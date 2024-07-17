Hold My Reg | Episode 3: The Judge Advocate General’s Corps 2025 Summer Associate Program
In this episode, Major Alexandra Bearden, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) and Law of Federal Employment portfolio holder interviews Ms. Anna Saulter, 2024 Summer Associate Program intern, and Ms. Dorothy Edger-ton, Senior Civilian at Fort Jackson. Ms. Saulter discusses her unique experience as a summer associate before starting her final year of law school. Ms. Saulter had hands on experience working with civilian attorneys in various areas of law. Ms. Edgerton has served as an Army civilian for 32 years and provides a unique perspec-tive. Not only did Ms. Edgerton serve as a mentor to the summer associates at Fort Jackson, but she also had the unique opportunity to sit on the interview panel for the inaugural 2024 Summer Associate Program. Both guests share their unique experi-ences and offer valuable insight to those who may be interested in applying to the program and ultimately joining the JAG Corps as federal civilian employees.
The 2025 Summer Associate Program application for 2Ls is currently closed, but the application for 1Ls is available in January at https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/GoArmyJAG/2025-Army-JAGC-Summer-Associate-Program.
Hold My Reg | Episode 2: Inspector General Whistleblower and Reprisal Investigations with COL Danyele Jordan and Dr. Herman Walker
In this episode, LTC Hans Zeller, Chair of the Administrative and Civil Law De-partment (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews COL Danyele Jordan, SJA, TRANSCOM, and former Legal Advisor to the Inspector General (IG) at the time of recording this episode, and Dr. Herman Walker Chief, Whistleblower Branch. COL Jordan and Dr. Walker discuss the roles and responsibilities of the Office of the Inspector General in investigating allegations of whistleblower and reprisal made by members of the Army. In addition, the experts share insights into investigations stemming from allegations of restricted communications to members of Congress or IG.
Hold My Reg | Episode 1: Reasons to Invest in the Thrift Savings Plan with Mr. Tom Manganello and Mr. Randy Urban
In this episode, Major Ceara Riggs, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews Mr. Tom Manganello, Senior Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Mr. Randy Urban, Training and Liaison Specialist at the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which is the agency that oversees the Thrift Savings Plan, or TSP. Mr. Manganello and Mr. Urban discusses various benefits and considerations for Service members considering or who currently invest in TSP.
Mr. Manganello has served with the SEC for nearly twenty years. He spent five years in private practice before joining the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, where he investigated violations of the federal securities laws, including Ponzi Schemes, pyramid schemes, insider trading and accounting fraud, among other infractions. He has since transferred to the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, allowing him to brief or guest lecture about 60 times a year to high schools, colleges, military installations, senior centers, libraries and other venues to discuss saving, investing and avoiding scams.
Mr. Urban has been a TSP Training and Liaison Specialist with the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for 16 years. Prior to his current position, he worked I various positions at the National Finance Center in New Orleans in the TSP Division – a combined total of more than 30 years of working with the TSP.
Hold my Reg | Episode 0: Introduction to Hold my Reg, an Administrative and Civil Law Podcast
Welcome to “Hold my Reg,” your guide to understanding the intricacies of Army Administrative and Civil Law. Each episode features in-depth discussions, illuminating case studies, and thought-provoking interviews with prominent figures in the field. "Hold My Reg" also presents TJAG's strategic communications by highlighting key publications in The Army Lawyer and Military Law Review.
Gain a comprehensive understanding of administrative and civil law through engaging conversations that bridge theory with real-world applications. Join us on this intellectual journey, as we equip you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the intricacies of administrative and civil law. Subscribe now to "Hold My Reg" and stay tuned for stimulating conversations that illuminate the legal and regulatory framework governing the U.S. Army.
The "Hold my Reg" podcast is part of The Quill & Sword series of podcasts created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). “Hold My Reg” is the official podcast of the Administrative and Civil Law Department at TJAGLCS. Join us as we delve into the complex and dynamic world of administrative law, offering listeners a deep dive into the principles and practices that shape the Army regulatory landscape. "Hold My Reg" also presents TJAG's strategic communications by highlighting key publications in The Army Lawyer and Military Law Review. Each episode features in-depth discussions, illuminating case studies, and thought-provoking interviews with prominent figures in the field.