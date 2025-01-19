Powered by RND
God, It's Me Again Podcast

Candyss love + Dox
This podcast is curated to help you remember who you are with intentionality. The intention for this podcast is to give helpful tools & encourage people heal, g...
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • Are Women Feminine Enough?
    After a year long break, Candyss & Dox have finally returned home to their podcast. This time they've rebranded it with a name that best reflects the totality of the healing, emotional, metaphysical & spiritual journey. You can expect new episodes every Sunday at 9am central time streaming on all platforms including SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS & YOUTUBE. In this episode they speak about the emotional & spiritual dangers of rushing into relationships prematurely and how that behavior can have an effect on you overall wellbeing. As always they also give tools on how to continue your growth in seasons of solitude or loneliness without sabotaging your progress or dishonoring your worth. HERE ARE WAYS TO SUPPORT US or LOOK INTO OUR OFFERINGS: Candyss Love's Book Titled "Remember who the fuck you are" https://www.candysslove.com/my-book/remember-who-the-fck-you-are Dox 1on 1 & Couples Therapy Sessions [email protected] Dox's Music https://open.spotify.com/artist/1uJPOsmxjLXfoGmjP8bMRK?si=1Vu4MftaTUeeSDa4sIqWvg Emotional Healing Mexico Retreat https://www.candysslove.com/retreat/retreat Candyss Love's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/candyss.love/?hl=en Dox's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brick_citi_buddha/?hl=en
    --------  
    46:32
  • Am I The Toxic One?
    After a year long break, Candyss & Dox have finally returned home to their podcast. This time they've rebranded it with a name that best reflects the totality of the healing, emotional, metaphysical & spiritual journey. You can expect new episodes every Sunday at 9am central time streaming on all platforms including SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS & YOUTUBE. HERE ARE WAYS TO SUPPORT US or LOOK INTO OUR OFFERINGS: Candyss Love's Book Titled "Remember who the fuck you are" https://www.candysslove.com/my-book/remember-who-the-fck-you-are Dox 1on 1 & Couples Therapy Sessions [email protected] Dox's Music https://open.spotify.com/artist/1uJPOsmxjLXfoGmjP8bMRK?si=1Vu4MftaTUeeSDa4sIqWvg Emotional Healing Mexico Retreat https://www.candysslove.com/retreat/retreat Candyss Love's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/candyss.love/?hl=en Dox's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brick_citi_buddha/?hl=en
    --------  
    46:57
  • Spirituality of Making Money On Social Media
    Join our 2024 Emotional Healing Retreat in Tulum Mexico (singles & couples welcome) https://www.candysslove.com/healing-retreat/2022/2/4/healing-retreat CONTACT US. FOLLOW US. SUPPORT US Instagram @Candyss.Love @Brick_Citi_Buddha
    --------  
    1:39:24
  • How to argue with purpose
    .
    --------  
    1:20:58
  • What's Your Love I.Q? (Intimacy Questions)
    DO YOU KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT. YOUR PARTNER? Your mother, bestfriends, siblings or anyone that you deem as priority of importance in your life? This is an intimate eye gazing interview of your partner in order to dive deeper into who they are and expand how well you know yourself through the experience of being with them.Before this episode we naturally stumbled on the question, "Do i know everything about you?" and what we uncovered is YES, but maybe not all of the nuances about one another. We may know the story of what happened but do we know how that event made one another feel? what was going through our minds, what thoughts, fears, insecurities, emotions were present. This manner of questioning is design to INTENTIONALLY get to know the things about a person we may have glossed over, felt afraid to ask or didn't know how to ask, so we can build a deeper bond.
    --------  
    52:06

About God, It's Me Again Podcast

This podcast is curated to help you remember who you are with intentionality. The intention for this podcast is to give helpful tools & encourage people heal, grow & evolve Emotionally, spiritually, physically & mentally.
