why Working Genius liberates people from the pressure to excel at everything, helping them embrace their natural gifts without feeling restricted by their frustrations. Through personal stories about parenting, hiring, and career-changing realizations, they explain how understanding the way you're wired can transform the way you work and relate to others.
Topics explored in this episode:
(00:00) Why Working Genius Feels Liberating
Pat explains why some personality assessments make people feel restricted, while Working Genius helps them embrace who they are.
Cody explores how knowing yourself and being understood by others creates freedom from comparison and unrealistic expectations.
(04:25) Celebrating Differences Instead of Fixing Weaknesses
Cody shares how Working Genius helps his children recognize their unique gifts without comparing themselves to each other.
Pat explains why parents and leaders should encourage people's natural strengths rather than expecting everyone to excel at everything.
(09:00) The Freedom to Stop Pretending
Cody reflects on how Pat spent years being rewarded for work that ultimately drained his energy.
Pat shares why he hired four people when starting his company, recognizing that he needed others whose strengths complemented his weaknesses.
(13:11) When Assessments Become Restrictions
Pat and Cody discuss how personality assessments can be misused to label people or justify differences that divide teams.
They explain why Working Genius can improve hiring decisions by identifying work that energizes people rather than assuming their capabilities are limited.
(17:35) Finding Freedom in the Right Role
Cody shares how traditional hiring criteria may have prevented him from getting a job that aligned with his natural geniuses.
Pat tells the story of an employee whose Working Genius results turned a potentially disastrous performance review into a promotion and a better-fitting role.
This episode of The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group: www.tablegroup.com. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable.
The Six Types of Working Genius model helps you discover your natural gifts and thrive in your work and life. When you’re able to better understand the types of work that bring you more energy and fulfillment and avoid work that leads to frustration and failure, you can be more self-aware, more productive, and more successful.
Take the assessment today to discover your natural gifts and thrive at work: https://workinggenius.me/about
Subscribe for more content from Patrick Lencioni @PatrickLencioniOfficial
Stay Connected with Patrick Lencioni
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-lencioni-orghealth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patricklencioniofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklencioniofficial
X: https://x.com/patricklencioni
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Apple: https://workinggenius.me/apple
Spotify: https://workinggenius.me/sptfy
YouTube: https://workinggenius.me/wgyt
Be sure to check out our other podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni, on Apple Podcasts (https://tablegroup.me/apple), Spotify (https://tablegroup.me/sptfy), and YouTube (https://tablegroup.me/youtube).
Let us know your feedback via podcast@tablegroup.com.
This episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co.
- Are you volunteering because you genuinely want to help, or because you feel guilty saying no?
Volunteering is supposed to be an act of generosity, but what happens when saying yes leaves you exhausted, frustrated, and unable to contribute your best? In episode 124 of the Working Genius, Pat Lencioni and Cody Thompson explain why volunteering out of guilt or obligation can do more harm than good and how understanding your Working Genius can help you serve others more effectively. From churches and schools to workplaces and retirement, they challenge you to rethink generosity, embrace your natural talents, and find opportunities that energize you while making a meaningful difference.
Topics explored in this episode:
(00:00) Why You Should Stop Volunteering
Pat explains why volunteering should be guided by your natural gifts rather than guilt, obligation, or the desire for approval.
The hosts distinguish genuine volunteering from everyday responsibilities and introduce the idea of serving others through your Working Genius.
(04:19) Finding the Right Volunteer Opportunities
Cody and Pat share personal examples of volunteer activities that energize them versus responsibilities that leave them frustrated.
They discuss why saying no to the wrong opportunities can be a gift to others and how people with the Genius of Enablement may approach volunteering differently.
(09:11) How Working Genius Prevents Volunteer Burnout
Pat suggests that churches and schools use Working Genius to identify people's strengths and match them with meaningful volunteer opportunities.
Cody explains how better volunteer placement can reduce burnout, improve retention, and help people feel genuinely known and appreciated.
(13:45) Stop Sacrificing Your Talents
The hosts challenge traditional assumptions about volunteering and explore why organizations should leverage people's natural abilities rather than simply fill positions.
Cody and Pat share examples of how offering their expertise in the right setting allows them to make a greater contribution.
(18:42) Rethinking Retirement and Generosity
Pat challenges the idea that retirement means abandoning meaningful work and encourages people to continue using the talents they love.
The hosts conclude by encouraging listeners and organizations to be proactive about generosity, identify their Working Geniuses, and create opportunities that benefit everyone.
This episode of The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group: www.tablegroup.com. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable.
The Six Types of Working Genius model helps you discover your natural gifts and thrive in your work and life. When you’re able to better understand the types of work that bring you more energy and fulfillment and avoid work that leads to frustration and failure, you can be more self-aware, more productive, and more successful.
