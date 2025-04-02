Practical MHT Prescribing - You Can Do It!

Welcome to Hippo Education Presents: The Monthly Rounds, an open door to the expert-led learning behind Hippo Education’s podcasts. In this episode, Drs. Micaela Bowers and Neda Frayha from Hippo’s Primary Care RAP podcast tackle a clinical topic that has gained a lot of attention lately: menopausal hormone therapy. MHT has had a bad rap for years, but it’s time for clinicians to rethink what we were taught and feel confident prescribing MHT to the appropriate patients. Listen in as Micaela and Neda break down the who, when, why, and how of menopausal hormone therapy in an empowering way. For more, visit us at hippoed.com/podcasts.