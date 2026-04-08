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Swing State Update

Turning Point Action
Government
Swing State Update
Latest episode

70 episodes

  • Swing State Update

    Episode 69: Make America Healthy Again

    09/20/2024 | 1h 19 mins.
    Swing State Update presents Make America Healthy Again, with Charlie Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Calley Means.

    SUBSCRIBE to never miss a critical swing state update.
  • Swing State Update

    Episode 68: Chase The Vote At The Church

    09/06/2024 | 49 mins.
    Turning Point Action hosted Chase The Vote At The Church, a monumental event with Senator JD Vance and Charlie Kirk

    SUBSCRIBE to never miss critical information on our nation's battleground states.
  • Swing State Update

    Episode 67: Holding Our Politicians Accountable

    08/30/2024 | 1h 8 mins.
    Swing State Update presents you with an exclusive breakout session from #PEOPLES2024. 

    To learn more about the TPAction Scorecard, please visit TPAction.com/SCORECARD
  • Swing State Update

    Episode 66: The People's Game

    08/27/2024 | 46 mins.
    Swing State Update presents an exclusive breakout session from #PEOPLES2024! Join Chris and Matthew as they break down coalitions and relational organizing. 

    For more exclusive breakout sessions, please visit TPAction.com/TRAININGS.

    To get involved in a coalition, visit COALITIONS.COM
  • Swing State Update

    Episode 65: LIVE From The DNC

    08/22/2024 | 39 mins.
    Tyler and Jessica are LIVE from the Democratic National Convention, hosted in Chicago. They break down the most significant moments of the convention, the pro-Hamas protests, and an exciting event this Friday. 

    SUBSCRIBE to never miss a Swing State Update!
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About Swing State Update
Swing State Update with Tyler Bowyer provides the listener with an unfiltered and factual look into the country’s key battleground states. Every Friday, Tyler tackles critical topics concerning election integrity, ballot chasing, and more. Subscribe today to never miss a Swing State Update.
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