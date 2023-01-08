About Radio Paradise

About Radio Paradise

About Radio Paradise

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Radio Paradise is a unique blend of eclectic online radio station that broadcasts from Eureka, California. This listener-supported station prides itself on a carefully curated selection of music that transcends traditional radio genres. Founded by Bill and Rebecca Goldsmith, Radio Paradise is known for its wide-ranging playlist that includes everything from modern and classic rock to world music, electronica, and even classical pieces.



What sets Radio Paradise apart is its human-curated playlists. Unlike algorithm-driven stations, the Goldsmiths and their small team select each track with the intent of creating a seamless listening experience that can surprise and delight their audience. Their music choices are not bound by the confines of specific genres or popular trends but instead aim to weave a tapestry of musical narratives that can introduce listeners to new sounds while also playing the songs they know and love.



Radio Paradise is commercial-free and relies on listener contributions to keep the music playing. This model allows the station to focus purely on the quality and continuity of the music, free from the interruptions of traditional advertising.



In addition to its main mix, Radio Paradise offers themed channels and a dynamic listening experience where users can influence the playlist. With its ‘slider’ feature, listeners can adjust the mix of music to include more or fewer familiar songs, newer or older tracks, and adjust the mood from mellow to upbeat.



The station has also embraced technology to enhance the listening experience. Besides traditional online streaming, Radio Paradise is available in high-definition audio and offers a mobile app, compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, it supports various internet radio platforms and smart speakers, ensuring that listeners can enjoy its rich musical offerings from almost any device.



Radio Paradise also interacts with its community of listeners via its website, where fans can rate songs, discuss music, and share their thoughts with fellow listeners from around the globe.



While not a sports station, Radio Paradise is an oasis for music lovers seeking a respite from the segmented and commercialized radio space. It stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of diverse and adventurous music programming.