Take the assessment today to discover your natural gifts and thrive at work: https://workinggenius.me/about
Subscribe for more content from Patrick Lencioni @PatrickLencioniOfficial
Stay Connected with Patrick Lencioni
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-lencioni-orghealth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patricklencioniofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklencioniofficial
X: https://x.com/patricklencioni
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Apple: https://workinggenius.me/apple
Spotify: https://workinggenius.me/sptfy
YouTube: https://workinggenius.me/wgyt
Be sure to check out our other podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni, on Apple Podcasts (https://tablegroup.me/apple), Spotify (https://tablegroup.me/sptfy), and YouTube (https://tablegroup.me/youtube).
Let us know your feedback via podcast@tablegroup.com.
This episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co.
- Could you be judging someone’s Working Genius based on the wrong expectations?
In episode 123 of the Working Genius Podcast, Pat Lencioni and Cody Thompson explore whether someone can truly be bad at an area of Working Genius and why a genuine genius can sometimes appear ineffective to others. They unpack the influence of genius pairings, assessment bias, timing, context, environment, and the specific problem someone is trying to solve. The conversation also reveals the surprising danger of becoming exceptionally good at work that drains you, especially when that competence causes others to keep asking you to do more of it.
Topics explored in this episode:
(00:00) Can You Actually Be Bad at Your Genius?
Pat introduces the question of whether someone can genuinely have a Working Genius while appearing to be ineffective in that area.
Pat and Cody consider inaccurate assessment results, lack of practice, and the distinction between natural genius and learned capability.
(04:26) Your Pairing Changes Everything
Cody explains how a person’s second genius can dramatically change what the first genius looks like in practice.
Pat and Cody contrast different forms of Invention and explain why comparing someone to a narrow definition of a genius can lead to false conclusions.
(08:28) The Danger of Mastering Your Frustrations
Pat and Cody discuss why becoming highly skilled at work that drains you can create a trap where others continually expect that work from you.
Pat describes how years of succeeding through his Working Frustrations ultimately contributed to a strong aversion to finishing and execution-oriented tasks.
(12:00) Right Genius, Wrong Time
Cody explains how a genius used out of sequence or directed toward the wrong problem can appear destructive, annoying, or ineffective.
Pat and Cody explore how timing, restraint, context, and the quality of the underlying opportunity all influence whether a genius produces a useful result.
(16:09) How Environment Shapes Your Genius
Pat and Cody caution against labeling someone as bad at their genius without first considering pairing, context, timing, and the environment in which that genius developed.
They close by examining how family, culture, comparison, and past experience can shape a person’s understanding of what strong performance in a genius actually looks like.
This episode of The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group: www.tablegroup.com. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable.
The Six Types of Working Genius model helps you discover your natural gifts and thrive in your work and life. When you’re able to better understand the types of work that bring you more energy and fulfillment and avoid work that leads to frustration and failure, you can be more self-aware, more productive, and more successful.
Take the assessment today to discover your natural gifts and thrive at work: https://workinggenius.me/about
Subscribe for more content from Patrick Lencioni @PatrickLencioniOfficial
Stay Connected with Patrick Lencioni
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-lencioni-orghealth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patricklencioniofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklencioniofficial
X: https://x.com/patricklencioni
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Apple: https://workinggenius.me/apple
Spotify: https://workinggenius.me/sptfy
YouTube: https://workinggenius.me/wgyt
Be sure to check out our other podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni, on Apple Podcasts (https://tablegroup.me/apple), Spotify (https://tablegroup.me/sptfy), and YouTube (https://tablegroup.me/youtube).
Let us know your feedback via podcast@tablegroup.com.
This episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co.
- Can you truly be bad at something that is one of your Working Geniuses?
In episode 122 of the Working Genius Podcast, Pat Lencioni and Cody Thompson explore whether someone can genuinely be “bad” at one of their Working Geniuses and reveal why the answer is more complicated than it first appears. They examine how assessment accuracy, genius pairings, timing, context, environment, and expectations can cause a genuine strength to be misunderstood or poorly applied. They also warn that becoming exceptionally good at work that drains you can create its own trap, leading others to expect more of the very work you should not be doing constantly.
Topics explored in this episode:
(00:00) Can You Be Bad at Your Genius?
Pat introduces the surprising possibility that becoming skilled at work outside your genius can create long-term problems.
Pat and Cody begin unpacking whether someone can genuinely have a Working Genius while appearing to be bad at it.
(04:26) Why Genius Pairings Change Everything
Cody explains how the second letter in a Working Genius pairing can dramatically change how a particular genius appears in practice.
Pat and Cody contrast different forms of Invention, showing why one inventor may generate wild conceptual ideas while another focuses on practical systems and implementation.
(08:28) The Danger of Getting Good at Your Frustrations
Pat and Cody discuss why becoming highly competent at work that drains you can cause other people to continually expect that work from you.
Pat shares how years of succeeding in his frustrations created such a strong aversion that even relatively simple Tenacity-related tasks can now feel difficult.
(12:00) Using Your Genius at the Wrong Time
Cody explains that a genius can look ineffective or even destructive when it is used out of sequence, aimed at the wrong problem, or applied when it is not needed.
