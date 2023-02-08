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K102

Hip HopR'n'BIndie
K102
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About K102
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WKPS-DB (K102) is the Kennessey's "Premier Digital Station", representing not only for Kentucky and Tennessee, but worldwide! K102, an internet radio station, plays the newest and current Hip-Hop and R&B nationally known while shining the light on them artists who are from KY and TN. We also give our listeners throwbacks to reminisce, and some of the best upcoming indie/local talent in and around the Bluegrass and Volunteer States, respectively. Make sure y'all tune in, turn up, and see what this station covering the Southeast and Mid-South has to offer.

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EnglishLouisvilleKentuckyUSAHip HopR'n'BIndie
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