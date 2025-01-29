Powered by RND
Kris and Mads

This is a show about stories for storytellers and story lovers, hosted by sisters Kristen and Maddie, lifelong readers and recent booktokers with a 100k+ follow...
  • The Best & Worst Book Club Reads of 2024 | What We Loved, Hated, & Wish We Hadn’t Read
    ⁠Join our Patreon⁠ ⁠Find Our Other Links and Resources⁠ Email: [email protected] 📚 We read 12 books with our book club in 2024 – and let’s just say, some were incredible, some were just okay, and a few we seriously regretted! In this episode, we rank our book club picks, sharing which books sparked deep discussions (including our deep thoughts on death and life’s meaning) and which ones fell flat. If you're looking for the best books to read with your book club (or want to avoid the duds), this episode is for you!👀 Books we discuss: All About Love: New Visions by Bell Hooks Butcher and Blackbird by Brynn Weaver Powerless by Lauren Roberts Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings Normal People by Sally Rooney Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom Wool by Hugh Howey The Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie The Book of Doors by Garreth Brown Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl Listen to find out which ones were hits and misses! ✅ Perfect for: Finding must-read book club books Choosing books that spark discussion Avoiding book club books that don’t work Hearing honest book reviews from fellow readers ✨ What was YOUR favorite (or least favorite) book club read this year? Drop it in the comments! Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 03:31 The members of our book club 05:47 All About Love: New Visions by Bell Hooks 09:33 Butcher and Blackbird by Brynn Weaver 12:42 Powerless by Lauren Roberts 16:05 Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings 20:27 Normal People by Sally Rooney 24:31 Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom 33:05 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness 37:19 Wool by Hugh Howey 40:52 The Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne 47:20 And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie 49:48 The Book of Doors by Garreth Brown 52:28 Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl Other Books Mentioned: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey Beautiful World Where Are You by Sally Rooney The Faithful and the Fallen Series by John Gwynne The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
  • Romantasy Deep Dive From Tolkien & Austen to ACOTAR
    It’s Onyx Storm release day, and we’re diving into the world of romantasy! In this episode, we explore the irresistible magic of fantasy romance: why it resonates with millennials, how it blends Tolkien’s epic world-building with Austen’s swoon-worthy romance, and what makes the genre thrive (and sometimes fail). From closed-door YA to spicy, explicit favorites like Zodiac Academy, we share our top recommendations and air our biggest gripes about modern romantasy—like bloated page counts and rushed writing. Plus, we reflect on the genre’s fairytale origins, debate the perfect balance of spice and story, and talk about what makes a romantic fantasy truly unforgettable. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the genre, this episode has something for every romantasy reader. Business inquiries: [email protected] Patreon: patreon.com/KrisandMadsSisterhood All our links: https://linktr.ee/kris.and.mads RESOURCES FROM THE EPISODE Beauty: A Retelling of the Story of Beauty and the Beast   / 41424.beauty   A Bio of Charles Perrault (author of Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles... Origins of Cinderella https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cinderella Dragonriders of Pern series https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragonr... Grace Draven (monster romantasy author) https://gracedraven.com/home Mercedes Lackey Bio and Heralds of Valdemar Series https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercede...  / valdemar-heralds-of-valdemar   The Mists of Avalon Series by Marion Zimmer Bradley https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mis... FANTASY ROMANCE RECS Introductory Fantasy Romance: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Beauty and the Beast retelling with a deadly trials component, less than three spice scenes) OR Empyrean Series by Rebecca Yarros (military school fantasy featuring spice and dragons) Favorite Long Romantasy Series: Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas (the first three books are young adult, and then the series becomes adult, no explicit spice) Gothic Romantic Fantasy: Belladonna Series by Adalyn Grace (no explicit spice) Spicy Fantasy Romance: The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent (vampire romance, includes a deadly trials plot, less than three spice scenes) Pining Romantic Fantasy: Letters of Enchantment duology by Rebecca Ross (World War 1 vibes, closed-door spice) Upper Young Adult Fantasy Romance: Folk of the Air Series by Holly Black (coming of age focus, with romantic subplot, enemies to lovers yearning, but not explicit spice) Upper Young Adult Romantasy: Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (more a love story, no explicit spice) Spicy Romance: Zodiac Academy by Caroline Peckham and Susanne Valenti Fantasy Romance About Adults That Feels REAL: A River Enchanted and A Fire Endless (Isles of Cadence Duology) By Rebecca Ross Dark Romantic Fantasy: Manacled by Senlinyu (Harry Potter fanfiction featuring Draco and Hermione with spice) Fantasy With Subplot Romance: The Sword of Kaigen by M.L. Wang (no spice, check trigger warnings for this military fantasy) Masters of Death by Olivie Blake (Male/Male romance that ACHES) Realm of the Elderlings by Robin Hobb (High fantasy with subplot character romances with VERY minor spice implied not explicit) SCI-FI STORIES WE LOVE • Red Rising by Pierce Brown • Silo by Hugh Howey (show on apple tv) • The 100 by Kass Morgan (show on Netflix) • The Expanse by James S. A. Corey (show on Amazon Prime)