Pat emphasizes the difference between possessing genuine ability and knowing how to regulate that ability according to timing and context.
(16:09) How Environment Shapes Your Genius
Pat and Cody explore how the quality of the surrounding product, organization, or situation can affect whether someone appears successful in their genius.
They close by discussing how family, culture, education, comparison, and environment can shape a person's understanding of how strong they actually are in a particular genius.
This episode of The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group: www.tablegroup.com. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable.
The Six Types of Working Genius model helps you discover your natural gifts and thrive in your work and life. When you’re able to better understand the types of work that bring you more energy and fulfillment and avoid work that leads to frustration and failure, you can be more self-aware, more productive, and more successful.
Take the assessment today to discover your natural gifts and thrive at work: https://workinggenius.me/about
Subscribe for more content from Patrick Lencioni @PatrickLencioniOfficial
Stay Connected with Patrick Lencioni
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-lencioni-orghealth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patricklencioniofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklencioniofficial
X: https://x.com/patricklencioni
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Apple: https://workinggenius.me/apple
Spotify: https://workinggenius.me/sptfy
YouTube: https://workinggenius.me/wgyt
Be sure to check out our other podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni, on Apple Podcasts (https://tablegroup.me/apple), Spotify (https://tablegroup.me/sptfy), and YouTube (https://tablegroup.me/youtube).
Let us know your feedback via podcast@tablegroup.com.
This episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co.
- What if your job title is keeping you from seeing better career opportunities?
In episode 121 of the Working Genius Podcast, Pat Lencioni and Cody Thompson challenge the traditional idea that a career should be defined by a title, industry, degree, or resume. They explain how Working Genius can help people identify the work that gives them energy and discover opportunities in places they might never have considered. They also explore how employers can use Working Genius to hire for natural strengths and passion rather than relying primarily on technical experience.
Topics explored in this episode:
(00:00) Stop Defining Yourself by Your Field
Pat and Cody explain why defining a career by a company, industry, degree, or job title can unnecessarily limit the opportunities people consider.
Working Genius offers another way to think about a career by focusing on the work that naturally brings someone energy, joy, and fulfillment.
(04:34) Look Beyond the Name on Your Business Card
Cody explains how two people with the same profession can contribute in very different ways depending on their Working Geniuses.
Pat and Cody explore how transferable strengths can create opportunities across professions and industries instead of trapping people in one established career path.
(09:38) Go Where Your Strengths Are Most Valued
Cody shares the story of a vintage watch whose perceived value changes depending on where it is taken, illustrating why the same abilities can be valued very differently across organizations.
Pat encourages people to look for workplaces that genuinely need and appreciate their strengths rather than simply pursuing jobs that resemble their previous experience.
(14:43) Take a Risk on the Work That Energizes You
Pat shares how he escaped an unfulfilling internal audit role by proposing a creative employee morale initiative despite having no formal experience doing that kind of work.
Pat and Cody argue that natural strengths, passion, and a willingness to take risks can sometimes matter more than degrees, credentials, or years of technical experience.
(19:19) Hire for Genius, Not Just Experience
Pat and Cody explain how organizations can find overlooked talent by identifying the Working Geniuses a role actually requires instead of relying primarily on industry experience.
They discuss how Working Genius can be used during hiring to help candidates determine whether they will genuinely enjoy the work and help employers find people whose strengths fit the role.
This episode of The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group: www.tablegroup.com. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable.
The Six Types of Working Genius model helps you discover your natural gifts and thrive in your work and life. When you’re able to better understand the types of work that bring you more energy and fulfillment and avoid work that leads to frustration and failure, you can be more self-aware, more productive, and more successful.
Take the assessment today to discover your natural gifts and thrive at work: https://workinggenius.me/about
Subscribe for more content from Patrick Lencioni @PatrickLencioniOfficial
Stay Connected with Patrick Lencioni
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-lencioni-orghealth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patricklencioniofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklencioniofficial
X: https://x.com/patricklencioni
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Apple: https://workinggenius.me/apple
Spotify: https://workinggenius.me/sptfy
YouTube: https://workinggenius.me/wgyt
Be sure to check out our other podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni, on Apple Podcasts (https://tablegroup.me/apple), Spotify (https://tablegroup.me/sptfy), and YouTube (https://tablegroup.me/youtube).
Let us know your feedback via podcast@tablegroup.com.
This episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
What is your Working Genius? The Working Genius podcast is designed to help people identify their natural gifts and find joy and fulfillment in their work and life. Leadership and teamwork expert Patrick Lencioni and his team explore the Working Genius model and provide practical advice for applying this framework individually, at our jobs and in our homes. What type of work makes you thrive? Are you burning out because your job requires you to work in your areas of frustration? How can teams and families better tap into one another’s gifts? This podcast answers all these questions and more.Podcast website
Listen to The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni, How I Built This with Guy Raz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni: Podcasts in Family