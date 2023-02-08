About 93.9 The Ville

About 93.9 The Ville

About 93.9 The Ville

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93.9 The Ville is Louisville’s leading sports radio station, delivering dedicated coverage of University of Louisville athletics and NCAA events. As the flagship station for the Louisville Cardinals, 93.9 The Ville broadcasts live games, including football, basketball, and baseball, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of their favorite teams in action.



With shows like "The Deener Show" and "Inside the Cards," the station offers insightful analysis, interviews, and local sports news, tailored for Louisville and college sports fans. Accessible on 93.9 FM and online, 93.9 The Ville keeps listeners tuned in to Louisville sports and the NCAA year-round.

