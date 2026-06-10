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Das Inselradio Mallorca - Live

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Das Inselradio Mallorca - Live
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About Das Inselradio Mallorca - Live
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Mallorca 95.8 - The island radio is for 86.67 percent of Germans in Mallorca the favourite station. Sunshine Feeling, entertainment and information around the island life define this radio everyday and 24 hours a day. The music format "Pop Rhythmic AC" consists of English-, Spanish-and German-language titles in the ideal mix. The top priority has to be the service for the listener.

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GermanPalma de MallorcaBalearic IslandsSpainPopTop 40 & Charts
Das Inselradio Mallorca - Live: Frequencies
Alcúdia 96.9 FM
Palma de Mallorca 95.8 FM
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