Join us for another episode as we build our epic 2025 TBR lists! From Maddie tackling The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire (yes, really) to Kristen’s cozy fantasy era with The House on the Cerulean Sea and Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, we’re sharing all the books we can’t wait to dive into. Plus, we dish on viral sensations like Quicksilver and Flawless, classics we’re finally picking up (Six of Crows, anyone?), and our most anticipated new releases from Olivie Blake and Rachel Gillig. Expect tangents about sparkling water, Percy Pig candies, and series dilemmas (Zodiac Academy, we’re looking at you), and help us out by recommending personal development books and adventure reads! Whether you're here for TBR inspo, bookish banter, or a good laugh, this episode has it all. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro: Welcome to our 2025 TBR-building adventure! 01:57 - Maddie’s loose approach to her 2025 reading list 03:44 - Kristen’s commitment: Reading to her own taste in 2025 07:00 - Allowing our TBRs to be interrupted: Why flexibility matters 10:55 - Kristen’s first priority: The Wolf Den Trilogy by Elodie Harper (thanks, @thebrothersgwynne ) 14:23 - Maddie’s first priority: Starting The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan 16:14 - Kristen’s Zodiac Academy dilemma: Where to begin with this sprawling series? 18:29 - Maddie’s love for The Expanse series by James S. A. Corey 21:50 - Kristen enters her Regency Romance era with Bridgerton by Julia Quinn 23:49 - Maddie takes on a series she swore she’d never read: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin 26:42 - Kristen’s cozy fantasy picks: The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst, House on the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune, Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne 28:08 - Maddie’s epic dive into The Licanius Trilogy by James Islington 28:34 - Kristen’s long-overdue read: When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker 29:55 - Maddie’s most anticipated 2025 releases: Gifted and Talented by Olivie Blake & The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig 30:23 - Kristen’s continuation of her Olivie Blake journey with One for My Enemy 31:08 - Kristen’s YA excitement: The Infernal Devices trilogy by Cassandra Clare 32:55 - Audience callout: We need your personal development book recs! 34:45 - Kristen’s viral book picks: Quicksilver by Callie Hart & Flawless by Elsie Silver 36:56 - Adventure movie vibes: We need book recs that capture that magic! 38:47 - Did we set reading goals this year? Reflections and plans. 39:25 - Kristen’s physical TBR priorities: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson, Fairytale by Stephen King, Where the Dark Stands Still by A.B. Poranek, Anathema by Keri Lake, The Six of Crows Duology by Leigh Bardugo, and Piranesi by Suzanna Clarke 40:27 - Maddie’s physical TBR priorities: Michael J. Sullivan books, Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, The Neopolitan Quartet by Elena Ferrante, Upgrade and The Wayward Pines trilogy by Blake Crouch 41:46 - Outro: Wrapping up our TBR extravaganza! OTHER MENTIONS Books: Slow Productivity by Cal Newport The Lost Queen by Signe Pike (shoutout to M.K. for the rec https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=mkreads26&t=1736434626358 ) Ice Planet Barbarians By Ruby Dixon Zodiac Academy by Suzanne Valenti and Caroline Peckham Lord of the Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien Harry Potter By J.K. Rowling Realm of the Elderlings By Robin Hobb Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros The Shepherd King Duology by Rachel Gillig Januaries, Masters of Death, and Alone With You in the Ether by Olivie Blake Belladonna by Adalyn Grace Twilight by Stephanie Meyers The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins Dopamine Nation By Anna Lembke The Untethered Soul By Michael Allen Signer Films: Hustlers Star Trek the Next Generation Star Wars Pirates of the Caribbean film Ever After Podcasts: @TheDiaryOfACEO @2ToRamble (Thx for the equipment list) Snacks: @WaterlooSparklingWater in Summer Berry Percy Pig Naughty and Nice Piglets candies from Beth G!