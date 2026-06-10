About KKOB - Newsradio 770

About KKOB - Newsradio 770

About KKOB - Newsradio 770

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KKOB News Radio 96.3, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is renowned for delivering a mix of local, national, and global news, along with traffic and weather updates. The station features popular talk shows hosted by Bob Clark, Dan Bongino, and TJ Trout. As part of the Cumulus Media network, KKOB offers live broadcasts, podcasts, and online streaming. Additionally, the station covers New Mexico's college and high school sports, including NCAA events, making it a vital hub for sports fans and news seekers alike.

