When Khalil Wheeler-Weaver finds his next victim on social media, she asks, ‘you’re not a serial killer, right?’
Content warning: Someone’s Hunting Us deals with violence and sexual assault. Listener discretion is advised.
---------------------
In 2016, a serial killer was preying on Black women and girls he thought no one would miss — and getting away with it. Police in New Jersey never suspected that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, a nerdy-looking, polite young man from a law enforcement family, was the one stalking the streets and dating apps for his next target.
The journalists behind “Father Wants Us Dead” — called one of the best true crime podcasts of all time by Entertainment Weekly — bring you a deeply-reported true crime story of a serial killer hiding in plain sight and the women who took him down.
Someone's Hunting Us is a production of NJ Advance Media, the #1 local news organization providing reporting for NJ.com and The Star-Ledger.
The podcast is reported, written, produced and hosted by Daysi Calavia-Robertson, a columnist covering communities of color, and Rebecca Everett, an investigative crime reporter and podcaster. Our executive producers are Christopher Kelly, Jessica Beym, Jeff Roberts, and Jess Mazzola.
The podcast is recorded and mixed by Alex Graves at Sound on Sound Studios in Montclair, New Jersey. James Shapiro is our associate audio engineer. Blake Maples composed the music. Our voice actors for this episode are Melissa Hanson, Brent Johnson, Jerome Williams and Devin Nikki Thomas.
Special thanks to EqualSpace in Newark, where several of our interviews were recorded.
