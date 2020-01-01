Radio Logo
Sunshine Feeling, entertainment and information around the island life define this radio everyday and 24 hours a day.
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Pop
Mallorca Sunshine Radio 106.1 FM
Ballermann Radio
Antenne Mallorca
Palmenstrandradio
Oktoberfest
Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager
Schlager
Costa Del Mar - Chillout
PARTYRADIO 24
80er
Karneval
DELUXE LOUNGE RADIO

About Inselradio Mallorca 95.8 FM

Mallorca 95.8 - The island radio is for 86.67 percent of Germans in Mallorca the favourite station. Sunshine Feeling, entertainment and information around the island life define this radio everyday and 24 hours a day. The music format "Pop Rhythmic AC" consists of English-, Spanish-and German-language titles in the ideal mix. The top priority has to be the service for the listener.

Inselradio Mallorca 95.8 FM
Das Inselradio - Chillout
Das Inselradio - Sommerhits