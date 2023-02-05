Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
Jason Timpf breaks down the NBA's biggest games, storylines and scuttlebutt (hopefully in that order). More
Available Episodes

5 of 411
  • Hoops Tonight - Jokic & Nuggets beat Suns in Game 2, Harden & 76ers shock Celtics
    Jason Timpf reacts to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beating Kevin Durant, Devin Booker & the Phoenix Suns. He discusses Nikola Jokic's massive 39 point performance and discusses how the Chris Paul injury impacts the rest of the series. Later, he reacts to James Harden & the Philadelphia 76ers shocking Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics without Joel Embiid. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    21:45
  • Hoops Tonight - Warriors-Lakers Predictions: Will Stephen Curry & GS knock out LeBron James & LA?
    Jason Timpf shares his predictions for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Jason discusses the biggest questions ahead of the series including the Lakers' size advantage, LA's ability to defend the Warriors' guards, and who will win the Battle of the Stars in a matchup featuring many of the top players in the NBA. #Volume #HerdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    31:19
  • Hoops Tonight - LeBron James & Lakers eliminate Ja Morant & Grizzlies, Steph Curry & Warriors stunned by De'Aaron Fox & Kings to force Game 7
    Jason Timpf reacts to Game 6 of the Western Conference first round featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Jason breaks down how the Lakers were able to blow out the Grizzlies in an elimination game and how they match up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors or De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the next round. Plus, Jason reacts to Game 6 of the Western Conference first round featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors vs. De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. Jason breaks down how the Kings were able to force Game 7 and who he thinks will come out on top. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    37:47
  • Hoops Tonight - Steph Curry & Warriors win vs. Kings, Heat eliminate Bucks
    Jason Timpf reacts to Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beating the Sacramento Kings in Game 5. He then discusses Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA Playoffs. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    26:11
  • Hoops Tonight - Jimmy Butler drops 56 to lift Heat over Bucks, are Giannis & Milwaukee done?
    Jason Timpf reacts to Jimmy Butler's 56-point performance in the Miami Heat's 119-114 Game 4 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jason breaks down Butler's incredible night, whether Milwaukee will still win the series, and the major defensive move the Bucks must make. #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    24:34

About Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf

Jason Timpf breaks down the NBA's biggest games, storylines and scuttlebutt (hopefully in that order).

