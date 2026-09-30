Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
49 episodes
- Welcome to Hometown Jax, hosted by Aaron Bacus, where we sit down with Jacksonville's business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, and community leaders to hear the stories behind their success. Every episode explores the challenges, defining moments, and lessons that shaped their journey while highlighting the people making a lasting impact across Northeast Florida.
In this episode, Aaron sits down with E.T. Thalerand, On-Air Producer at 1010XL, to discuss his incredible path from serving seven years in the U.S. Coast Guard to becoming one of the familiar voices behind Jacksonville's premier sports radio station. E.T. shares how rejection early in his broadcasting career fueled his determination, what really happens behind the scenes of a live sports radio show, and why relationship-building has opened doors throughout his career. The conversation also dives into Jacksonville sports culture, the Jaguars' impact on the city, coaching youth athletics, community leadership, and E.T.'s passion for creating opportunities through scholarships and local outreach. Whether you're interested in broadcasting, sports media, leadership, or building a meaningful career through perseverance and service, this episode is packed with insight and inspiration.
- On this episode of Hometown Jax, host Aaron Bacus sits down with local leaders, entrepreneurs, and difference-makers from across Northeast Florida to uncover the stories behind their success, the obstacles they’ve faced, and the impact they’re making in the Jacksonville community. From business and leadership to faith and personal growth, Hometown Jaxshines a spotlight on the people shaping the culture and future of the First Coast.
In this episode, Aaron sits down with Trey Brunson of Church of Eleven22 for a powerful conversation about faith, leadership, purpose, and the explosive growth of one of Jacksonville’s most influential churches. Trey shares his journey from growing up as a pastor’s kid to planting a church in Los Angeles, producing the faith-based film Run the Racealongside Tim Tebow, and helping lead the rapid expansion of Eleven22 across Northeast Florida. The conversation dives deep into modern culture, the resurgence of faith, truth in today’s world, discipleship, church planting, and why so many people are searching for meaning right now. This is an inspiring and thought-provoking episode you won’t want to miss.
- On this episode of Hometown Jax, host Aaron Bacus sits down with local business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to uncover the real stories behind their success. From overcoming obstacles to building businesses in Northeast Florida, Hometown Jax highlights the people who make the Jacksonville community thrive. Each episode dives into the lessons, struggles, and wins that shape the everyday workforce and business landscape of Jacksonville.
This week, Aaron talks with CJ Bobola, veteran, former military police officer, mortgage professional, and owner of Anchored Armory. CJ shares his journey from growing up in a military family to serving overseas in Greece, Spain, and Africa, working anti-piracy missions, becoming a civilian police officer, and eventually transitioning into the mortgage industry and firearms business. The conversation dives deep into gun safety, concealed carry laws, military culture, entrepreneurship, networking, and how CJ built a concierge-style firearm business focused on education and trust. Whether you’re interested in entrepreneurship, military stories, firearms education, or building a business around your passions, this episode is packed with insight and unforgettable stories.
- On this episode of Hometown Jax, host Aaron Bacus sits down with the people who help shape Jacksonville through leadership, perseverance, and service to the community. Each conversation uncovers the real story behind local success — the setbacks, sacrifices, and defining moments that most people never see. This show is about the individuals who make Northeast Florida stronger every single day.
In this episode, Aaron talks with legendary Providence School basketball coach Jim Martin, fresh off his fourth state championship. Jim shares his journey from college player to coach, the moment he walked away from a stable career to follow his calling, and how he built one of Jacksonville’s most respected basketball programs. They dive into leadership, coaching philosophy, parenting in youth sports, player development, and what it truly means to create a winning culture that lasts far beyond the scoreboard.
- Hometown Jax is all about the people who keep Jacksonville moving—business owners, professionals, and community leaders who show up every day to make a difference. Hosted by Jason Kindler, each episode dives into the real stories behind the work—uncovering the challenges, pivots, and passion that fuel success in Northeast Florida. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a creative, or just someone who loves hearing how others overcome obstacles, this podcast is your front-row seat to the heartbeat of Jacksonville.
In this episode, Jason sits down with News4JAX reporter Tiffany Salameh to explore her journey from a Jacksonville native to a trusted voice in local news. Tiffany shares how an unexpected start in high school journalism shaped her career, what it really takes to work in a fast-paced newsroom, and how the media landscape has evolved in the age of social media and AI. From uncovering scams and helping real people get justice to breaking down misconceptions about the news industry, this conversation pulls back the curtain on what it means to report the truth—and why local journalism matters now more than ever.
More Business podcasts
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Founder's StoryBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Market MondaysBusiness, Investing
- Animal Spirits PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- The Compound and FriendsBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Voices of LibertyBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- Stories Worth HearingBusiness, Management, Marketing, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Coffee N° 5 with Lara SchmoismanBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
- Life Wide Open with CboysTVBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Leisure
- Halftime ReportBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- Jocko PodcastBusiness, History, Management
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The Story of MoneyBusiness, Business News, Education, History, News, Society & Culture
- Women's Leadership SuccessBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- A Podcast About LeadershipBusiness, Careers, Management
- Business WarsBusiness, History, Management
- Your Brand AmplifiedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
- Closing BellBusiness, News
- The Peter Schiff Show PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Slate MoneyBusiness, Investing
About Hometown Jax
Hometown Jax is a podcast that shines a spotlight on the people who make Jacksonville run. From firefighters and nurses to bartenders, teachers, and more, we sit down with locals who have everyday jobs that often go unnoticed but are essential to our community.Podcast website
Listen to Hometown Jax, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Hometown Jax
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.