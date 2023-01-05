5.4: Jasmine Warga Lands on Planet Withywindle
Jasmine Warga is the award-winning author of middle grade and YA novels including, most recently, A Rover's Story, the journey of a fictional mars rover named Resilience. This week, however, she ventures on to planet Withwyindle to share her favorite snacks, dig into her knowledge of a real planet, and explore her thoughts on a variety of other topics. Plus, this episode has Lazy Words, Riddle Time, Story Time, and more. All in all, it's full of the usual delightful (non)nonsense Withywindle is known for. Happy listening, friends! If you want to pre-order a copy of the King Arthur book we discussed on the show today you can do so here.And here is Out of the Shadow World.And here is where you can sign up for the newsletter and/or leave a comment!