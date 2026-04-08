Tyler and Jessica are LIVE from the Democratic National Convention, hosted in Chicago. They break down the most significant moments of the convention, the pro-Hamas protests, and an exciting event this Friday. SUBSCRIBE to never miss a Swing State Update!

Swing State Update presents an exclusive breakout session from #PEOPLES2024! Join Chris and Matthew as they break down coalitions and relational organizing. For more exclusive breakout sessions, please visit TPAction.com/TRAININGS. To get involved in a coalition, visit COALITIONS.COM

Swing State Update presents you with an exclusive breakout session from #PEOPLES2024. To learn more about the TPAction Scorecard, please visit TPAction.com/SCORECARD

Turning Point Action hosted Chase The Vote At The Church, a monumental event with Senator JD Vance and Charlie Kirk SUBSCRIBE to never miss critical information on our nation's battleground states.

Swing State Update presents Make America Healthy Again, with Charlie Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Calley Means. SUBSCRIBE to never miss a critical swing state update.

About Swing State Update

About Swing State Update

About Swing State Update