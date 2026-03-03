Open app
Someone's Hunting Us
Someone’s Hunting Us
Someone’s Hunting Us

NJ.com
True Crime
Someone’s Hunting Us
  • Someone’s Hunting Us

    'The Black Heart Man' [7]

    03/03/2026 | 37 mins.
    The serial killer faces trial and the wrath of his victims’ families. But no one knows: he still hasn’t answered for maybe his most heinous crime of all.

    Make sure you catch the final episode, which will drop Tuesday, March 10.

    Content warning: Someone’s Hunting Us deals with violence and sexual assault. Listener discretion is advised.

    ---------------------

    In 2016, a serial killer was preying on Black women and girls he thought no one would miss — and getting away with it. Police in New Jersey never suspected that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, a nerdy-looking, polite young man from a law enforcement family, was the one stalking the streets and dating apps for his next target. The journalists behind “Father Wants Us Dead” — called one of the best true crime podcasts of all time by Entertainment Weekly — bring you a deeply-reported true crime story of a serial killer hiding in plain sight and the women who took him down.

    Check out our website for more about our reporting, plus photos and video footage, including Khalil Wheeler-Weaver’s full interrogation video: ⁠⁠⁠https://someoneshuntingus.com⁠⁠⁠

    Have a question, an idea for our next show, or other feedback? You can contact us on our website or at [email protected].

    Someone's Hunting Us is a production of NJ Advance Media, the #1 local news organization providing reporting for NJ.com and The Star-Ledger.

    The podcast is reported, written, produced and hosted by Daysi Calavia-Robertson, a columnist covering communities of color, and Rebecca Everett, an investigative crime reporter and podcaster. Our executive producers are Christopher Kelly, Jessica Beym, Jeff Roberts, and Jess Mazzola.

    The podcast is recorded and mixed by Alex Graves at Sound on Sound Studios in Montclair, New Jersey. James‬‭ Shapiro is our associate audio engineer.‬ Blake Maples composed the music.

    Special thanks to EqualSpace in Newark, where several of our interviews were recorded.

    It took us more than a year to make this podcast — investigative reporting and projects like these take a lot of time and money. If you want to support this kind of journalism, please consider subscribing to NJ.com. But you can also help us by following the show on the platforms below and leave us a review:

    Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/someones-hunting-us/id1870901751⁠⁠⁠ 

    Spotify: ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/79zGVezaEPRUoF9SIISYrr?si=281fca573f674029⁠⁠⁠

    You can also check out our other award-winning true crime podcast series: Father Wants Us Dead, about family murderer John List, won two Webby awards and was one of Apple Podcast’s top 20 new shows in 2022. Entertainment Weekly called it one of the best true crime podcasts of all time: ⁠⁠⁠https://fatherwantsusdead.com⁠⁠⁠ 

    In the Shadow of Princeton, about the cold case murder of Cissy Stuart, took home a Shorty audience award and second place at the National Headliner Awards: ⁠⁠⁠https://theprincetonmurder.com⁠⁠⁠
  • Someone’s Hunting Us

    This Interrogation is Being Recorded [6]

    02/24/2026 | 44 mins.
    Khalil Wheeler-Weaver slipped through police’s fingers again and again. But his greatest challenge is the hours he spends in the interrogation room with two detectives. 

  • Someone’s Hunting Us

    How to Catfish a Serial Killer [5]

    02/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    When Khalil Wheeler-Weaver finds his next victim on social media, she asks, ‘you’re not a serial killer, right?’

  • Someone’s Hunting Us

    The One Who Outsmarted a Serial Killer [4]

    02/10/2026 | 40 mins.
    It’s personal, when Khalil Wheeler-Weaver selects his next victim. But he had no idea who he was up against.

  • Someone’s Hunting Us

    The Serial Killer in Your Inbox [3]

    02/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    Sex workers knew something bad was going on in Newark. But serial killers now find their victims online too. Mawa’s friends investigate a creepy guy she met on an app before she disappeared.

About Someone’s Hunting Us

In 2016, a serial killer was preying on Black women and girls he thought no one would miss — and getting away with it. Police in New Jersey never suspected that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, a nerdy-looking, polite young man from a law enforcement family, was the one stalking the streets and dating apps for his next target. The journalists behind “Father Wants Us Dead” — called one of the best true crime podcasts of all time by Entertainment Weekly — bring you a deeply-reported true crime story of a serial killer hiding in plain sight and the women who took him down.
True Crime

Someone’s Hunting Us: Podcasts in Family

