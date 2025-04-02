Welcome to Hippo Education Presents: The Monthly Rounds, an open door to the expert-led learning behind Hippo Education’s podcasts. In light of the current measles outbreak, we are bringing you a conversation from Hippo’s Peds RAP podcast in which pediatricians Drs. Liza Mackintosh and Mike Cosimini review the most important things front-line clinicians need to know about measles. They cover the clinical presentation, testing protocols, and strategies for minimizing community spread. For more, visit us at hippoed.com/podcasts. Find our blog on measles, here: MMR Vaccines in the Time of Outbreak
Welcome to Hippo Education Presents: The Monthly Rounds, an open door to the expert-led learning behind Hippo Education’s podcasts. In this episode, Drs. Micaela Bowers and Neda Frayha from Hippo’s Primary Care RAP podcast tackle a clinical topic that has gained a lot of attention lately: menopausal hormone therapy. MHT has had a bad rap for years, but it’s time for clinicians to rethink what we were taught and feel confident prescribing MHT to the appropriate patients. Listen in as Micaela and Neda break down the who, when, why, and how of menopausal hormone therapy in an empowering way. For more, visit us at hippoed.com/podcasts.
Join Dr. Kelly Heidepriem and pharmacist Dr. Kyle Dvoracek as they dive into the growing concern around xylazine, also known as "Tranq," a potent substance increasingly being found in illicit drugs. In this discussion, they’ll unpack the latest developments surrounding this dangerous drug, its effects on the body, and what clinicians need to know to recognize and respond to cases of xylazine exposure. From its rising prevalence to its impact on treatment protocols, this discussion offers essential insights for healthcare professionals navigating the complexities of this emerging threat. Explore Our Podcasts: hippoed.com/podcasts
The opioid epidemic is an ongoing crisis that devastates individuals and communities across the U.S. But did you know opioid use disorder dates back to the early 1800s? In this conversation, we’ll explore the history of this public health issue and then shift focus to how clinicians and lawmakers can collaborate on harm reduction and effective treatment strategies for OUD. Explore Our Podcasts: hippoed.com/podcasts
Three months after Dr. Beth Weinstock’s 20-year-old son, Eli, tragically died in 2021, the coroner revealed that his body contained both kratom, a legal herbal supplement, and fentanyl—something Eli never intended to ingest. His death highlights the deadly rise of fentanyl, which contributed to over 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2022, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl involved in 67% of those cases. In this conversation, Dr. Sol Behar and Neda Frayha speak with Dr. Weinstock, a Family Medicine physician and founder of BirdieLight, to discuss Eli’s story, the fentanyl crisis, and practical harm reduction strategies clinicians can use to prevent further loss. Explore Our Podcasts: hippoed.com/podcasts
