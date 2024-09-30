The Meb Faber Show - Better Investing

Felix Zulauf - The Next Market Reversal Could Be Ugly! | #563
Today’s returning guest is macro-expert Felix Zulauf, founder of Zulauf Consulting. He was previously the global strategist for UBS and later ran his own asset management firm.
In today’s episode, Felix explains why he’s concerned about the concentration of global equity markets and why he believes the US stock market is in a bubble. Then he shares his outlook for commodities, Bitcoin, and currencies. As we wind down, he advises investors to shift their focus from managing opportunities to managing risks.
(1:30) Market concentration & risks
(3:43) Late stage bull market indicators and valuation metrics
(7:07) Market fundamentals and market catalysts
(16:23) Fixed income and currency outlook
(33:02) Gold, Bitcoin and commodities
(45:59) Absolute vs. relative performance and investor resolutions
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
--------
54:16
Fran Kinniry on The Past, Present & Future of Vanguard | #562
My guest today is Fran Kinniry, Principal and Head of Vanguard Investment Advisory Research Center. Fran has been at Vanguard since 1997 and served as the Global Head of Private Investments and Global Head of Portfolio Construction.
In today’s episode, Fran highlights the role of advisors to help investors stay disciplined and avoid creating their own bear markets. He discusses his role leading Vanguard’s entrance into private equity in 2020, covering the initial launch and what’s next. He also touches on the market today, making the case for fixed-income, international diversification and rebalancing as 2024 comes to a close.
(2:24) Market conditions & investor behavior
(6:44) The role of advisors
(11:12) Advisors alpha
(14:07) The significance of fees and taxes
(18:01) Vanguard's expansion into private equity
(25:03) Evolution of market efficiency
(29:43) The undervaluation of high-quality bonds
(33:16) Perspectives on international investments
(40:27) Evolving views on value vs. growth investing
(42:16) Fran's most memorable investment
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
--------
49:46
Robeco’s Matthias Hanauer - Think Value Investing Is Outdated? Think Again | #561
Today’s guest is Matthias Hanauer, a researcher on Robeco’s Quant Equity Research team.
In today’s episode, we discuss the intricacies of value investing, the impact of various factors such as interest rates and market conditions, and the potential for emerging markets and small cap stocks going forward. Matthias highlights his research on the
‘Factor Zoo,’ the integration of machine learning in investment strategies, the evolution of quantitative investing, and more.
(1:32) Introduction of Matthias Hanauer
(2:01) The state of value investing
(7:26) Value investing's relationship with interest rate
(14:10) Growth stocks vs. value stocks
(16:38) Comparing emerging and developed markets
(18:55) Market influences
(23:20) Factor Zoo pape
(28:57) Machine learning
(38:15) Momentum
-----
-----
Today's episode is sponsored by YCharts enables financial advisors to make smarter investment decisions and better communicate with clients. Get 20% off your initial YCharts Professional subscription when you start your free trial
-----
-----
-----
--------
45:52
Michael Venuto on ETFs in 2024: FIRE, Crypto, Nancy Pelosi & More | #560
My guest today is Michael Venuto, CIO & co-founder of Tidal Financial Group, an ETF platform with over 175 ETFs and $25 billion in assets.
In today’s episode, Mike & I discuss the banner year for the ETF industry and some of the trends contributing to the record inflows and fund launches. Then Mike talks about some different strategies, including ETFs that support people in the FIRE movement, blockchain and crypto, and yes, even how you can invest alongside Nancy Pelosi.
(1:37) The state of the ETF industry
(3:33) Crypto ETFs
(8:04) Launching an ETF with Tidal
(17:19) FIRE movement ETFs
(24:09) Expansion of YieldMax platform
(27:41) Active management in ETFs
(31:07) Different ETF strategies
(42:01) Congressional trading insights
(45:47) Mutual fund to ETF conversions
(52:04) ETF predictions
-----
-----
Today's episode is sponsored by YCharts enables financial advisors to make smarter investment decisions and better communicate with clients. Access their latest Fund Flows report & get 20% off your initial YCharts Professional subscription when you start your free trial
-----
-----
-----
--------
1:05:54
Joel Nagel on Global Asset Protection: Defense for a Dangerous World | #559
My guest today is Joel Nagel, founder of the international law firm Nagel & Associates, which has a major focus on asset protection. Joel is also the Chairman of Caye International Bank, and has served as ambassador to Austria, the United Nations in Vienna and to Croatia and Slovenia on behalf of the Belizean government.
In today’s episode, Joel starts by covering the four key risks in asset protection. He walks through different use cases for trusts, second passports and dual citizenship to help negate these risks. Joel also shares his perspective on both gold and cryptocurrencies and explains why using debt can be a helpful tool to protect your assets.
(2:00) Introduction of Joel Nagel
(3:00) Asset protection strategies
(6:02) Utilizing trusts
(13:06) Offshore structures
(16:32) Advantages of offshore trusts
(20:57) Risks in asset protection and second passport interest
(27:31) Motivations for second citizenship
(40:06) Strategic use of debt
(47:46) Investing in Bitcoin & gold
(52:26) Inflation and fiat currencies
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Ready to grow your wealth through smarter investing decisions? With The Meb Faber Show, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investment fund manager, Meb Faber, brings you insights on today’s markets and the art of investing. Featuring some of the top investment professionals in the world as his guests, Meb will help you interpret global equity, bond, and commodity markets just like the pros. Whether it’s smart beta, trend following, value investing, or any other timely market topic, each week you’ll hear real market wisdom from the smartest minds in investing today. Better investing starts here. For more information on Meb, please visit MebFaber.com. For more on Cambria Investment Management, visit CambriaInvestments.com.