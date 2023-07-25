All-Pro CB Richard Sherman will be talking about the NFL all season long. Richard along with his co-host Mitch Eisenstein will be reacting to all the NFL games...
The Richard Sherman Podcast - Seahawks Training Camp: Legion of Boom stories, Jaxon Smith-Njigba interview
Richard Sherman took a trip to Seattle Seahawks training camp last week, and while he was there he shared stories about some iconic moments from his time with the Seahawks and got a chance to interview rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Richard details his historic plays like the famous tip play vs. Michael Crabtree and the 49ers in the 2015 NFC Championship, the game-tying pick-6 against the Texans where he lost his shoe, and more. Richard also caught up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (before his recent injury) and the two discuss Geno Smith, Ohio State's place in the Wide Receiver U conversation, and his expectations for his rookie season. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/24/2023
17:42
The Richard Sherman Podcast - Pete Carroll on his Seahawks legacy, Super Bowl loss, rivalry with Patriots
Richard Sherman interviews Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The two future Hall of Famers open up about their years together in Seattle, including their Super Bowl win against Peyton Manning's Broncos and their heartbreaking loss in SBXIX to the Patriots on the infamous Malcolm Butler interception. Richard asks Coach Carroll about his early years coaching with the 49ers and Patriots, and Pete shares a hilarious story about his first clash with Robert Kraft. Pete discusses his time at USC and how that storied run prepared him to return to the NFL with the Seahawks. The two reminisce over the beginnings of the Legion of Boom, its unceremonious end, and reveal how their relationship is today. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/22/2023
44:41
The Richard Sherman Podcast - Colts DT DeForest Buckner on Anthony Richardson, Beer Olympics with Kittle, Madden ratings
Richard Sherman interviews Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner. Sherman asks Buckner about winning gold with his former 49ers teammate George Kittle at the 2023 Beer Olympics, last season's rollercoaster ride with the Colts firing Frank Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday, and what his first impressions have been of Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson and new coach Shane Steichen. The former Niners also reminisce over their Super Bowl run with San Francisco in 2019 and discuss how NFL players view their yearly Madden ratings. #volume #herd
This episode is sponsored by Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, exclusively in theaters August 11th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/27/2023
21:42
The Richard Sherman Podcast - Brandon Aiyuk on 49ers QBs, NFC Championship vs. Eagles, best NFL WR duos, NBA vs. NFL
Richard Sherman interviews San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. Brandon talks about his journey from junior college ball to the NFL, getting compared to DaVante Adams, playing alongside Christian McCaffrey, if the team is out for revenge against the Eagles after losing to them in last year's NFC Championship game, and the 49ers' QB competition between Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance. Brandon gives his takes on the best WR duos in the NFL, if it's easier for NFL players to play in NBA or vice versa, and the expectations for the 49ers this year. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/25/2023
27:46
The Richard Sherman Podcast - Antoine Winfield Jr. on Tom Brady's retirement, Super Bowl taunt on Tyreek Hill, Bucs expectations
Richard Sherman interviews his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. The two DBs discuss the possibility of Tom Brady coming out of retirement (again), the Bucs' Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, taunting Tyreek Hill with his patented peace sign, and Tampa Bay's upcoming season. Antoine gives his thoughts on the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, what his dad told him about Tom Brady, and his relationship with Todd Bowles. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
