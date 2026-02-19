For decades, João Teixeira de Faria — known as John of God — was revered as a spiritual healer who claimed to perform miraculous surgeries without anesthesia. Desperate people from around the world traveled to Brazil, believing he could cure what doctors could not.
But behind the promise of divine healing was something far darker.
Hosted by award-winning journalist Martina Castro, Two-Faced: John of God is a six-episode limited series from Exactly Right Media and Adonde Media.
Premieres Wednesday, February 4.
Este podcast también está disponible en español — búsquenlo como Dos Caras: Juan de Dios.
