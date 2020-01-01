Ibiza Sonica 95.2IbizaElectro, Chillout
Ibiza Global RadioIbizaElectro, House
Blue Marlin IbizaIbizaChillout, Electro
Culture of radio. On an island where current musical culture is as significant as historical heritage, when it comes to the field of radio, Ibiza produces the cream of the crop. Broadcast experts Ibiza Sonica… Based in the village of San Rafael – with incredible hilltop sunset views – Ibiza Sonica is much more than your average local radio station, housing a record label – with six albums available – recording studio, touring agency and events broadcast service.Station website