Jill Renslow on Mall of America’s Black Friday strategy: ‘250,000 people’ will shop our stores

As the largest retail and entertainment complex in the U.S., Minnesota-based Mall of America is currently experiencing its annual Super Bowl. Depending on who you ask, the holiday shopping season is already on — and, according to Jill Renslow, the center’s chief business and marketing officer, Mall of America is embracing every related opportunity. As in years past, its strategy for the season includes hosting dedicated events, charity initiatives and Black Friday festivities, all of which have contributed to making a holiday shopping trip to Mall of America a tradition for oodles of consumers. “About 250,000 people come to Mall of America on Black Friday,” Renslow said on the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast. “We don't even need all the traditional doorbusters. People come for the tradition and the fun experience of [shopping] Black Friday [at Mall of America].” Also on the podcast, Renslow discusses what it takes for a mall to be successful in 2024 and how she’s tackled marketing when 40% of the center’s 32 million annual visitors are tourists.