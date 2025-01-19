What's Your Love I.Q? (Intimacy Questions)

DO YOU KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT. YOUR PARTNER? Your mother, bestfriends, siblings or anyone that you deem as priority of importance in your life? This is an intimate eye gazing interview of your partner in order to dive deeper into who they are and expand how well you know yourself through the experience of being with them.Before this episode we naturally stumbled on the question, "Do i know everything about you?" and what we uncovered is YES, but maybe not all of the nuances about one another. We may know the story of what happened but do we know how that event made one another feel? what was going through our minds, what thoughts, fears, insecurities, emotions were present. This manner of questioning is design to INTENTIONALLY get to know the things about a person we may have glossed over, felt afraid to ask or didn't know how to ask, so we can build a deeper bond.