At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

239. Does Fear or Joy Drive Your Leadership Style?
How can we start to address unresolved challenges in our lives that impact people profoundly and sometimes in painful ways? In this episode, Patrick Lencioni and Cody Thompson discuss the podcast's return after a six-month break, and a shift in content to include broader societal and cultural issues. Pat also shares his personal journey of self-discovery, focusing on addressing his own wounds and trauma, and explores how this deeply personal work relates to leadership and organizational health.Topics explored in this episode: * (8:04) The Impact of Wounds on Leadership* How fear can drive leaders. * (11:58) The Catalyst for Self-Discovery* Pat's realization that running from his issues was more painful than confronting them. * The temptation to deny your own wounds. * (16:34) The Universality of Wounds* Everyone has wounds, such as neglect, shame, rejection, and abandonment. * Healing is a lifelong process. * (21:14) Encouraging Healing* Addressing wounds sooner rather than later.
episode was produced by Story On Media: https://www.storyon.co/