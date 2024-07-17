Hold My Reg | Episode 1: Reasons to Invest in the Thrift Savings Plan with Mr. Tom Manganello and Mr. Randy Urban

In this episode, Major Ceara Riggs, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews Mr. Tom Manganello, Senior Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Mr. Randy Urban, Training and Liaison Specialist at the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which is the agency that oversees the Thrift Savings Plan, or TSP. Mr. Manganello and Mr. Urban discusses various benefits and considerations for Service members considering or who currently invest in TSP. Mr. Manganello has served with the SEC for nearly twenty years. He spent five years in private practice before joining the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, where he investigated violations of the federal securities laws, including Ponzi Schemes, pyramid schemes, insider trading and accounting fraud, among other infractions. He has since transferred to the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, allowing him to brief or guest lecture about 60 times a year to high schools, colleges, military installations, senior centers, libraries and other venues to discuss saving, investing and avoiding scams. Mr. Urban has been a TSP Training and Liaison Specialist with the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for 16 years. Prior to his current position, he worked I various positions at the National Finance Center in New Orleans in the TSP Division – a combined total of more than 30 years of working with the TSP. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).