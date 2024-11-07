An Interview with Victor Davis Hanson The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation The principles enshrined in the US Constitution have historically united us as Americans. We may have different customs, backgrounds or religious beliefs from our fellow citizens, but we share the values of freedom and the rule of law that are afforded to us as citizens. Increasingly however, people are gravitating towards tribalism and identity politics, undermining the foundational beliefs that have traditionally brought us together. That division is sowing seeds of discord and preventing us from solving the country’s greatest challenges. Can America course correct? Our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom is scholar and author Victor Davis Hanson. He addresses that question and shares his thoughts on the events that will influence the US for decades to come. Topics Discussed on this Episode: · How Victor’s experience growing up on a California fruit farm shaped his life · Victor’s path from farmer to academic and why he chooses to remain on the farm · The danger of identity politics and the move away from a multiracial single culture · The end game for the clash of cultures · How the revolutionary events of the past few years will impact the US · Whether American society is in the midst of decline · What gives Victor hope for the future of US and Western civilization Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He is the author of several books and hundreds of articles, book reviews, and newspaper editorials about classical military history and its many lessons. Victor was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2007 and a Bradley Prize in 2008. He is also a member of the Bradley Foundation board of directors.
Interview with Robert P. George
An Interview with Robert P. George It’s no secret that viewpoint diversity has long been scarce among faculty and staff at most universities. Yet events on college campuses since October 7, 2023 have exposed for many just how entrenched progressive ideologies have become within higher education, causing an awakening among alumni, families and students. The result could be an opportunity for real reform, allowing universities to return to or reaffirm their role of truth seeking. Our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom is esteemed scholar Robert P. George. He shares his thoughts on how to elevate free speech on campus and provides insights on the future of higher education. Topics Discussed on this Episode: Robby’s journey from West Virginia bluegrass bands to Princeton Whether universities have strayed too far from truth seeking The role of donors and alumni in changing campus culture The reining in of university DEI departments Is college still a wise investment? Overcoming the fear of speaking up Opportunities for reform in higher education Robert P. George is the McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University and Director of Princeton’s James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions, which he founded in 2000. He holds numerous distinctions and awards, including the U.S. Presidential Citizens Medal and a 2005 Bradley Prize. He also serves on The Bradley Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Interview with Roger Kimball
Interview with Roger Kimball Words matter. The right words can advance new ideas, enrich our lives and alter the course of history. Yet in today’s technologically driven world, language is often diluted as people think less about word choice and more about quick responses. This has also contributed to a decline in culture. Shorter attention spans and the lure of the screen have made people less inclined to appreciate or understand the works of the great artists, writers and thinkers. It has also contributed to an erosion of the values of the Western tradition and the principles of America’s founding. Our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom has dedicated his life’s work to preserving culture and contributing to the world of ideas. Roger Kimball, publisher of Encounter Books, shares his thoughts on the power of words and provides an update on a new initiative dedicated to honoring and preserving the traditions of the West and of America. Topics Discussed on this Episode: · Kimball’s path toward the publishing industry and Encounter Books · The intriguing history of Encounter Books · The power of words · The impact of technology on culture · The New Criterion’s role in upholding the Western tradition · Encounter’s Golden Thread Initiative · The future of high culture
Interview with Peter Berkowitz
An Interview with Peter Berkowitz The US Constitution is one of the greatest governing documents in history. No other charter has so deliberately advanced the belief that the government’s main purpose is to protect the individual rights of its citizens. The founders, recognizing the natural rights of mankind, created a seminal document that protects an individual’s unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Despite the exceptionalism of the Constitution and its battle-tested endurance, there are grave threats that could severely undermine and weaken it. As we continue our 20th anniversary celebration of Bradley Prize winners, our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom is Peter Berkowitz, one of the country’s leading political thinkers and Constitutional scholars. Berkowitz warns that a decades long movement to distort the meaning of rights, the weaponization of the legal system, and a general lack of understanding of our rights, pose serious challenges to the preservation of the Constitution. Topics Discussed on this Episode: · What drew Berkowitz to the study of the Constitution and America’s founding principles · Current threats to the Constitution · Politicization of the Supreme Court · Expansion of the administrative state · Differences on the right about the role of government and foreign policy · America’s role in the world · Pro-Palestinian protests and anti-American sentiment · Opportunity for higher education reform · Will the Constitution endure? Peter Berkowitz is the Tad and Dianne Taube Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He previously served as the Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, executive secretary of the department's Commission on Unalienable Rights, and senior adviser to the Secretary of State. Berkowitz is a columnist for RealClear Politics and is a 2017 Bradley Prize winner.
Interview with William Barclay Allen
An Interview with William Barclay Allen America’s founders are revered for creating a structure of governance that values individual rights and promotes human flourishing. Nearly 250 years after they took the first steps toward creating a more perfect union by drafting and adopting the US Constitution, the nation continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity around the world. That the Framers could so eloquently articulate the principles of ordered liberty that guide us today results in part from their own careful examination of the great thinkers of the 17th and 18th century. Our guest on this episode of Voices of Freedom is Dr. William Barclay Allen. A 2024 Bradley Prize winner, he has dedicated his life’s work to studying the Founders and the philosophers who influenced the Western tradition. He is also committed to instilling an understanding and appreciation of that tradition among the next generation. Allen is the Emeritus Dean of James Madison College and Professor of Political Science at Michigan State University. He is a former member and chairman of the US Commission on Civil Rights and has been a Kellogg National Fellow, Fulbright Fellow, and a member of the National Council on the Humanities. Topics discussed on this episode: How Allen’s experience growing up in the segregated south influenced his life’s path The story of his intellectual journey Why Allen translated Montesquieu’s The Spirit of the Laws His decision to focus on America’s founders and the US Constitution Why Allen believes Washington is the most important founder and America’s first progressive Teaching history in a way that reflects the words and experiences of those who lived it Advice to young scholars who are just starting out What it means to Allen to win a Bradley Prize
