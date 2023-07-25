The Richard Sherman Podcast - Pete Carroll on his Seahawks legacy, Super Bowl loss, rivalry with Patriots

Richard Sherman interviews Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The two future Hall of Famers open up about their years together in Seattle, including their Super Bowl win against Peyton Manning's Broncos and their heartbreaking loss in SBXIX to the Patriots on the infamous Malcolm Butler interception. Richard asks Coach Carroll about his early years coaching with the 49ers and Patriots, and Pete shares a hilarious story about his first clash with Robert Kraft. Pete discusses his time at USC and how that storied run prepared him to return to the NFL with the Seahawks. The two reminisce over the beginnings of the Legion of Boom, its unceremonious end, and reveal how their relationship is today.