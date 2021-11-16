The Thing About Helen & Olga The Thing About Helen & Olga


6 – The Bottom Line
Fireworks and finger pointing in court as two little old ladies do whatever it takes to beat a murder rap.
5 – Just a Little Red Paint
The investigation goes into high gear with the discovery of the murder weapon.
4 – Girl Talk
Detectives leave Helen and Olga alone together in a room wired for sound. Old resentments boil over.
3 – Silk Pajamas and a Flimsy Nightgown
The Granny Task Force conducts simultaneous early-morning raids at the homes of Helen and Olga.
2 – “The Girls”
An insurance investigator’s hunch leads law enforcement to assign a task force to tail two little old ladies.
Show more About The Thing About Helen & Olga
Helen and Olga are kindly old ladies who open their hearts and wallets to down-and-out men in Los Angeles. In a city named for angels, the two women seem heaven-sent. After one of the men is killed by a hit-and-run driver -- and then another suffers the same fate -- investigators uncover a horrifying and twisted plot that stuns even the most seasoned detectives. All six episodes of this chilling podcast from Keith Morrison and Dateline are available now.
