For decades, João Teixeira de Faria — known as John of God — was revered as a spiritual healer who claimed to perform miraculous surgeries without anesthesia. Desperate people from around the world traveled to Brazil, believing he could cure what doctors could not. But behind the promise of divine healing was something far darker. Hosted by award-winning journalist Martina Castro, Two-Faced: John of God is a six-episode limited series from Exactly Right Media and Adonde Media. Premieres Wednesday, February 4. New episodes drop every Wednesday on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Este podcast también está disponible en español — búsquenlo como Dos Caras: Juan de Dios. See photos from the story at @exactlyright on Instagram.

John of God offers various kinds of treatment at his spiritual hospital, but some visitors are chosen for special one on one sessions with him. One survivor tells us what happened behind closed doors.

To thousands of people around the world, João Teixeira de Faria was known as John of God, a traditional Brazilian spiritual healer famous for performing miraculous medical procedures without anesthesia. But in 2018, it became clear that John of God was keeping a dark secret that would ultimately lead to his downfall. In this series, we follow a guru who built a holy empire, the criminal activity that made it possible and the powerful network of believers who protect him even to this day. Two-Faced: John of God is a story about the reach of global faith healing movements, the power of belief and just how far we will go before we question it all.You can also find this show en español wherever you get your podcasts. Just look for Dos Caras: Juan de Dios.