When it comes to AI we have trust issues. IBM once famously wrote “A computer can never be held accountable, therefore a computer must never make a management decision.” What does that mean for an era when people are beginning to work alongside AI agents? And what do we do when the reality doesn’t match the social narratives?



Campbell Brown, co-founder and CEO of Forum AI, joins Dan to share one approach to the problem. Forum works to create expert “judgment agents” that are far more accurate that consumer-level chatbots. After an award-winning career as a journalist for NBC and CNN, and time running Facebook News, Campbell has insights around the public sentiment around AI. In midterms season, AI is increasingly a political talking point, and Campbell shares thoughts on how to improve public perception, and the role enterprise can play when government lags.



Multinational corporations are adopting AI only as soon as they feel that it’s safe. But certain decisions need more oversight. So when should we trust AI, and how do we do that at scale?