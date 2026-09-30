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6 episodes
- LLMs are advancing faster than any regulatory framework can track. So how should we govern AI? And with US midterms coming up, what should voters prioritize?
The question of who should control oversight, and how, is one of the most consequential debates of our time, and it cuts straight across party lines. And when the global AI race isn’t slowing down, even state-level policies could have global implications. Two guests help us explore the balancing act between safety & social protections and correctly pacing innovation.
Dr. Alondra Nelson tells Dan about how she approached crafting the AI Bill of Rights for the Biden Administration, and what good policy goals look like when it comes to AI.
Tech policy expert and innovation advocate Jessica Melugin makes the case for caution when it comes to setting new precedents.
Plus, Dan speaks with New Yorkers about their priorities for AI ahead of the midterms.
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- How much of an edge can AI give a sports team? What about a league or a network? Sports games have become as data-driven as anything else, with stats driving decisions both on and off the field. Decisions about venue and broadcast logistics are likewise driven by market insights and more data projections. With such rich datasets, there’s huge potential for AI models to drive predictive accuracy further into the future.
Dan speaks with Andy Tabrizi, CEO of Recentive Analytics, about how AI is transforming sports forecasting. Andy's models now guide decisions worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the NFL and Live Nation. From stadium buildouts to predicting the next great talent, there’s a lot that can happen when AI enters the pitch.
- The entry of artificial intelligence into moviemaking has been fittingly dramatic. Early concerns about intellectual property theft and actors and crew members alike being replaced have filled the discourse. But a new picture is beginning to emerge.
As costs rise and filmmakers look to do more with less, new AI-powered tools could help empower indies and studios alike. Still, when and how to apply AI remains a valuable puzzle to solve.
This episode was filmed parallel to the 25th annual Tribeca Film Festival, which this year has admitted their first AI film, Dreams of Violets. The same day as our recording, it was announced Martin Scorsese has joined as an advisor to Black Forest Labs, an AI visuals company.
In the midst of it, Dan is joined by Bryn Mooser, co-founder and CEO of Asteria Film. As an Emmy and Peabody-winning filmmaker, Bryn brings deep knowledge to his new project: developing new filmmaking tools powered by AI. Bryn has a clear perspective on the difference between when Silicon Valley tries making movie tools, and how a team of filmmakers can empower themselves.
- When it comes to AI we have trust issues. IBM once famously wrote “A computer can never be held accountable, therefore a computer must never make a management decision.” What does that mean for an era when people are beginning to work alongside AI agents? And what do we do when the reality doesn’t match the social narratives?
Campbell Brown, co-founder and CEO of Forum AI, joins Dan to share one approach to the problem. Forum works to create expert “judgment agents” that are far more accurate that consumer-level chatbots. After an award-winning career as a journalist for NBC and CNN, and time running Facebook News, Campbell has insights around the public sentiment around AI. In midterms season, AI is increasingly a political talking point, and Campbell shares thoughts on how to improve public perception, and the role enterprise can play when government lags.
Multinational corporations are adopting AI only as soon as they feel that it’s safe. But certain decisions need more oversight. So when should we trust AI, and how do we do that at scale?
- Will AI help us pay the piper? In our debut episode, Dan explores the frontlines of the AI revolution in an industry where the human touch is tantamount. Critics worry automation will ruin one of humanity’s oldest artforms. But some artists have embraced new tools and collaborators. Two-classically trained musicians and tech founders tell us how they see their breakthrough technologies actually helping artists.
Andrew Sanchez, co-founder and CEO of premiere music generation company Udio shares where he sees the music industry’s untapped potential. Drew Silverstein, AI music entrepreneur and President of Source Audio shares how AI will help artists earn a better living in new ways.
What lessons can the rest of the industry learn from AI’s cultural ground zero? Find out on The Intelligence Shift.
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About The Intelligence Shift
AI is transforming industries — but getting it right isn't simple. Join host Dan Priest, Chief AI Officer at PwC US, as he talks with leaders across sports, film, pharma, and beyond about how they're navigating this decisive moment. Find out what AI will mean for you and your team on The Intelligence Shift.
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