  • 18 Must-Read Books! | Our Top Books from 2022, 2023 and 2024 | Feat. Booktok's Best Babes
    Get ready for an epic sci-fi/fantasy book chat! 📚 Kristen and I are joined by 4 incredible BookTok creators who traveled to Indiana for an unforgettable weekend. Together, we’re sharing our ultimate favorite books of 2022, 2023, and 2024—18 top-tier recommendations you don’t want to miss. PLUS, we’re predicting our favorite books of 2025! This episode is packed with amazing recs, tons of laughs, and the magic of friendship through books. Don’t miss this special collab with our favorite creators! Follow Allie here Tiktok Instagram Follow Gina here Tiktok Instagram Follow Mikah here Tiktok Instagram Follow Margaret here Tiktok Instagram Busines inquiries: [email protected] You can find us around the web here: https://linktr.ee/kris.and.mads BOOKS MENTIONED A Court of Mist and Fury (Book #2 in A Court of Thorns and Roses series) By Sarah J. Maas Love In A Time Of The Zombie Apocalypse By rizzlewrites (Available for download on A03: https://archiveofourown.org/works/28137807) The Fifth Season By N.K. Jemisin Circe By Madeline Miller Jade Legacy (Book #3 in The Green Bone Saga) By Fonda Lee Queen of Shadows (Book #5 in Throne of Glass series) By Sarah J. Maas Manacled By Senlinyu (No longer available on A03, releasing as a traditionally published novel titled Alchemized in 2025) Tress of the Emerald Sea By Brandon Sanderson The Will of the Many By James Islington A River Enchanted By Rebecca Ross The Lost Queen By Signe Pike Assassin's Fate (Book #16 in The Realm of the Elderlings) By Robin Hobb Lightbringer (Book #6 in The Red Rising Saga) By Pierce Brown Blood Over Bright Haven By M.L. Wang A Dowry of Blood By S.T. Gibson The Spear Cuts Through Water By Simon Jimenez The Liar's Knot (Book #2 in The Rook and Rose trilogy) By M.A. Carrick Speaking Bones (Book #4 in the Dandelion Dynasty) By Ken Liu The Sword of Kaigen By M.L. Wang Red God (anticipated release) By Pierce Brown Strength of the Few (anticipated release) By James Islington Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom By Leigh Bardugo Dark Age (Book #5 in The Red Rising series) By Pierce Brown The Blade Itself By Joe Abercrombie Deep End (anticipated release) By Ali Hazelwood The Knight and the Moth (anticipated release) By Rachel Gillig Alchemized (anticipated release) By Senlinyu Rose and Chains (anticipated release) By Julie Soto The Irresistible Urge to Fall For Your Enemy (anticipated release) By Brigitte Knightley Rebel Witch (anticipated release) By Kristin Cicerelli Reign and Ruin By J.D. Evans Ship of Magic By Robin Hobb Farseer Trilogy By Robin Hobb Wheel of Time series By Robert Jordan Malazan By Steven Erikson Wars of Light and Shadow series By Janny Wurts The Expanse By James S.A. Corey
  • Our Ultimate 2025 TBRs: Must-Reads, Viral Picks & the Books We Swore We’d Never Touch!
    Join us for another episode as we build our epic 2025 TBR lists! From Maddie tackling The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire (yes, really) to Kristen’s cozy fantasy era with The House on the Cerulean Sea and Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, we’re sharing all the books we can’t wait to dive into. Plus, we dish on viral sensations like Quicksilver and Flawless, classics we’re finally picking up (Six of Crows, anyone?), and our most anticipated new releases from Olivie Blake and Rachel Gillig. Expect tangents about sparkling water, Percy Pig candies, and series dilemmas (Zodiac Academy, we’re looking at you), and help us out by recommending personal development books and adventure reads! Whether you're here for TBR inspo, bookish banter, or a good laugh, this episode has it all. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro: Welcome to our 2025 TBR-building adventure! 01:57 - Maddie’s loose approach to her 2025 reading list 03:44 - Kristen’s commitment: Reading to her own taste in 2025 07:00 - Allowing our TBRs to be interrupted: Why flexibility matters 10:55 - Kristen’s first priority: The Wolf Den Trilogy by Elodie Harper (thanks,  @thebrothersgwynne  ) 14:23 - Maddie’s first priority: Starting The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan 16:14 - Kristen’s Zodiac Academy dilemma: Where to begin with this sprawling series? 