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11 episodes
- Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Once on This Island) joins Matty for the Season 2 premiere — and holds nothing back.
Over gin, Alex gets into why Broadway has gotten too soft, why they've never made money on it, and the one thing they'd ban from Broadway stages for the next 25 years. They also talk blacking out through their first Tony performance, where the Tony actually lives, why their job ends at the bow, and the worst things fans have said to them at the stage door. Plus a diva bracket, Met Gala chaos, and their world-famous banana pudding.
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@dramaclubwithmatty?si=7a1mxx5mmW3l0VBF
Follow the show on Instagram and TikTok: @dramaclubwithmattyFollow Matty: @mattymaggiacomo
- ORFEH IS ON DRAMA CLUB!
Drama Club with Matty is a vibrant, laugh-filled deep dive into the personalities that make Broadway shine—featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, pop culture hot takes, and plenty of nostalgic “drama club” memories. Executive Produced by Matty Maggiacomo and Nathanael McClure, the show promises equal parts heart, humor, and hilarity.Come join the Drama Club!Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcast, & YouTube: @dramaclubwithmatty + @mattymaggiacomo
- Hate bootlegs? Feel like a goddess? Do you hate stupid people? Did you get to play Nina Simon?
AMBER IMAN IS HERE!
Drama Club with Matty is a vibrant, laugh-filled deep dive into the personalities that make Broadway shine—featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, pop culture hot takes, and plenty of nostalgic “drama club” memories. Executive Produced by Matty Maggiacomo and Nathanael McClure, the show promises equal parts heart, humor, and hilarity.Come join the Drama Club!Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcast, & YouTube: @dramaclubwithmatty + @mattymaggiacomo
- Do you hate stage dooring? Do you wanna work at Tokyo Disney Sea? Are you ready say LOVE?
Drama Club with Matty is a vibrant, laugh-filled deep dive into the personalities that make Broadway shine—featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, pop culture hot takes, and plenty of nostalgic “drama club” memories. Executive Produced by Matty Maggiacomo and Nathanael McClure, the show promises equal parts heart, humor, and hilarity.Come join the Drama Club!Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcast, & YouTube: @dramaclubwithmatty + @mattymaggiacomo
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About Drama Club with Matty
A new (kind of) Broadway Podcast! Drama Club with Matty is a vibrant, laugh-filled deep dive into the personalities that make Broadway shine—featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, pop culture hot takes, and plenty of nostalgic “drama club” memories. Executive Produced by Matty Maggiacomo and Nathanael McClure, the show promises equal parts heart, humor, and hilarity. Come join the Drama Club! Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcast, & Youtube: @dramaclubwithmatty + @mattymaggiacomoPodcast website
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