Week in Review: The scoop on Amazon's ultra-low-price Temu competitor
On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.
This week, we talk about the launch of Amazon Haul, which aims to compete with ultra-low-cost marketplaces like Temu. Later, we talk about movement in the sportswear industry and the growth of active brands like On Running, Hoka and Vuori. Finally, we discuss the Klarna IPO and the continued growth of buy-now, pay-later apps.
--------
32:23
CEO Jocelyn Gailliot on how Tuckernuck became a fashion favorite of women in politics
If you've been following political fashion at all, chances are you've heard of the tweed Jackie dress by Washington, D.C.-based Tuckernuck. The $268 dress has recently gone viral for being a favorite among women working on Capitol Hill.
Co-founder and CEO Jocelyn Gailliot said that, since its inception in 2012, Tuckernuck has worked to fill a gap in e-commerce around women's professional wear.
"Tuckernuck has always been rooted in busy, successful women and being a life hack for them," Gailliot said on the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast. The retailer offers a wide range of product categories, as well as apparel from its private label collection and buzzy brands including Ulla Johnson and Veronica Beard.
Also on the podcast, Gailliot discussed what's working to win customers and how the company is leaning into the world of political fashion.
--------
37:04
Week in Review: How will a second Trump term affect fashion?
On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.
This week, we discuss the election results and the impact of a second Trump term on fashion brands and consumers. Later, we talk about Moncler's potential acquisition of Burberry and the E.U.'s ongoing probe into Temu's practices.
--------
30:25
Jill Renslow on Mall of America’s Black Friday strategy: ‘250,000 people’ will shop our stores
As the largest retail and entertainment complex in the U.S., Minnesota-based Mall of America is currently experiencing its annual Super Bowl. Depending on who you ask, the holiday shopping season is already on — and, according to Jill Renslow, the center’s chief business and marketing officer, Mall of America is embracing every related opportunity. As in years past, its strategy for the season includes hosting dedicated events, charity initiatives and Black Friday festivities, all of which have contributed to making a holiday shopping trip to Mall of America a tradition for oodles of consumers.
“About 250,000 people come to Mall of America on Black Friday,” Renslow said on the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast. “We don't even need all the traditional doorbusters. People come for the tradition and the fun experience of [shopping] Black Friday [at Mall of America].”
Also on the podcast, Renslow discusses what it takes for a mall to be successful in 2024 and how she’s tackled marketing when 40% of the center’s 32 million annual visitors are tourists.
--------
40:04
Week in Review: Miu Miu's defiant growth, CFDA Award winners, The RealReal's new CEO
On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.
This week, we talk about the immense growth of Miu Miu which defies the ongoing slowdown across luxury. We also discuss the winners of the CFDA Awards, announced this week, and the appointment of Rati Sahi Levesque as the chief executive of The RealReal, replacing short-lived CEO John Koryl.