About Inselradio Mallorca 95.8 FM

Mallorca 95.8 - The island radio is for 86.67 percent of Germans in Mallorca the favourite station. Sunshine Feeling, entertainment and information around the island life define this radio everyday and 24 hours a day. The music format "Pop Rhythmic AC" consists of English-, Spanish-and German-language titles in the ideal mix. The top priority has to be the service for the listener.