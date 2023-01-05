Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Withywindle is a whimsical interactive show for kids who love stories, words, and groan-worthy jokes and features your favorite authors and illustrators. Part b... More
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
  • In Which We Read Four of Your Stories!
    For the last few seasons we have been receiving some truly delightful short stories, written by listeners of this podcast. In this very special episode, we share four of them (complete with sound-effects). So grab a snack and tune in because we assure you: hijinks are just around the corner! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com
    6/5/2023
    1:06:05
  • 5.7 John Erickson Says Howdy
    John Erickson is a real, bonafide Cowboy from Texas who lives on a cattle ranch. He also most famous for the Hank the Cowdog books, which we know many of you love. So click that play button and settle in for some Cowboy talk (as well as all the other good stuff you’ll typically find a Withywindle episode!). If you want to pre-order a copy of the King Arthur book we discussed on the show today you can do so here.And here is where you can sign up for the newsletter and/or leave a comment! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com
    5/29/2023
    1:22:06
  • 5.6 Sarah Mackenzie Enlivens Things
    Sarah Mackenzie is an advocate for all things children’s books, first with her podcast, The Read Aloud Revival, but now also through her publishing imprint, Waxwing Books, through which she has published her first picture book, A Little More Beautiful. It’s a delightful book and we’re very excited that she joined us for this week’s author conversation. We chatted about roller coasters, baked potatoes, and books, of course. So click play and buckle up for another wonderful Withywindle ride. (Bonus: this episode features English snacks.) Happy listening! If you want to pre-order a copy of the King Arthur book we discussed on the show today you can do so here.And here is where you can sign up for the newsletter and/or leave a comment! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com
    5/22/2023
    1:34:32
  • 5.5: It's Not a Fable, Brandon Mull Is Our Guest This Week!
    Brandon Mull is the author of many books for children, perhaps most notably the Fablehaven books, but he’s very interested in stories of all kinds—and snacks—so it only makes sense that he came on Withwyindle to discuss both. So sit back, hit play, and check out our conversation with him, plus all the usual nonsense an episode typically includes! Thanks for listening! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com
    5/16/2023
    1:24:47
  • 5.4: Jasmine Warga Lands on Planet Withywindle
    Jasmine Warga is the award-winning author of middle grade and YA novels including, most recently, A Rover’s Story, the journey of a fictional mars rover named Resilience. This week, however, she ventures on to planet Withwyindle to share her favorite snacks, dig into her knowledge of a real planet, and explore her thoughts on a variety of other topics. Plus, this episode has Lazy Words, Riddle Time, Story Time, and more. All in all, it’s full of the usual delightful (non)nonsense Withywindle is known for. Happy listening, friends! If you want to pre-order a copy of the King Arthur book we discussed on the show today you can do so here.And here is Out of the Shadow World.And here is where you can sign up for the newsletter and/or leave a comment! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit withywindle.substack.com
    5/1/2023
    1:25:25

Withywindle is a whimsical interactive show for kids who love stories, words, and groan-worthy jokes and features your favorite authors and illustrators. Part book club, part game show it's an adventure through the wild world of wordplay. Each episode we chat with a very special guest, usually an author or illustrator of children's books, plus tell silly jokes, share riddles, talk about stories and books, eat snacks, and much more!

