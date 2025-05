Off Panel #498: Committed to Beef with Jonathan Hickman

Writer Jonathan Hickman joins the show to talk about this phase in his career and the varying projects he's working on. Hickman discusses his love of the World Cup, the phase he finds himself in, his current reality versus his previous one, why Imperial is a focus, his project mix, whether he has to think differently because the current market, promotional materials, working with artists, the origins of Aliens vs. Avengers, notable pitches, the space side of Marvel, Imperial's roots, finding new corners to work in, editorial experiences, the type of writer he is, Ultimate Spider-Man's timeline, delivering what people don't expect, creator-owned versus for-hire, the lasting feelings of his X-Men run, leeping things fresh, how he finds the right fit for himself, and more.