At The Table with Patrick Lencioni
At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

Patrick Lencioni
Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple a...
BusinessManagement

  • 239. Does Fear or Joy Drive Your Leadership Style?
    How can we start to address unresolved challenges in our lives that impact people profoundly and sometimes in painful ways? In this episode, Patrick Lencioni and Cody Thompson discuss the podcast's return after a six-month break, and a shift in content to include broader societal and cultural issues. Pat also shares his personal journey of self-discovery, focusing on addressing his own wounds and trauma, and explores how this deeply personal work relates to leadership and organizational health.Topics explored in this episode: * (8:04) The Impact of Wounds on Leadership* How fear can drive leaders. * (11:58) The Catalyst for Self-Discovery* Pat’s realization that running from his issues was more painful than confronting them. * The temptation to deny your own wounds. * (16:34) The Universality of Wounds* Everyone has wounds, such as neglect, shame, rejection, and abandonment. * Healing is a lifelong process. * (21:14) Encouraging Healing* Addressing wounds sooner rather than later. This episode of At The Table with Patrick Lencioni is brought to you by The Table Group. We teach leaders how to make work more effective and less dysfunctional. We also help their employees be more fulfilled and less miserable. Subscribe to At The Table on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Follow Pat Lencioni on LinkedIn and YouTube. Connect with Cody Thompson on LinkedIn. Do you know about our other podcast? You can subscribe to The Working Genius Podcast with Patrick Lencioni on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Let us know your feedback on this episode via [email protected] episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co/
    23:16
  • Fall 2024 Announcement
    We're taking a break from uploading new episodes this fall, but we're looking forward to a return in 2025.  Thank you to all of our listeners!     To take the Six Types of Working Genius Assessment: https://www.workinggenius.com/   Check out the 5 Dysfunctions of a Team Assessment: https://tinyurl.com/ttgteamassessment   To become a Working Genius Certified Facilitator: https://www.workinggenius.com/client/certification/ 
    0:27
  • 238. Conflict Scarcity
    We've mentioned in the past that we think the modern workplace is in a 'conflict drought'.  This week, Pat, Cody and Beau discuss the relationship between trust and conflict, and get to the bottom of what we're really missing.     To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast   This week's unpaid ad: https://tinyurl.com/movetocolorado
    20:33
  • 237. The Heart of an Organization
    There are certain parts of an organization that cannot be changed without essentially refounding the whole company.  This week, the team talks about core values.     To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast   This week's unpaid ad: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doughnut
    23:45
  • 236. The Trouble With Humility
    Authority and humility are not mutually exclusive.  This week, the team talks about the role of a leader and the importance of perspective, dignity, and self-awareness.     To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: https://www.workinggenius.com/podcast   Unpaid ad: https://tinyurl.com/golfscramblerules
    21:37

About At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple and approachable style, Pat tackles every topic related to the world of work (and some that aren't). From culture to teamwork to building world-class organizations, Pat brings his wisdom, humor, and insight together to provide actionable advice for leaders everywhere.
