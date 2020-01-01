Radio Logo
Ibiza, Spain / Electro Chillout
About Ibiza Sonica 95.2

Culture of radio. On an island where current musical culture is as significant as historical heritage, when it comes to the field of radio, Ibiza produces the cream of the crop. Broadcast experts Ibiza Sonica… Based in the village of San Rafael – with incredible hilltop sunset views – Ibiza Sonica is much more than your average local radio station, housing a record label – with six albums available – recording studio, touring agency and events broadcast service.

