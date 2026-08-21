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Withywindle

Goldberry Studios
Education for KidsKids & Family
Withywindle
Latest episode

102 episodes

  • Withywindle

    Back from Mars from Matthew Mellema

    08/20/2026 | 23 mins.
    In this special episode of Withywindle, author Matthew Mellema joins us to share an original story, Back from Mars!”
    It started when Earth lost communication with every single Martian outpost at the same time. Even worse was the final transmission from Mars. . .”
    Learn more about Matthew Mellema HERE
    Shop Red Rex by Matthew Mellema



    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
  • Withywindle

    10.3 Matt Tavares Draws Up Some Adventures

    08/04/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    What do baseball, Boston, and picture books have in common? Matt Tavares! In this delightful episode of Withywindle, we chat with the award-winning author and illustrator about the winding path that led him to creating beloved books for children. We also talk baseball, history, and discover how real-life passions can become beautiful stories.

    Garglehauser Song Lyrics by Andy!
    Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
    He loves riding on the toll roads
    Give him a book with a monster inside
    He’ll laugh and laugh til he dies

    Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
    He is very, very old
    Wise as master yoda, you see
    Garglehauser, we love thee

    Garglehauser, the bookstore troll
    He loves eating books with mold
    As it’s always been foretold
    Garglehauser, the bookstore troll

    Learn more about Matt Tavares
    Shop Matt Tavares Books


    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
  • Withywindle

    The Six Swans with Carolyn Leiloglou

    07/13/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this special episode of Withywindle, author Carolyn Leiloglou joins us to share one of the beloved tales from the Brothers Grimm: The Six Swans.
    The Six Swans is a timeless fairy tale about the quiet strength of sacrificial love, the endurance of hope, and the restorative power of faithful devotion.Learn more about Carolyn Leiloglou HERE.Shop books by Caolyn Leiloglou.



    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
  • Withywindle

    10.2 At the Round Table with Malcolm Guite & Stephen Crotts

    06/16/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    What happens when two lovers of stories, poetry, and imagination join us around the Withywindle fire?
    In episode two of Withywindle Season 10, we’re delighted to welcome poet, priest, and storyteller Malcolm Guite, along with master illustrator Stephen Crotts. Together, we wander through the worlds of myth, wonder, and faith, exploring the stories that shape our hearts and spark our imaginations.
    Enjoy!
    Get Galahad and the Grail
    Malcolm Guite
    Stephen Crotts


    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
  • Withywindle

    How Slimebottom the Troll Got His Name

    05/19/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this episode we present “How Slimebottom the Troll Got His Name,” a wonderfully strange and delightfully mischievous tale written and brought to us by Glenn McCarty.
    Join us for a journey filled with trolls, trouble, and the kind of muddy mayhem that makes sense on Withywindle. This story is sure to leave a little slime on your boots and a smile on your face.
    Glenn McCarty Tumbleweed Books: https://glennmccarty.com/shop-2/
    Glenn McCarty Song of the Stone Tiger: https://www.bandersnatchbooks.com/books/stone-tiger
    Withywindle Substack: https://withywindle.substack.com



    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com/subscribe
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About Withywindle
Withywindle is a whimsical interactive show for kids who love stories, words, and groan-worthy jokes and features your favorite authors and illustrators. Part book club, part game show it's an adventure through the wild world of wordplay. Each episode we chat with a very special guest, usually an author or illustrator of children's books, plus tell silly jokes, share riddles, talk about stories and books, eat snacks, and much more! withywindle.substack.com
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Education for KidsKids & Family

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