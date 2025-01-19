After a year long break, Candyss & Dox have finally returned home to their podcast. This time they've rebranded it with a name that best reflects the totality of the healing, emotional, metaphysical & spiritual journey.
You can expect new episodes every Sunday at 9am central time streaming on all platforms including SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS & YOUTUBE.
In this episode they speak about the emotional & spiritual dangers of rushing into relationships prematurely and how that behavior can have an effect on you overall wellbeing. As always they also give tools on how to continue your growth in seasons of solitude or loneliness without sabotaging your progress or dishonoring your worth.
46:32
Am I The Toxic One?
46:57
Spirituality of Making Money On Social Media
1:39:24
How to argue with purpose
1:20:58
What's Your Love I.Q? (Intimacy Questions)
DO YOU KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT. YOUR PARTNER? Your mother, bestfriends, siblings or anyone that you deem as priority of importance in your life?
This is an intimate eye gazing interview of your partner in order to dive deeper into who they are and expand how well you know yourself through the experience of being with them.Before this episode we naturally stumbled on the question, "Do i know everything about you?" and what we uncovered is YES, but maybe not all of the nuances about one another. We may know the story of what happened but do we know how that event made one another feel? what was going through our minds, what thoughts, fears, insecurities, emotions were present.
This manner of questioning is design to INTENTIONALLY get to know the things about a person we may have glossed over, felt afraid to ask or didn't know how to ask, so we can build a deeper bond.
This podcast is curated to help you remember who you are with intentionality. The intention for this podcast is to give helpful tools & encourage people heal, grow & evolve Emotionally, spiritually, physically & mentally.