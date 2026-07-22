Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Once on This Island) joins Matty for the Season 2 premiere — and holds nothing back.

Over gin, Alex gets into why Broadway has gotten too soft, why they've never made money on it, and the one thing they'd ban from Broadway stages for the next 25 years. They also talk blacking out through their first Tony performance, where the Tony actually lives, why their job ends at the bow, and the worst things fans have said to them at the stage door. Plus a diva bracket, Met Gala chaos, and their world-famous banana pudding.

Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@dramaclubwithmatty?si=7a1mxx5mmW3l0VBF

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