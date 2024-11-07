Interview with Victor Davis Hanson

An Interview with Victor Davis Hanson The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation The principles enshrined in the US Constitution have historically united us as Americans. We may have different customs, backgrounds or religious beliefs from our fellow citizens, but we share the values of freedom and the rule of law that are afforded to us as citizens. Increasingly however, people are gravitating towards tribalism and identity politics, undermining the foundational beliefs that have traditionally brought us together. That division is sowing seeds of discord and preventing us from solving the country’s greatest challenges. Can America course correct? Our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom is scholar and author Victor Davis Hanson. He addresses that question and shares his thoughts on the events that will influence the US for decades to come. Topics Discussed on this Episode: · How Victor’s experience growing up on a California fruit farm shaped his life · Victor’s path from farmer to academic and why he chooses to remain on the farm · The danger of identity politics and the move away from a multiracial single culture · The end game for the clash of cultures · How the revolutionary events of the past few years will impact the US · Whether American society is in the midst of decline · What gives Victor hope for the future of US and Western civilization Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He is the author of several books and hundreds of articles, book reviews, and newspaper editorials about classical military history and its many lessons. Victor was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2007 and a Bradley Prize in 2008. He is also a member of the Bradley Foundation board of directors.