Hometown Jax is all about the people who keep Jacksonville moving—business owners, professionals, and community leaders who show up every day to make a difference. Hosted by Jason Kindler, each episode dives into the real stories behind the work—uncovering the challenges, pivots, and passion that fuel success in Northeast Florida. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a creative, or just someone who loves hearing how others overcome obstacles, this podcast is your front-row seat to the heartbeat of Jacksonville.

In this episode, Jason sits down with News4JAX reporter Tiffany Salameh to explore her journey from a Jacksonville native to a trusted voice in local news. Tiffany shares how an unexpected start in high school journalism shaped her career, what it really takes to work in a fast-paced newsroom, and how the media landscape has evolved in the age of social media and AI. From uncovering scams and helping real people get justice to breaking down misconceptions about the news industry, this conversation pulls back the curtain on what it means to report the truth—and why local journalism matters now more than ever.