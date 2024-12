The Meb Faber Show - Better Investing

Joel Nagel on Global Asset Protection: Defense for a Dangerous World | #559

My guest today is Joel Nagel, founder of the international law firm Nagel & Associates, which has a major focus on asset protection. Joel is also the Chairman of Caye International Bank, and has served as ambassador to Austria, the United Nations in Vienna and to Croatia and Slovenia on behalf of the Belizean government. In today's episode, Joel starts by covering the four key risks in asset protection. He walks through different use cases for trusts, second passports and dual citizenship to help negate these risks. Joel also shares his perspective on both gold and cryptocurrencies and explains why using debt can be a helpful tool to protect your assets. (2:00) Introduction of Joel Nagel (3:00) Asset protection strategies (6:02) Utilizing trusts (13:06) Offshore structures (16:32) Advantages of offshore trusts (20:57) Risks in asset protection and second passport interest (27:31) Motivations for second citizenship (40:06) Strategic use of debt (47:46) Investing in Bitcoin & gold (52:26) Inflation and fiat currencies