Authority and humility are not mutually exclusive. This week, the team talks about the role of a leader and the importance of perspective, dignity, and self-awareness. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast Unpaid ad: https://tinyurl.com/golfscramblerules

There are certain parts of an organization that cannot be changed without essentially refounding the whole company. This week, the team talks about core values. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast This week's unpaid ad: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doughnut

We've mentioned in the past that we think the modern workplace is in a 'conflict drought'. This week, Pat, Cody and Beau discuss the relationship between trust and conflict, and get to the bottom of what we're really missing. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast This week's unpaid ad: https://tinyurl.com/movetocolorado

We're taking a break from uploading new episodes this fall, but we're looking forward to a return in 2025. Thank you to all of our listeners! To take the Six Types of Working Genius Assessment: https://www.workinggenius.com/ Check out the 5 Dysfunctions of a Team Assessment: https://tinyurl.com/ttgteamassessment To become a Working Genius Certified Facilitator: https://www.workinggenius.com/client/certification/

About At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple and approachable style, Pat tackles every topic related to the world of work (and some that aren’t). From culture to teamwork to building world-class organizations, Pat brings his wisdom, humor, and insight together to provide actionable advice for leaders everywhere. For more on Pat and the Table Group, visit https://www.tablegroup.com