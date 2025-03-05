Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Murder in the Moonlight. In this podcast, Keith Morrison takes listeners to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter with their big, loving family. That night, under a pale moon, the couple is shot to death in their bedroom. The investigation includes four suspects, spans three states, and comes down to a single shiny clue: A gold ring found at the scene of the crime. If you like what you hear, just search Murder in the Moonlight to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
3:24
Introducing: Murder in the Moonlight
Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Murder in the Moonlight, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison. In this podcast, Keith Morrison takes listeners to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter with their big, loving family. That night, under a pale moon, the couple is shot to death in their bedroom. The investigation includes four suspects, spans three states, and comes down to a single shiny clue: A gold ring found at the scene of the crime. Follow now to get the first two episodes on Monday, February 17th completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com to hear the first two episodes now. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes.
2:43
UPDATE: Keith Morrison and Producer Shane Bishop Discuss Latest Charges
Keith Morrison sat down with producer Shane Bishop to discuss the recent developments and charges in the case that has taken yet another bizarre turn.
8:40
6 - What Happened to the Children
The six-month search for Lori’s two missing children has followed a trail from snowy Idaho to sunny Kauai and back again. And the question of where the children are is finally answered.
39:06
5 - Gone
As the investigation into Lori’s missing children intensifies, she and her new husband leave town. Then another person close to Lori dies unexpectedly.
The disappearance of two of Lori Vallow’s children in Rexburg, Idaho in September 2019 would expose a bizarre trail of death, devotion and Doomsday beliefs that captivated the nation… A haunting podcast from Keith Morrison and Dateline NBC.
