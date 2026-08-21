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102 episodes
- In this special episode of Withywindle, author Matthew Mellema joins us to share an original story, Back from Mars!”
It started when Earth lost communication with every single Martian outpost at the same time. Even worse was the final transmission from Mars. . .”
Learn more about Matthew Mellema HERE
Shop Red Rex by Matthew Mellema
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
- What do baseball, Boston, and picture books have in common? Matt Tavares! In this delightful episode of Withywindle, we chat with the award-winning author and illustrator about the winding path that led him to creating beloved books for children. We also talk baseball, history, and discover how real-life passions can become beautiful stories.
Garglehauser Song Lyrics by Andy!
Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
He loves riding on the toll roads
Give him a book with a monster inside
He’ll laugh and laugh til he dies
Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
He is very, very old
Wise as master yoda, you see
Garglehauser, we love thee
Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
He loves eating books with mold
As it’s always been foretold
Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
Learn more about Matt Tavares
Shop Matt Tavares Books
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
- In this special episode of Withywindle, author Carolyn Leiloglou joins us to share one of the beloved tales from the Brothers Grimm: The Six Swans.
The Six Swans is a timeless fairy tale about the quiet strength of sacrificial love, the endurance of hope, and the restorative power of faithful devotion.Learn more about Carolyn Leiloglou HERE.Shop books by Caolyn Leiloglou.
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
- What happens when two lovers of stories, poetry, and imagination join us around the Withywindle fire?
In episode two of Withywindle Season 10, we’re delighted to welcome poet, priest, and storyteller Malcolm Guite, along with master illustrator Stephen Crotts. Together, we wander through the worlds of myth, wonder, and faith, exploring the stories that shape our hearts and spark our imaginations.
Enjoy!
Get Galahad and the Grail
Malcolm Guite
Stephen Crotts
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
- In this episode we present “How Slimebottom the Troll Got His Name,” a wonderfully strange and delightfully mischievous tale written and brought to us by Glenn McCarty.
Join us for a journey filled with trolls, trouble, and the kind of muddy mayhem that makes sense on Withywindle. This story is sure to leave a little slime on your boots and a smile on your face.
Glenn McCarty Tumbleweed Books: https://glennmccarty.com/shop-2/
Glenn McCarty Song of the Stone Tiger: https://www.bandersnatchbooks.com/books/stone-tiger
Withywindle Substack: https://withywindle.substack.com
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
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About Withywindle
Withywindle is a whimsical interactive show for kids who love stories, words, and groan-worthy jokes and features your favorite authors and illustrators. Part book club, part game show it's an adventure through the wild world of wordplay. Each episode we chat with a very special guest, usually an author or illustrator of children's books, plus tell silly jokes, share riddles, talk about stories and books, eat snacks, and much more! withywindle.substack.comPodcast website
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