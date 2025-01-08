Keno and Salvador must uncover who's behind the planted evidence that framed Salvador for a crime he didn’t commit. Port Baltan holds many a solution and complication to face. Come join the myth weaving.
*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*
Find your way to the scrying pool known as Bards of New York.
Catch us live on Wednesdays 6:00pm EST at https://www.twitch.tv/bardsofnewyork
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofnewyork
Discord: https://discord.gg/4zVZ6BdbSA
Tiktok: https://tinyurl.com/mrcbx5yj
Podcast: https://linktr.ee/bardsofnewyork
Cast:
Will Champion as Dungeon Master
Drew Nauden as Keno
Woody Minshew as Salvador Montebank
If you liked our show, leave us a comment/like.
Review us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and spread the word! Thank you!
Tell a friend
Spread some joy
We love you
--------
3:40:13
Dark Age: Sons of Üthevhenan | Chapter 1
SPECIAL EP: Following his abduction after the events at the Rusted Tomb, Salvador Mountebank forges an unlikely alliance with a mysterious person named Keno.
*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*
Find your way to the scrying pool known as Bards of New York.
Catch us live on Wednesdays 6:00pm EST at https://www.twitch.tv/bardsofnewyork
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofnewyork
Discord: https://discord.gg/4zVZ6BdbSA
Tiktok: https://tinyurl.com/mrcbx5yj
Podcast: https://linktr.ee/bardsofnewyork
Cast:
Will Champion as Dungeon Master
Drew Nauden as Keno
Woody Minshew as Salvador Montebank
If you liked our show, leave us a comment/like.
Review us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and spread the word! Thank you!
Tell a friend
Spread some joy
We love you
--------
3:39:53
Chapter 22: Of Valor and Verdicts | Dark Age | Book II: Courting the Divine
Our adventurers, the “Golden Sentinels” (if Gold has any say in the matter) have devoted themselves to a new purpose, at least for a time. These newly minted initiates have been charged with a grave and perilous task: to seek out the scattered Lighthouses of the realm and reclaim the fabled Heraldic Beacons, lest they fall into the clutches of darker forces. Yet, before their fateful journey could properly unfold, the party fractured from within.As the seeds of romance began to blossom between Theagus and Iridia, and as the bonds of camaraderie grew ever stronger among the company, a shadow loomed. In a moment meant for sparring but lost to wrath, Aelys drove Lenore to the very precipice of death. And as Lenore slipped into the veiled realm beyond, V offered a choice both merciful and dreadful—a hand stretched out to bring her back from the abyss.In the wake of such grievous sorrow, we ask you to join us within this Dark Age and take part in our tale together.*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*Bards of New York is proudly sponsored by Magic Mind: the Mental Performance Shot, specifically designed for creatives like us! Packed with amazing, healthy ingredients and a perfect addition to your daily routine.https://magicmind.com/BARDSOF20 for 20% off your first order!Find your way to the scrying pool known as Bards of New York.Catch us live on Wednesdays 6:00pm EST at https://www.twitch.tv/bardsofnewyork Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofnewyorkDiscord: https://discord.gg/4zVZ6BdbSATiktok: https://tinyurl.com/mrcbx5yjPodcast: https://linktr.ee/bardsofnewyork Cast:Will Champion as Dungeon MasterKyle Knight as Jean-Baptiste BeaumontDrew Nauden as ...Hannah Minshew as Synnove OleanderDan Krackhardt as Bubbles BathingtonJonathan Champion as Aelys Sa’ViraanRachel as LenoreWoody Minshew as Salvador MontebankIf you liked our show, leave us a comment/like. Review us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and spread the word! Thank you!Tell a friendSpread some joyWe love you
--------
4:28:22
Chapter 21: Judgement | Dark Age | Book II: Courting the Divine
Having taken the Sentinel Paradigm, our adventurers join the secret order. However, questions and answers about the divine beg addressing. As secrets linger and truths are slow to surface, tension stirs within the fellowship. Minds intertwine, harsh words are spoken, and promises made with confidence prove a heavier burden than expected.
*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*
Bards of New York is proudly sponsored by Magic Mind: the Mental Performance Shot, specifically designed for creatives like us! Packed with amazing, healthy ingredients and a perfect addition to your daily routine.
https://magicmind.com/BARDSOF20 for 20% off your first order!
Find your way to the scrying pool known as Bards of New York.
Catch us live on Wednesdays 6:00pm EST at https://www.twitch.tv/bardsofnewyork
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofnewyork
Discord: https://discord.gg/4zVZ6BdbSA
Tiktok: https://tinyurl.com/mrcbx5yj
Podcast: https://linktr.ee/bardsofnewyork
Cast:
Will Champion as Dungeon Master
Kyle Knight as Jean-Baptiste Beaumont
Drew Nauden as ...
Hannah Minshew as Synnove Oleander
Dan Krackhardt as Bubbles Bathington
Jonathan Champion as Aelys Sa’Viraan
Rachel Knight as Lenore
Woody Minshew as Salvador Montebank
If you liked our show, leave us a comment/like.
Review us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and spread the word! Thank you!
Tell a friend
Spread some joy
We love you
--------
4:11:41
Chapter 20: The Sentinel Paradigm | Dark Age | Book II: Courting the Divine
Praised as heroes for saving the blighted city of Faleeria, the party looks inward to address the repercussions of their battle with Purpose. Deals are made, clarity is found, revelations are had. A new path is illuminated.
*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*
Bards of New York is proudly sponsored by Magic Mind: the Mental Performance Shot, specifically designed for creatives like us! Packed with amazing, healthy ingredients and a perfect addition to your daily routine.
https://magicmind.com/BARDSOF20 for 20% off your first order!
Find your way to the scrying pool known as Bards of New York.
Catch us live on Wednesdays 6:00pm EST at https://www.twitch.tv/bardsofnewyork
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofnewyork
Discord: https://discord.gg/4zVZ6BdbSA
Tiktok: https://tinyurl.com/mrcbx5yj
Podcast: https://linktr.ee/bardsofnewyork
Cast:
Will Champion as Dungeon Master
Kyle Knight as Jean-Baptiste Beaumont
Drew Nauden as ...
Hannah Minshew as Synnove Oleander
Dan Krackhardt as Bubbles Bathington
Jonathan Champion as Aelys Sa’Viraan
Rachel Knight as Lenore
Woody Minshew as Salvador Montebank
If you liked our show, leave us a comment/like.
Review us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and spread the word! Thank you!
Tell a friend
Spread some joy
We love you
An actual play D&D show, where sometimes we actually play D&D. Created by NYC based actors and artists. We love RP and being silly [and kicking @$$] Come join us on this journey inside the game we all love! ~ Featuring; Woody Minshew, Drew Nauden, Kyle Knight, Hannah Minshew, Dan Krackhardt, Jonathan Champion, and Will Champion