About ibiza radio 1

Based on the beautiful Balaeric island of Ibiza, Ibiza Radio 1 brings you the freshest, hottest beats from some of the worlds most globally renowned artists, including shows from the likes of Todd Terry, Roger Sanchez, Bob Sinclar, Danny Howard, Paul Van Dyke, Eddie Halliwell, and Afterlife to name just a few, plus iconic brands such as Defected, Soul Heaven, Clockwork Orange and Circoloco alongside our team of Ibiza based residents including Pete Bidwell, Doctor Feelgood, James Reid, Danny O and Se7en, broadcasting direct from the worlds party capital of Ibiza, 24/7, 365 days a year.

