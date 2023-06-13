Stochastic optimization … sub-state, social-revolutionist terrorism … applied fluid mechanics and heat transfer … No matter what the topic, the Trident Room Pod...
The Trident Room Podcast - 47 - Lt. Colleen Wilmington - METOC on the Rocks
Lt. Colleen Wilmington commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer-Meteorology Option in May 2015. She executed her lateral transfer to Navy Meteorology in August 2017.
She is a qualified Surface Warfare Officer and Information Warfare Officer who is currently pursuing a dual master’s degree in Meteorology and Oceanography from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Throughout her career, she served in the following billets: the Deck Division Officer (USS Nimitz - Bremerton, WA), the Assistant Operations Officer (NOAC Yokosuka - Yokosuka, Japan), and the Science Department Head Assistant Operations Officer (Naval/National Ice Center – Suitland, MD). Lt. Wilmington’s deployments also include USS Theodore Roosevelt (2015), USS Nimitz (2017) (Arabian Gulf), USS Ronald Reagan, USS McCampbell (INDOPAC), Arctic Exercise 2021, and Ice Exercise 2022 (Arctic Circle)
Lt. Colleen Wilmington is currently a student at the Naval Postgraduate School pursuing a dual master’s degree in Meteorology and Oceanography. She has served as a METOC Officer for over 5 years. • www.linkedin.com/in/colleen-wilmington-04752266
The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation - www.npsfoundation.org.
For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at [email protected], and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!
8/8/2023
6/21/2023
The Trident Room Podcast – 46 [1/2] – Maj. Paul Sanford – Fail Fast, Learn Faster
In this episode, our guest discussed the state of Marine Corps entry level, career progression, and skills enhancement training, hosted by Traver Mayfield. This episode was recorded on May 3, 2023.
Major Sanford enlisted into the Marine Corps in 2002 and commissioned in 2008. He deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and received other assignments both CONUS and OCONUS prior to his selection on the Commandant’s Professional Intermediate-Level Education Board to pursue his master’s degree in education in 2018. Following his graduation from Arizona State University in 2020, he received his current assignment as Officer in Charge, Train the Trainer School (now Center for Learning and Faculty Development), Training Command.
The Trident Room Podcast – 45 [2/2] – Col. Jason Perry – The Art and Science of War
In this episode, Col. Perry discusses his career from his time as a platoon commander to his current billet as the Senior Marine at NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn. This episode was recorded on May 10, 2023.
Colonel Perry commissioned in 1995. He commanded in Fleet Marine Force units at every level from Rifle Platoon to Infantry Regiment. Most recently, he served as Assistant Division Commander at 3rd Marine Division. He attended NPS from 1999-2000 graduating with a degree in National Security Affairs. Col Perry has served as a Japan Foreign Area Officer in billets including Japan Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Marine Forces Pacific Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force in Tokyo, and Branch Head for Pacific Division at Headquarters Marine Corps.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-perry1995
The Trident Room Podcast – 45 [1/2] – Col. Jason Perry – The Art and Science of War
In this episode, Col. Perry discusses his career from his time as a platoon commander to his current billet as the Senior Marine at NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn. This episode was recorded on May 10, 2023.
Colonel Perry commissioned in 1995. He commanded in Fleet Marine Force units at every level from Rifle Platoon to Infantry Regiment. Most recently, he served as Assistant Division Commander at 3rd Marine Division. He attended NPS from 1999-2000 graduating with a degree in National Security Affairs. Col Perry has served as a Japan Foreign Area Officer in billets including Japan Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Marine Forces Pacific Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force in Tokyo, and Branch Head for Pacific Division at Headquarters Marine Corps.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-perry1995