18:29 - Maddie’s love for The Expanse series by James S. A. Corey 21:50 - Kristen enters her Regency Romance era with Bridgerton by Julia Quinn 23:49 - Maddie takes on a series she swore she’d never read: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin 26:42 - Kristen’s cozy fantasy picks: The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst, House on the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune, Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne 28:08 - Maddie’s epic dive into The Licanius Trilogy by James Islington 28:34 - Kristen’s long-overdue read: When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker 29:55 - Maddie’s most anticipated 2025 releases: Gifted and Talented by Olivie Blake & The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig 30:23 - Kristen’s continuation of her Olivie Blake journey with One for My Enemy 31:08 - Kristen’s YA excitement: The Infernal Devices trilogy by Cassandra Clare 32:55 - Audience callout: We need your personal development book recs! 34:45 - Kristen’s viral book picks: Quicksilver by Callie Hart & Flawless by Elsie Silver 36:56 - Adventure movie vibes: We need book recs that capture that magic! 38:47 - Did we set reading goals this year? Reflections and plans. 39:25 - Kristen’s physical TBR priorities: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson, Fairytale by Stephen King, Where the Dark Stands Still by A.B. Poranek, Anathema by Keri Lake, The Six of Crows Duology by Leigh Bardugo, and Piranesi by Suzanna Clarke 40:27 - Maddie’s physical TBR priorities: Michael J. Sullivan books, Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, The Neopolitan Quartet by Elena Ferrante, Upgrade and The Wayward Pines trilogy by Blake Crouch 41:46 - Outro: Wrapping up our TBR extravaganza! OTHER MENTIONS Books: Slow Productivity by Cal Newport The Lost Queen by Signe Pike (shoutout to M.K. for the rec https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=mkreads26&t=1736434626358 ) Ice Planet Barbarians By Ruby Dixon Zodiac Academy by Suzanne Valenti and Caroline Peckham Lord of the Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien Harry Potter By J.K. Rowling Realm of the Elderlings By Robin Hobb Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros The Shepherd King Duology by Rachel Gillig Januaries, Masters of Death, and Alone With You in the Ether by Olivie Blake Belladonna by Adalyn Grace Twilight by Stephanie Meyers The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins Dopamine Nation By Anna Lembke The Untethered Soul By Michael Allen Signer Films: Hustlers Star Trek the Next Generation Star Wars Pirates of the Caribbean film Ever After Podcasts:  @TheDiaryOfACEO   @2ToRamble  (Thx for the equipment list) Snacks:  @WaterlooSparklingWater  in Summer Berry Percy Pig Naughty and Nice Piglets candies from Beth G!
  • March Madness But With Books – Our #1 Book of 2024 REVEALED!!!
    We each brought our top 12 books of the year (one from each month) and threw them into a head-to-head bracket battle to find the ultimate book of 2024. From emotional rollercoasters to epic fantasy, no genre is safe in this showdown. Which book will survive the final cut? Grab your TBR and join us to see which monthly favorites made it to the top! You can join the MF Family on Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/KrisandMadsSisterhood Biz Inquiries an be sent here: [email protected] All our other links can be found here: https://linktr.ee/kris.and.mads All books and authors mentioned will be in the timestamps below! Timestamps: 00:00 – Intro – Welcome to the Book Bracket Showdown! 00:32 – How Our Book Bracket Works – Choosing Between Our Favorite Books of Each Month in 2024 03:15 – Kristen’s Matchup: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey 🆚 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness 04:54 – Maddie’s Matchup: The Sword of Kaigen by M.L. Wang 🆚 Ruin by John Gwynne 08:28 – Kristen’s Matchup: The Grace Year by Kim Liggett 🆚 Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin 11:41 – Maddie’s Matchup: Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Brandon Sanderson 🆚 Artificial Wisdom by Thomas Weaver 15:58 – Kristen’s Matchup: The Will of the Many by James Islington 🆚 Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor 20:18 – Maddie’s Matchup: The Last Argument of Kings by Joe Abercrombie 🆚 The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez 24:27 – Kristen’s Showdown: The Sword of Kaigen By M.L. Wang 🆚 Of Blood and Fire by Ryan Cahill 27:47 – Maddie’s Showdown: Of War and Ruin by Ryan Cahill 🆚 The Mad Ship by Robin Hobb 31:03 – Kristen’s Matchup: Wisteria by Adalyn Grace 🆚 Blood Over Bright Haven by M.L. Wang 35:05 – Maddie’s Matchup: Ship of Destiny by Robin Hobb 🆚 Fool’s Fate by Robin Hobb – Hobb Showdown! 39:17 – Kristen’s Matchup: The Words of Kings and Prophets by Shauna Lawless 🆚 Savage Fae by Caroline Peckham & Suzanne Valenti 44:19 – Maddie’s Matchup: The Land of the Living and the Dead by Shauna Lawless 🆚 Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson 46:32 – Round 2 – Narrowing It Down to Our Top 3! 51:55 – Final Showdown – Only Two Books Left! 52:31 – The WINNER – Our Best Book of 2024 Is…
About Kris and Mads

This is a show about stories for storytellers and story lovers, hosted by sisters Kristen and Maddie, lifelong readers and recent booktokers with a 100k+ following. We're here for unfiltered, unhinged conversations with fellow content creators and storytellers, and we will feature the occasional rant or rave about the stories that are ripping our hearts out and putting them back together again, or maybe making us pee our pants, so long as they are telling us the truth about what it is to be human. Welcome to the Sisterhood!
