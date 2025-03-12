First dates, birthday trip recap & new collection!
Ann and Emily sit down for a fun and casual catch-up, sharing their bows and lows of the week! They chat about Emily’s birthday trip to New York City, unexpected celebrity run-ins, and more. Plus, Emily spills the details on her first date and other exciting highlights! Shop our new emilyOandbows collection: https://emilyoandbows.com/collections...
36:32
Bows & Company Podcast: Bitsy and Bows out on the town!
Today on Bows & Company, Elizabeth and Emily reunite for a lively chat, sharing their weekend adventures and hilarious sister stories! With plenty of laughs and lighthearted moments, they recap their time together, including Bitsy’s quick visit home for a little respite. Also, be on the lookout for our new bow collection drop coming this Monday—you won’t want to miss it! Follow Bitsy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elizabethann.c/?hl=en Elizabeth's jean jacket: https://rstyle.me/+8oVMTTodp6BYG3HYk6McFQ
28:26
Terry's Top Ten Tips | Life, Health, Business, Family & More!
Emily and Terry come together for the highly anticipated segment, Terry’s Top Ten Tips, where Terry shares his top insights on life, health, business, family, and more. Join this engaging father-daughter conversation filled with wisdom, practical advice, and heartfelt moments! Read the book unstressable: https://rstyle.me/+_FJypCtUpLCkRO9tbtH6sQ Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilyoandbows/?hl=en Shop our collections: https://emilyoandbows.com/
39:14
Life Update and Mother/Daughter Q&A!
Ann & Emily sit down to share a new chapter, including a change in Emily’s relationship and what’s next for the future. Tune in for heartfelt conversations, reflections, and all things Bows & Company! Shop our collections on https://emilyoandbows.com/
39:02
NYFW week adventures | Ann and Emily take New York City!
Emily and Ann recap their exciting two-day adventure in New York City! The duo shares highlights from the events they attended, the incredible people they met, their "bows and lows," and their thoughts on their hotel! Shop our collections on https://emilyoandbows.com/
