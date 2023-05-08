What is radio? The term radio comes from the Latin radius that means stream. We use this term as a shortcut for radio receiver or broadcast receiver, which makes it possible to receive radio broadcasts. You can receive radio through terrestrial broadcasting - this works through electromagnetic waves - or through broadband cable as high-frequency electrical signals. It is a similar principle to antenna and cable television. Both transmitted signals are converted into sound, which gives us our daily information. However, the term radio does not only refer to the device itself but also to radio stations such as National Public Radio (NPR), News Radio 1000 AM and many others. Invented at the beginning of the 20th century, radio represents the oldest digital mass media and has developed in an extraordinary way to the present. Not only the technical progress is visible, but also the variety of online offers available has increased. The classic range of FM stations has been joined by an extensive array of web radio. Nowadays, almost every FM station offers an online radio stream as well, so it can be heard everywhere and independent of conventional frequencies. Furthermore, there are web-only stations that are devoted to a very specific genre or topic. They offer their listeners a very specific program, perfectly matched to their musical tastes. Radio is no longer just the pure transmission of information paired with musical entertainment today – but is a true experience!

What is an internet radio? The term internet radio is used for different things. Internet radio or web radio can be used to describe a station that broadcasts via streaming over the web instead of using the conventional FM frequencies. However, the word internet radio also refers to the device that is capable of receiving and playing radio streams. Another common name for these devices is WiFi radio. The internet radio can replace the traditional radio device in the kitchen. Most devices have an integrated database that contains the stream URLs of radio stations. Some models also have additional built in FM and DAB+ transmitters. The device has to be connected to the internet and then offers a large selection of programs. It can become problematic when the integrated database is no longer supplied with updates. Therefore, it can happen that stations are no longer available. For receiving radio stations over the internet, you do not necessarily need an internet radio device. The same variety can also be accessed easily and is free of charge via an app or directly in the browser. Apps and websites usually offer a better overview when it comes to searching and more information about the stations.

What is a web radio? Web radio or internet radio is a radio program that offers you an internet-based service. You can listen to this service online via a stream, for example on your computer or smartphone. In contrast to a conventional AM/FM station, you receive a web radio station online. Therefore, an internet connection is indispensable. In addition to their AM/FM offerings, most radio stations also have a web stream so that they can be reached beyond their frequency-bound broadcast area. In the last few years, the online programs have grown enormously and offer a whole new radio experience. Many web-only radios, which can only be received online, are devoted to a very specific music genre and do not interrupt their programs with advertising or entertainment content. The variety of web radios is almost infinite and offers an extraordinarily varied selection of the most diverse genres, programs and international stations. All accessible with just a single click.

What is a HD Radio radio? HD Radio is a bridging technology designed to replace traditional FM transmission. Instead of radio waves, a digital signal is transmitted which is received by HD Radio receivers and converted into sound. Many HD Radio radios are also capable of FM reception in addition to the HD Radio standard. These devices are also referred to as hybrid radios. The variety of stations for HD Radio is somewhat greater than via FM. FM frequencies on which the stations are transmitted must be far enough apart from each other. And since only a limited frequency spectrum is available, the number of potential stations in any given broadcasting area is limited. The transmission of HD Radio signals has far fewer restrictions here, which is why more stations can be broadcast in a HD Radio transmission area. The choice is even greater with web radios and internet radios, as each radio station here has unique stream URLs and there can be no overlaps.

Is HD Radio an internet radio? Basically, a distinction is made between HD Radio and internet radio even though both convert digital information back into sound. For HD Radio, the stations need special transmitters to broadcast the signal. This signal has a geographical range depending on the transmission power. There is also no two-way connection between the transmitters and the receivers. This is also referred to as one-to-many broadcasting. A transmitter can be received by any number of devices within its transmission area. But the transmission areas are limited in the radius around the transmitter. The receiving devices do not communicate back to the transmitter. For internet radio, an internet connection between the transmitter and the receiver, is actually necessary. So-called streaming servers are used for this purpose. The receivers or listeners connect directly to these servers via the streaming URL. The capacity of a server always has a technical limit, called slots, so the number of simultaneous listeners is limited. The large web radios do not only use one streaming server, but have flexible networks that can also serve many simultaneous listeners. There is actually a two-way connection between the sender and the receiver. The streaming server can technically count how many devices are currently connected. There is no classic broadcasting area, either. Internet radio can be received around the globe as long as an internet connection can be established.

How can I listen to the radio? Listening to the radio has become very easy on the Internet. You can listen to your favorite radio stations from all over the world directly in your browser. With radio.net, everyone has a free radio search engine and the right receiver at the same time. Simply enter the name of the radio station in the search and start the station. You can also search for specific music genres, topics or cities. The free service from radio.de always offers the right program. Of course, the whole thing also works with the smartphone, either in the browser or with the practical app, which is available for download free of charge.

Can you listen to the radio on your mobile phone? You can listen to online radio with any smartphone. The program is then received not via AM/FM or HD Radio, but via the Internet, which is why this reception channel is also called Internet radio or web radio. The selection of radio stations is therefore much greater than with classic radio. The easiest way to listen to the radio on your mobile phone is via a radio app. Most radio apps are free and easily available in the respective app stores for iOS and Android.

How can I listen to the radio offline? With an AM/FM or HD Radio, you can listen to the radio even without an Internet connection. Online radio or web radio always requires a data connection for the transmission of the current radio program. The selection of programs is then limited to the radio stations in the respective broadcast area. This means that offline radio does not offer the same huge variety of stations as web radio.

Is listening to Internet radio free of charge? The program of the vast majority of broadcasters is offered free of charge. However, an internet connection is necessary for the transmission and data is also transferred. If you have a data flat rate with your internet provider, as is common nowadays, then internet radio does not incur any additional costs. There are also a few internet radio stations for which premium access to the radio station is required. However, these stations are not integrated into the free service of radio.net.

How can I listen to the radio on my PC? There are programs for PC and Mac that you can download and install to listen to web radio. However, it is even easier to listen to your favorite station directly in the browser. All you need is an internet connection, a browser, a free service like radio.net and headphones or speakers connected to your computer.