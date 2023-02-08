About WCCR Purdue Student Radio

About WCCR Purdue Student Radio

About WCCR Purdue Student Radio

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Welcome to WCCR-Purdue, home to the finest in Purdue college radio since 1952. As one of the university's first student-run radio stations, for over fifty years we broadcast from the top of the Cary Quadrangle residence tower here in West Lafayette, IN. Officially, our designation is modern and alternative rock, though our programming varies from jazz to hard rock to talk and conversation. As each show is an independent production, individual hosts are given the freedom to populate their playlists, giving each program a unique feel and the opportunity to build their own listenership.

