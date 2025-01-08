Chapter 22: Of Valor and Verdicts | Dark Age | Book II: Courting the Divine

Our adventurers, the "Golden Sentinels" (if Gold has any say in the matter) have devoted themselves to a new purpose, at least for a time. These newly minted initiates have been charged with a grave and perilous task: to seek out the scattered Lighthouses of the realm and reclaim the fabled Heraldic Beacons, lest they fall into the clutches of darker forces. Yet, before their fateful journey could properly unfold, the party fractured from within.As the seeds of romance began to blossom between Theagus and Iridia, and as the bonds of camaraderie grew ever stronger among the company, a shadow loomed. In a moment meant for sparring but lost to wrath, Aelys drove Lenore to the very precipice of death. And as Lenore slipped into the veiled realm beyond, V offered a choice both merciful and dreadful—a hand stretched out to bring her back from the abyss.In the wake of such grievous sorrow, we ask you to join us within this Dark Age and take part in our tale together.*This campaign takes place in Regolus, but requires no prior knowledge of the world or previous campaigns or episodes.*