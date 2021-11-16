Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
(13,284)(171,489)
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Podcast The Thing About Helen & Olga
NBC News
add
True CrimeSociety & CultureNews
Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • 6 – The Bottom Line
    Fireworks and finger pointing in court as two little old ladies do whatever it takes to beat a murder rap.
    11/16/2021
    38:51
  • 5 – Just a Little Red Paint
    The investigation goes into high gear with the discovery of the murder weapon.
    11/16/2021
    28:03
  • 4 – Girl Talk
    Detectives leave Helen and Olga alone together in a room wired for sound. Old resentments boil over.
    11/16/2021
    34:29
  • 3 – Silk Pajamas and a Flimsy Nightgown
    The Granny Task Force conducts simultaneous early-morning raids at the homes of Helen and Olga.
    11/16/2021
    37:05
  • 2 – “The Girls”
    An insurance investigator’s hunch leads law enforcement to assign a task force to tail two little old ladies.
    11/16/2021
    32:55

About The Thing About Helen & Olga

Helen and Olga are kindly old ladies who open their hearts and wallets to down-and-out men in Los Angeles. In a city named for angels, the two women seem heaven-sent. After one of the men is killed by a hit-and-run driver -- and then another suffers the same fate -- investigators uncover a horrifying and twisted plot that stuns even the most seasoned detectives. All six episodes of this chilling podcast from Keith Morrison and Dateline are available now.
Podcast website

The Thing About Helen & Olga: Podcasts in Family