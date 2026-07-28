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121 episodes
The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 84 – Forged by the Sea – Reflections with Vice Adm. John Fuller, U.S. Navy (ret.)07/28/2026 | 35 mins.TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with retired Vice Adm. John Fuller for a conversation on what truly defines a successful Surface Warfare Officer, and why technical expertise alone isn't enough. Drawing on decades of operational command and strategic leadership, Fuller shares lessons on developing professional competence, embracing continuous learning, and building the trust required to lead.
Join us as CDR Alanna Youngblood sits down with retired Vice Admiral John Fuller for a conversation on what truly defines a successful Surface Warfare Officer—and why technical expertise alone isn't enough. Drawing on decades of operational command and strategic leadership, Vice Admiral Fuller shares lessons on developing professional competence, embracing continuous learning, and building the trust required to lead at every level. From the unique value of the Naval Postgraduate School to the evolving demands of modern maritime operations, this episode is packed with practical wisdom for today's officers and tomorrow's leaders.
From sea stories and shiphandling to joint operations and leadership philosophy, Vice Admiral Fuller offers candid reflections on the challenges of command, the importance of resilience, and why mastering your current role is the key to earning the next one. Whether you're a junior officer finding your footing or a seasoned leader investing in the next generation, this episode is a reminder that excellence isn't built overnight—it's forged through competence, curiosity, and a lifelong commitment to the profession of arms.
The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 83 – The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part II07/07/2026 | 32 mins.Join us as CDR Alanna Youngblood concludes her two-part conversation with retired Commander Bobby Jones, exploring leadership beyond the uniform, the challenges facing the next generation, and the enduring lessons of service. Drawing on a career that spanned global military operations, peacekeeping missions, command at sea, and strategic leadership, CDR Bobby Jones (Ret) reflects on how those experiences continue to shape his mission long after retirement.
In this episode, CDR Jones discusses why his years in uniform ultimately strengthened his faith in America and why the Navy remains one of the country's most powerful examples of unity across backgrounds and perspectives. He shares his thoughts on information warfare, modern media, and the growing challenges of navigating truth in an era shaped by social media, artificial intelligence, and political polarization.
The conversation then turns to CDR Jones’ newest mission: establishing a school dedicated to developing young men through character, accountability, resilience, and service. He explains the societal trends that inspired the project, the importance of mentorship during adolescence, and what modern culture often misunderstands masculinity, leadership, and strength.
Finally, CDR Jones offers a candid reflection on military retirement, the struggle of rediscovering identity after decades of service, and the lessons he hopes future generations will carry forward. Through stories of leadership, sacrifice, education, and personal growth, he shares a powerful message about purpose, citizenship, and the responsibility to invest in those who come next.
The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82, Part 1 | Jun 30, 2026 The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service06/30/2026 | 28 mins.Trident Room Podcast host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood interviews one of her mentors, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bobby Jones, discussing the unexpected yet invaluable lessons in life, leadership, and service that emerged throughout his distinguished naval career. From U.S. Naval Academy class 'anchor’ to commanding forces around the world, Jones reflects on the experiences that shaped his career and character.
The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 81-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 206/09/2026 | 27 mins.In Part II of this two-part episode of the Trident Room podcast, host LT Tony Castillo continues his conversation with Rear Admiral Mattis. Building on themes from Part I, the discussion explores literature, leadership, cognitive bias, artificial intelligence, and technological transformation across history. Rear Admiral Mattis reflects on the influence of mentors and literature, shares lessons from authors like Malcolm Gladwell, and discusses how expertise, intuition, and disciplined thinking shape leadership and decision-making. The conversation concludes with a broader examination of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and parallels between today’s digital transformation and historical technological revolutions such as the Renaissance.
- The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited
conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted topic …
In this episode, the TRP team discusses the unexpected leadership challenges that come
with a promotion and the associated increase in responsibilities.------ In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts Elaura and Alanna sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to discuss this week's topic. The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S.
Department of Defense.
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About The Trident Room Podcast
Stochastic optimization … sub-state, social-revolutionist terrorism … applied fluid mechanics and heat transfer … No matter what the topic, the Trident Room Podcast is the destination for illuminating, unencumbered conversation with colleagues, peers and classmates that really brews the NPS learning experience.Podcast website
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