Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeTwo-Faced: John of God
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Two-Faced: John of God
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Two-Faced: John of God

Exactly Right and iHeartPodcasts
True Crime
Two-Faced: John of God
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Two-Faced: John of God

    4: Breaking the Silence

    2/18/2026 | 29 mins.
    Journalists from Brazil’s largest news organization look into a Facebook post accusing John of God of rape. When they find other women with similar allegations, the journalists realize they have a much bigger story on their hands.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two-Faced: John of God

    3: The Treatment

    2/11/2026 | 37 mins.
    John of God offers various kinds of treatment at his spiritual hospital, but some visitors are chosen for special one on one sessions with him. One survivor tells us what happened behind closed doors.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two-Faced: John of God

    2: A Healer is Born

    2/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    We go back to John of God’s early life, to learn how he started his path as a healer, leading him to create a spiritual center for what would become his international movement.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two-Faced: John of God

    1: The Last Hope

    2/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    People from all walks of life are drawn to the international healer from Brazil known as John of God. While true believers claim to be spiritually cured, others describe a secret living nightmare.
    Two-Faced: John of God is a production of Exactly Right Media and Adonde Media.

    From Adonde Media
    Hosted and written by: Martina Castro
    Senior producer: Mariano Pagella
    Reporting and fact checking by: Heloísa Traiano
    Production assistance and research by: Giovana Romano Sanchez
    Sound Designer: Mauricio Mendoza
    Mastering Engineer: Martín Cruz
    Original music composed by: Marianna Romano
    Interpreter for Ana Paula: Giovanna Romano Sánchez
    Interpreter for Luciano Miranda: Andrés Caballero
    Interpreter for Marcelo Stoduto: Claudio Dias
    Interpreter for Camila R: Laura Ubaté

    From Exactly Right Media
    Artwork: Vanessa Lilak
    Executive Producers: Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark and Danielle Kramer
    Consulting Producer: Lily Ladewig
    Associate Producer: Jay Elias
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Two-Faced: John of God

    Introducing Two-Faced: John of God

    1/20/2026 | 2 mins.
    For decades, João Teixeira de Faria — known as John of God — was revered as a spiritual healer who claimed to perform miraculous surgeries without anesthesia. Desperate people from around the world traveled to Brazil, believing he could cure what doctors could not.
    But behind the promise of divine healing was something far darker.
    Hosted by award-winning journalist Martina Castro, Two-Faced: John of God is a six-episode limited series from Exactly Right Media and Adonde Media.
    Premieres Wednesday, February 4. New episodes drop every Wednesday on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    Este podcast también está disponible en español — búsquenlo como Dos Caras: Juan de Dios.
    See photos from the story at @exactlyright on Instagram.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Two-Faced: John of God

To thousands of people around the world, João Teixeira de Faria was known as John of God, a traditional Brazilian spiritual healer famous for performing miraculous medical procedures without anesthesia. But in 2018, it became clear that John of God was keeping a dark secret that would ultimately lead to his downfall. In this series, we follow a guru who built a holy empire, the criminal activity that made it possible and the powerful network of believers who protect him even to this day. Two-Faced: John of God is a story about the reach of global faith healing movements, the power of belief and just how far we will go before we question it all.You can also find this show en español wherever you get your podcasts. Just look for Dos Caras: Juan de Dios.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Two-Faced: John of God, 20/20 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Two-Faced: John of God: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:21:59 PM
A company fromMADSACK